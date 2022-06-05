Gboyega Oyetola’s bio: profile of APC's Osun governorship candidate

Who is Gboyega Oyetola? He is a renowned Nigerian politician, businessman, and technocrat. He is among the 15 contestants vying for the Osun State governorship in July 2022. The politician contested for the Osun State gubernatorial position in September 2018 elections, and he won. The incumbent governor will defend his seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

Gboyega Oyetola has demonstrated his leadership skill since he was elected governor in 2018. Oyetola is also a businessman and founder of Silvertrust Insurance Brokers Limited, a firm based in Nigeria. He is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

Full name Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola Popular as Gboyega Oyetola Gender Male Date of birth 29 September 1954 Age 67 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Iragbiji, Osun Estate, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Alhaja Wulemat Oyetola Father Hammed Oyetola Relationship status Married Spouse Kafayat Olaitan Oyetola Children 4 School Ifeoluwa Grammar School, Osogbo, Nigeria University University of Lagos, Nigeria Profession Politician, technocrat, businessman Net worth $1.5 million

Gboyega Oyetola’s bio

He was born in Iragbiji, Osun Estate, Nigeria. His real name is Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola. His father is Hammed Oyetola, and he is the present Imam of Egbeda, Iragbiji. Gboyega Oyetola’s mother is the late Alhaja Wulemat Oyetola. The Nigerian politician was brought up in a Muslim family.

When is Gboyega Oyetola’s birthday?

The Nigerian politician celebrates his birthday on 29 September each year, and his zodiac sign is Libra. How old is Adegboyega Oyetola? He is 67 years old as of 2022, as he was born on 29 September 1954.

Educational background

He went to Ifeoluwa Grammar School in Osogbo, Nigeria, where completed his secondary education. In 1978, he enrolled at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Nigeria, to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Insurance.

He then completed his one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Potiskum. Additionally, he earned a master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Lagos in 1990.

Career highlights

Gboyega Oyetola is a politician and businessman. Upon graduation, Oyetola joined Leadway Assurance Company Limited in 1980, serving as an area manager. Later on, he joined Alliance and General Insurance Company in 1990 as Technical Controller.

The and technocrat also served as an Executive Vice Chairman, Paragon Group of Companies, between 2005 and 2011. As a certified manager, Gboyega Oyetola started his own company named Silvertrust Insurance Brokers Limited. The renowned politician is also a member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

Who is the governor of Osun State?

Gboyega Oyetola is the current governor of Osun State. He ran as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governorship in Osun State on 22 September 2018 and became victorious.

The politician joined the political arena as early as 1999. He first joined the Alliance for Democracy (AD) party, which transformed into the Action Congress (AC), then to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

The Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) political party was later transformed into the All Progressives Congress (APC). The APC political party ascended to power following the victory of their party candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, in the 2015 presidential election.

Mr Gboyega Oyetola will be defending his seat in the July 2022 elections under the All Progressives Congress (APC) party. He will be contesting against 14 contestants.

Who is Gboyega Oyetola’s running mate? Gboyega Oyetola’s running mate for the July 2022 Osun elections will be Benedict Olugboyega Alabi. Benedict Olugboyega is 56 years old as of 2022.

What is Gboyega Oyetola’s relationship with Tinubu?

Bola Tinubu is a Nigerian accountant and politician who has been the national leader of the All Progressives Congress since the party's formation in 2013. He is one of Gboyega’s political mentors and associates.

What is Gboyega Oyetola’s net worth?

According to Famous Birthdays, the renowned politician has a net worth of $1.5 million. However, this information is not official as it has not been verified. His primary source of wealth is his business endeavours and political career.

Who is Gboyega Oyetola’s wife?

His wife is Kafayat Olaitan Oyetola, and the duo shares four children. She is a humanitarian and philanthropist. Gboyega Oyetola’s wife is also the founder and President of Ilerioluwa Development Initiative; an NGO focused on supporting the less privileged women and children in Nigeria.

FAQs

How old is Gboyega Oyetola? He is 67 years old as of 2022. Who is Gboyega Oyetola’s running mate? His running mate is Benedict Olugboyega Alabi. Who is Gboyega Oyetola’s mother? His mother is the late Alhaja Wulemat Oyetola. What is Gboyega Oyetola’s net worth? The renowned politician's net worth is allegedly $1.5 million. Who is Gboyega Oyetola’s wife? His wife is Kafayat Olaitan Oyetola. What is Gboyega Oyetola’s political party? He is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

Gboyega Oyetola is a renowned Nigerian politician, businessman, and technocrat. He is set to defend his governorship office in Osun State under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

