Weylie Hoang’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Weylie Hoang is an American YouTuber who became famous for sharing beauty and fashion-related content on her YouTube channel. She also co-owns another channel, WahlieTV, which she runs with her partner Wah Wu. She has managed to keep her fans entertained with her informative and engaging content for over a decade now.

The American-born YouTuber in a white top.

Source: Instagram

Weylie Hoang launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 28 September 2007. She has consistently uploaded content on the channel, which has earned her immense fame. Get to know more details about her life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Weylie Hoang

: Weylie Hoang Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 29 March 1993

: 29 March 1993 Age : 29 years old (as of 2022)

: 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Oakland, California, United States

: Oakland, California, United States Current residence : Pasadena, California, United States

: Pasadena, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Chinese-American

: Chinese-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 3"

: 5’ 3" Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Weight in pounds : 99

: 99 Weight in kilograms : 45

: 45 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Wah Wu

: Wah Wu College : Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

: Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Profession : Social media influencer, YouTuber

: Social media influencer, YouTuber Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram : @weylie

: @weylie Facebook : @Ilikeweylie

: @Ilikeweylie YouTube: Weylie Hoang

Weylie Hoang’s biography

The influencer poses for a photo.

Source: Instagram

The YouTuber was born in Oakland, California, the United States of America. Weylie Hoang's nationality is American. The social media influencer was brought up by her grandmother because her parents had a busy work schedule. Not much is known about Weylie Hoang's parents. She grew up alongside her older sister.

Concerning her educational background, she attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising where she studied beauty.

When is Weylie Hoang's birthday?

The influencer was born on 29 March 1993, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Weylie Hoang's age?

The YouTuber is 29 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1993.

Career

Weylie Hoang found her passion for becoming a makeup artist after attending a college fair. She then created a self-titled YouTube channel on 28 September 2007, with her debut video titled Pink/Orange eyes tutorial. She has since engaged her fans, consistently uploading makeup tutorials and hacks, beauty tips, travel vlogs, and reviews on her channel.

She has primarily used her YouTube channel to expand and nurture her love for makeup. Currently, her YouTube channel has 1.72 million subscribers.

Weylie Hoang also co-owns another channel called WahlieTV, which she runs with her partner Wah. The channel was launched on 20 May 2012 and mainly features her and her boyfriend sharing funny vlogs together. As of now, it has 462k subscribers.

Aside from YouTube, she is a famous personality on Instagram, and her account has 504 thousand followers. She also has 125 thousand followers on Facebook. Additionally, she launched cruelty-free beauty products in support of Best Friends Animal Society.

What is Weylie Hoang's net worth?

According to MDDailyRecord, the famous YouTuber has a net worth of $1 million. This value has not yet been verified yet. She draws a substantial income through the sale of her merchandise and skincare products. Additionally, she is a social media influencer.

Who is Weylie Hoang's husband?

Weylie with her boyfriend.

Source: Instagram

The Instagram star is not married. However, she has a boyfriend named Wah Wu. Weylie Hoang's boyfriend is a YouTuber, and he often shares videos on lifestyle, cooking, and reactions on his channel. The couple has been dating for eight years now.

What is Weylie Hoang's height?

Weylie is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. She weighs about 99 pounds (45 kilograms) and has black eyes and brown hair.

Where does Weylie Hoang live?

The American-born YouTuber presently resides in Pasadena, California, USA. On 16 June 2021, she posted a video titled VLOG Moving & Settling In showing her new house in Pasadena, California.

Weylie Hoang is a popular American YouTuber who started her career at around 15 years old. Her commitment to her talent and passion has earned her lots of subscribers across various social media platforms.

