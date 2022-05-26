Abdu Rozik’s biography: age, height, condition, net worth

Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer, boxer and social media personality who holds the record for being the tiniest singer. He is popularly known for his hit Tajik rap song Ohi Dili Zor.

Abdu Rozik has a considerable fan base on his Instagram and TikTok accounts. He has met various celebrities, including Mo Salah, Paul Pogba, Christiano Ronaldo and boxer Amir Khan. He also posts pictures with Mohammed Heibati, a Persian fighter.

Profile summary

Real name Abdu Rozik Nickname Abdo Roziq Gender Male Date of birth 3 September 2003 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Gishdarva, Panjakent District, Tajikistan Current residence Dushanbe, Tajikistan Nationality Tajikistan Ethnicity White Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 3' 2" Height in centimetres 97 Weight in pounds 38 Weight in kilograms 17 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Singer, boxer, social media influencer Net worth $200,000 Instagram @abdu_rozik

Abdu Rozik biography

Where is Abdu Rozik from? The Tajik singer comes from the village of Gishdarva in the Panjakent district of Tajikistan. Abdu's parents work in the gardening industry. He is currently living in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

How old is Abdu Rozik?

Abdu Rozik's age is 18 years old as of 2022. The Tajik singer was born on 3 September 2003, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

His music breakthrough came when a Tajik blogger and rapper called Baron (Bekhruz Zugurov) discovered his talent. He, therefore, convinced Rozik's father to allow him to chase his music dream.

All of his songs are uploaded on a YouTube channel named Avlod Media. Currently, the channel has 566k subscribers.

His hit song Ohi Dili Zor, released in 2019, reached over 9 million views. Here are some of his other songs:

Chaki Chaki Boron

Oshiqami

Modar

He gained fame after his fight with Hasbulla Magomedov was announced. Their fight was organized by CheChem MMA in 2021. The match was disapproved by the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association (RDAA) as it was said to be unethical.

In the same year, Abdu and Hasbulla appeared in a pre-fight press conference, and they were seen mocking and kicking each other. The video went viral and drew massive attention on social media. In November, they had another confrontation at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

What is Abdu Rozik's net worth?

According to Thiruttuvcd, the social media personality has an estimated net worth of $200,000. However, this is not the official information about the matter. He has primarily earned his wealth from his music career.

Abdu Rozik's condition

Why is Abdu Rozik so small? The young musician suffered from rickets when he was a child. Unfortunately, his parents couldn't get him treated due to a lack of sufficient finances. It eventually led him to have stunted growth. At the age of 16, Rozik weighed 12 kgs. Some sources allege that she suffers from dwarfism.

Abdu Rozik's height and weight

The Instagram star stands at 3 feet 2 inches or 97 centimetres tall and weighs 38 pounds or 17 kilograms. The Tajik rapper has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Abdu Rozik is a famous up-and-coming singer, boxer, and social media star. Despite his condition of dwarfism, he has become a sought-after personality on social media, with a considerable online audience.

