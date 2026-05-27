Apostle Joshua Selman hosts revival conference, drawing thousands to Manchester's AO Arena for spiritual renewal

Intense worship and powerful teachings create transformative atmosphere during the two-day Sound of Revival event

Global audience engages through livestream, showcasing Nigeria's growing influence in the international Christian community

Nigerian televangelist and founder of Eternity Network International (KOINONIA), Apostle Joshua Selman, has generated widespread reactions after attracting thousands of worshippers to the 21,000-capacity AO Arena in the United Kingdom for a major revival conference.

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 27, noted that the two-day programme, themed Sound of Revival, drew believers from different countries who gathered for intense worship, prayers and biblical teachings at the famous Manchester venue.

Powaerful Nigerian Pastor Storms UK, Shuts Down Popular 21, 000 AO Arena

Source: UGC

Thousands gather for revival conference

The revival meeting, organised by Eternity Network International, recorded a massive turnout as worshippers filled the arena in what participants described as a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Attendees travelled from across Europe and other parts of the world to participate in the conference, which featured extended worship sessions, prophetic declarations and teachings focused on spiritual renewal.

The event also attracted notable personalities, including Taiwo Awoniyi, cleric Sam Oye, and gospel ministers Nathaniel Bassey and Chee.

Selman preaches revival and transformation

Known for his large-scale revival meetings and teachings on Christian spirituality, Apostle Selman delivered sermons centred on personal transformation, spiritual awakening and deeper devotion to God.

Participants said the atmosphere inside the arena was charged with emotion as worshippers engaged in prayers and praise sessions throughout the programme.

The event also featured worship ministrations by Nathaniel Bassey, whose performances reportedly drew emotional reactions from many attendees.

Several participants later shared testimonies of healing, restoration and renewed faith during the conference.

Global audience joins through livestream

Beyond those physically present at the arena, the conference also reached audiences across different continents through livestream broadcasts on digital platforms.

Videos and clips from the gathering quickly spread across social media, with many users describing the event as another milestone for Nigerian gospel ministers expanding their influence globally.

The conference further highlighted Apostle Selman’s growing international following, particularly in the United Kingdom, where his meetings have continued to attract large crowds in recent years.

Revival meeting sparks reactions online

Following the conclusion of the programme, worshippers and online viewers flooded social media with reactions, videos and testimonies from the event.

Many described the conference as a powerful moment of spiritual awakening and a major showcase of Nigeria’s growing influence in global Christian ministry.

Apostle Selman had previously hosted a similar revival meeting at the AO Arena in Manchester in 2023, which also attracted thousands of participants from across Europe and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng