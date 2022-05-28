Global site navigation

Local editions

Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda’s bio: profile of ADP's Osun gov candidate
Сelebrity biographies

Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda’s bio: profile of ADP's Osun gov candidate

by  Ryan Omondi

Who is Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda? He is a prominent London based lawyer and Nigerian politician. However, little was known about him until he came into the political scene in 2018. He is one of the Osun State governorship seat contestants in the July 2022 election on the Action Democratic Party (ADP) ticket.

PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda
Photo: @OsunDefender on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda has been practising law as a senior advocate and partner at his law firm in the United Kingdom. He is gaining popularity in Nigeria following his declaration to vie for the Osun State governorship seat.

Profile summary

Full nameKehinde Munirudeen Olumuyiwa A. Atanda
GenderMale
Year of birth1963
Age59
Place of birthIwo, Osun State, Nigeria
ResidenceLondon, United Kingdom
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityAfrican
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
FatherEniola Abdul Azeez Atanda
Relationship statusMarried
SchoolOgbomoso Grammar School and Iwo Grammar School
CollegeThe University of Ibadan and University of East London
ProfessionLawyer, politician

Read also

Busuyi Ayowole’s bio: profile of PRP's Osun governorship candidate

Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda’s biography

The Nigerian politician was born in Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria, in 1963. How old is Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda? The Iwo native is 59 years old as of 2022. His father, the late Eniola Abdul Azeez Atanda, was a renowned politician and lawyer. He was brought up in a Christian family.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As for his education, he studied at Ogbomoso Grammar School and Iwo Grammar School. He later joined the University of Ibadan and ultimately, graduated from the University of East London in 1992 with an LBB Hons, Law.

Career

Kehinde is a lawyer and politician. He is a solicitor advocate at Atanda Solicitors based in London, UK. The lawyer has held the position at the firm since 2003, and he specialises in criminal defence, civil litigation, immigration, property law, and family law.

Read also

Bisi Kolawole’s biography: profile of PDP's Ekiti governorship candidate

His debut in politics came in 2018 when he unsuccessfully contested the Osun State governorship on Social Democratic Party ticket. Later, he jumped ship and joined the Action Democratic Party (ADP). Recently, he was declared the party’s candidate for Osun State 2022 governorship election. His running mate is Agbaje Sewande Claret.

Fast facts about Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda

  1. What is Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda’s age? The Nigerian politician is 59 years old as of 2022.
  2. Who was Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda’s father? His dad was the late Eniola Abdul Azeez Atanda.
  3. What nationality is Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda? He is a Nigerian national.
  4. Where is Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda from? He hails from Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria.
  5. What does Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda do? He is a Nigerian politician and a UK based lawyer.
  6. What position is Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda vying for? He is contesting for the Osun State governorship under the Action Democratic Party.

Read also

Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide’s bio: profile of AAC's Ekiti gov candidate

Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda is a rising Nigerian politician and an established law practitioner in the UK. He is contesting for the Osun State governorship seat in July 2022 election under the Action Democratic Party.

READ ALSO: John Olufemi Adesuyi’s bio: profile of ZLP’s Osun governorship candidate

Legit.ng recently published an article about John Olufemi Adesuyi. He is a renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and politician. He is one of the candidates for the Osun State governorship seat in the July 2022 election.

John Olufemi Adesuyi is a system engineer, currently working at Apex Institute of Engineering and Technology since 2002. He is also the director of academic planning at Living Spring College of Technology and Innovation in Osogbo, Osun State. He commenced his political career in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel