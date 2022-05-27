Omigbodun Akinrinola Oyegoke’s bio: profile of SDP's Osun gov candidate

Who is Omigbodum Akinrinola Oyegoko? He is a Nigerian qualified teacher, architect, estate surveyor and politician. He is among Osun State's governorship contestants in the July 2022 election. He will contest on the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket. Formerly, he was the deputy chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Photo: @Goke Omigbodun on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Omigbodum Akirinola Oyegoka is a popular and certified architect from Nigeria. He is the founder and principal consultant of Goke Omigbodun Associates in Osogbo, Nigeria.

Profile summary

Real name Omigbodun Oyegoke Akinrinola Gender Male Date of birth 23 February 1964 Age 58 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Osogbo, Nigeria Current residence Osogbo, Nigeria State of origin Osun State Tribe Yoruba Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Julius Ladunjoye Omigbodun Mother Regina Olatide Omigbodun Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Oyinkan Babalola Omigbodun Children 2 Education Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin Profession Teacher, architect, estate surveyor, politician

Omigbodun Akinrinola Oyegoke’s biography

The was born in 1964 in Osogbo, Nigeria, to his parents, Ladunjoye Omigbodun and Regina Olatide Omigbodun. When is Omigbodun Akinrinola Oyegoke's birthday? The Nigerian politician celebrates his birthday on 23 February every year. The renowned Nigerian architect’s age is 58 years as of 2022.

His father was a pioneer Principal of the Osogbo Grammar School and the first Chairman of the Osogbo District Council. His late mother was a retired Chief Health Sister of the Old Oyo State. She also served as Deputy Chief Health Sister of Western State, Nigeria. The renowned architecture was raised alongside his sister, Oyinkan, in Osun State, Nigeria.

Education

He attended his primary education at All Saints Primary School, Osogbo. He also went to Government College, Ibadan. Later, he enrolled at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ife-Ife, Nigeria, where he graduated with a B.Sc. and M.Sc. Architecture.

The Nigerian architect reportedly proceeded to the University of Ilorin, Nigeria and obtained a Master in Business Administration (MBA). He also earned a Master in Geographical Information Systems, M.Sc. GIS. from the University of Ibadan.

Career

Omigbodun is an estate surveyor & valuer, certified architect and politician. He is the founder and principal consultant of Goke Omigbodun Associates in Osogbo, Nigeria, a company that offers services including architectural designs, evaluation and construction management within Osogbo, Nigeria.

He has been a member of Olive Branches Schools, Osogbo, Nigeria, since May 2003. He also served as the state programs monitoring adviser at United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Osun State, Nigeria, from July 2001 to August 2003.

He previously served as the deputy chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He is a of the Social Democratic Party in the Osun State governorship race, which will be held on 16 July 2022. His running mate is Oni Mukaila Adesoye, and he is 66 years old.

Personal life

The Nigerian architect is married to Oyinkan Babalola Omigbodun, with whom they share two children, a daughter and a son. His wife is a primary teacher currently teaching at Olive Branches School, Nigeria.

Fast facts about Omigbodun Akinrinola Oyegoke

Omigbodun Akinrinola Oyegoke is a professional architect, teacher, estate surveyor and politician. He is presently vying for the office of the governor of Osun State under the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Previously, he served as the program monitoring adviser of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Osun State, Nigeria.

