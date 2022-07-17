Chris Sturniolo’s biography: age, height, birthday, brothers

Chris Sturniolo is a prominent TikTok star, YouTuber, model and social media influencer from the United States. He gradually gained fame on TikTok by posting lip-sync and comedy content. The celebrity commenced his YouTube career alongside his two brothers by launching the Sturniolo triplets YouTube channel. The three brothers upload vlogs, pranks, challenges and Q&As.

Chris Sturniolo is a successful content creator who has been represented by media companies such as Z Star Digital LLC, LynkPR and ConnectHER Media Company. The internet sensation is active on Instagram, and he has caught the attention of many netizens with his modelling shots.

Profile summary

Full name Christopher Sturniolo Popular as Chris Gender Male Date of birth 1 August 2003 Age 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Boston, MA, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession TikToker, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $2 million

Chris Sturniolo’s bio

Chris Sturniolo was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, to his parents Marylou and James. He was brought up alongside his two triplet siblings, Matthew and Nicolas, who are also internet celebrities. He also has an elder brother named Justin.

The siblings were raised in a Christian family. Among the three brothers, Chris is the last born. The Sturniolo brothers’ ethnic background is white, and they have American nationality.

How old is Christopher Sturniolo?

Chris Sturniolo’s age is 19 years as of 2022. The young content creator was born on 1 August 2003. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Where does Chris Sturniolo live?

The TikTok star resides with his siblings and parents in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

Career

He is a TikToker, YouTuber, and Instagram star. The entertainer created his TikTok channel in April 2020. He has a considerable following on TikTok, where he uploads comedy skits and lip-sync videos. He has over 2.7 million followers and over 31 million likes on the platform.

Chris is also on YouTube, where he posts videos with his two siblings. They created their YouTube channel on 24 June 2020. The Sturniolo triplets' YouTube channel has been amassing a huge fan base, with over 2.36 million subscribers. They frequently post vlogs, pranks, challenges and Q&As.

Chris is also an Instagram star and regularly shares pictures with his two brothers on the platform. The young star has more than 1.1 million followers at the time of writing.

What is Chris Sturniolo’s net worth?

According to Newsunzip, the TikTok star has a net worth of approximately $2 million. However, this information is unreliable as it has not been verified. The young star makes a decent earning from commercials, brand ads, TikTok and YouTube.

Does Chris Sturniolo have a girlfriend?

The young social media personality does not have a girlfriend. He has not disclosed any information regarding his personal life.

How tall is Chris Sturniolo?

Chris Sturniolo’s height is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 centimetres). He weighs around 136 pounds (62 kilograms).

Fast facts about Chris Sturniolo

Chris Sturniolo is a famous personality in the American entertainment industry. He and his triplet brothers are widely known for creating vlogs, pranks, challenges, and Q&As on their YouTube channel.

