Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda’s bio: profile of ADP's Osun gov candidate

Who is Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda? He is a prominent London based lawyer and Nigerian politician. However, little was known about him until he came into the political scene in 2018. He is one of the Osun State governorship seat contestants in the July 2022 election on the Action Democratic Party (ADP) ticket.

Photo: @OsunDefender on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda has been practising law as a senior advocate and partner at his law firm in the United Kingdom. He is gaining popularity in Nigeria following his declaration to vie for the Osun State governorship seat.

Profile summary

Full name Kehinde Munirudeen Olumuyiwa A. Atanda Gender Male Year of birth 1963 Age 59 Place of birth Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria Residence London, United Kingdom Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Eniola Abdul Azeez Atanda Relationship status Married School Ogbomoso Grammar School and Iwo Grammar School College The University of Ibadan and University of East London Profession Lawyer, politician

Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda’s biography

The was born in Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria, in 1963. How old is Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda? The Iwo native is 59 years old as of 2022. His father, the late Eniola Abdul Azeez Atanda, was a renowned politician and lawyer. He was brought up in a Christian family.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As for his education, he studied at Ogbomoso Grammar School and Iwo Grammar School. He later joined the University of Ibadan and ultimately, graduated from the University of East London in 1992 with an LBB Hons, Law.

Career

Kehinde is a lawyer and politician. He is a solicitor advocate at Atanda Solicitors based in London, UK. The lawyer has held the position at the firm since 2003, and he specialises in criminal defence, civil litigation, immigration, property law, and family law.

His came in 2018 when he unsuccessfully contested the Osun State governorship on Social Democratic Party ticket. Later, he jumped ship and joined the Action Democratic Party (ADP). Recently, he was for Osun State 2022 governorship election. His running mate is Agbaje Sewande Claret.

Fast facts about Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda

What is Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda’s age? The Nigerian politician is 59 years old as of 2022. Who was Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda’s father? His dad was the late Eniola Abdul Azeez Atanda. What nationality is Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda? He is a Nigerian national. Where is Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda from? He hails from Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria. What does Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda do? He is a Nigerian politician and a UK based lawyer. What position is Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda vying for? He is contesting for the under the Action Democratic Party.

Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda is a rising Nigerian politician and an established law practitioner in the UK. He is contesting for the Osun State governorship seat in July 2022 election under the Action Democratic Party.

READ ALSO: John Olufemi Adesuyi’s bio: profile of ZLP’s Osun governorship candidate

Legit.ng recently published an article about John Olufemi Adesuyi. He is a renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and politician. He is one of the candidates for the Osun State governorship seat in the July 2022 election.

John Olufemi Adesuyi is a system engineer, currently working at Apex Institute of Engineering and Technology since 2002. He is also the director of academic planning at Living Spring College of Technology and Innovation in Osogbo, Osun State. He commenced his political career in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng