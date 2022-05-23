Princess Mae’s biography: what is known about Bretman rock’s sister?

Princess Mae is a famous Filipino-American Instagram star and social media personality famously known for sharing her modelling photos on her Instagram account. To most people, she is known as the younger sister of Vine star and YouTuber Bretman Rock.

Princess Mae rose to stardom when she appeared in her brother’s YouTube video titledWhisper Challenge. Her brother, Bretman Rock, is a famous YouTuber and social media influencer who has been consistently growing his audience on different platforms using his comedic talent.

Profile summary

Full name Princess Mae Sacayanan Gender Female Date of birth 27 May 2000 Age 22 years (as of 2022) Princess Mae's zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Philippines Current residence Hawaii, United States Nationality Filipino, American Ethnicity Filipino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 74 Weight in pounds 163 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Mercidita Father Edmund Laforga Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 2 Education James Campbell High School Profession Instagram star, Social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @princessmae

Princess Mae’s biography

What is Princess Mae’s real name? Her real name is Princess Mae Sacayanan. The social media influencer was born in the Philippines to her parents, Mercidita and Edmund.

Princess, however, later relocated to Hawaii, United States, with her family. She was raised alongside her two elder brothers named Bretman Rock and Edmund Jr. The young celebrity attended James Campbell High School.

Princess Mae's age is 22 years as of 2022. The famous Instagram star was born on 27 May 2000, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Bretman Rock's sister, Mae, is a well-known social media influencer. She first came into the limelight when she appeared on her brother’s YouTube video, Whisper Challenge. Shortly after, she created an Instagram account where she mostly shares her photos and short videos. Today, her account has more than 2.5 million followers.

The social media personality also has a YouTube channel titled RealPrincessMae. The channel was created on 27 September 2016. It currently has over 1.31 million subscribers. She mostly posts cooking videos and vlogs.

Besides posting her content on YouTube and Instagram, the content creator also uploads her content on social media platforms such as TikTok, where she has more than 1.2 million followers as of 2022. She also has a considerable following of above 289 thousand followers on Twitter.

What is Princess Mae’s net worth?

According to Biography Mask, her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. This value is, however, not verified. She primarily earns her income from her social media career.

Does Bretman Rock’s sister have a baby?

Yes. Mae has two children, a daughter and a son. Princess Mae's daughter is called Cleo, born on 31 October 2016, while her son is Ezekiel. Princess Mae's son was born in 2020.

At what age did Princess Mae have her baby? The TikTok star had her first baby when she was 16 years old and had her second baby at the age of 20.

Who is Princess Mae's baby daddy?

Her baby daddy is Mister Wontons, famously known as Chris. Princess Mae and Chris have two kids together. Currently, she is not in any romantic relationship with any man after their break. Therefore, information regarding the current Princess Mae's boyfriend is unavailable.

How tall is Princess Mae?

Princess Mae's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 163 pounds or 74 kilograms. She has black hair and eyes.

FAQS

How old is Princess Mae? She is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 27 May 2000. Who is Princess Mae’s baby daddy? Her baby daddy is Wontons, commonly known as Chris. Who is Princess Mae's husband? She is not married. However, she was previously in a relationship with a guy named Chris. Does Princess Mae have two kids? Yes. She has a daughter and a son, Cleo and Ezekiel. At what age did Princess Mae have her baby? The famous Instagram star had her first baby when she was only 16 years old. Her second child was born when she was 20 years old. Who are Bretman Rock's siblings? He has two siblings named Edmund Jr. and Princess.

Princess Mae is a Filipino-American social media influencer with a significant following on her various social media accounts, especially on Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel whose content mainly includes vlogs and cooking videos.

