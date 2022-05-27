Busuyi Ayowole’s bio: profile of PRP's Osun governorship candidate

Busuyi Ayowole is a Nigerian engineer and politician. He is best recognised for his works in the Nigerian music industry. He has worked with several budding and established artists over the years. He recently launched his bid to contest for the Osun State gubernatorial seat under the People’s Redemption Party in the July 2022 elections. Most people popularly know him as BSY.

Busuyi Ayowole is a careerist, having worked with several corporations as an engineer and trained musical artist. His experience in the corporate world spans over ten years.

Full name Ayowole Olubusuyi Adedeji Famous as Busuyi Ayowole, BSY Gender Male Year of birth 1984 Age 38 years old Place of birth Osun State, Nigeria Current residence Osun State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown School Methodist High School, Obokun High School, and Ogedengbe Commercial High School College Obafemi Awolowo University, Federal University of Technology Akure, and University of Lagos Profession Engineer, teacher, artistic producer, and politician

Busuyi Ayowole’s biography

He was born in 1984 in Osun State, Nigeria, and grew up in Ilesa city in Osun State. How old is Busuyi Ayowole? The aspiring governor of Osun State is 38 years old as of 2022.

The politician’s father hails in Iperindo Ijesa, while his mother is from the noble Ogunfeyitimi family in Osu Ijesa.

Educational background

The began his educational journey at The Apostolic Primary School in Igbogi-Ikoyi. Later, he attended two other primary schools, namely Rosemary Nursery and Primary School and Nawarudeen Primary School.

For his high school education, he went to three different secondary schools in Ilesa, namely Methodist High School, Obokun High School, and Ogedengbe Commercial High School. He completed his high school education in July 2001 and emerged as the best science student in his school.

In 2002, he took a diploma course in computer technology at the Obafemi Awolowo University. He later proceeded to join the Federal University of Technology Akure, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2009. Additionally, Ayowole holds a Master of Science degree in Design and Production Engineering from the University of Lagos.

Career highlights

Busuyi Ayowole is a professional mechanical engineer, teacher, artistic producer, and politician. Currently, he is the lead project engineer at BSY Technical Services, a position he has held since 2011. He is also a project associate at the automation centre at the University of Ibadan.

He has also ventured into the music industry and has been the coordinator and director of the Ibadan Prodigy Recital organised by Timbre Afrikanna Nigeria for approximately seven years. Additionally, he is the artistic director at HIGRO Ensemble. The Nigerian artist holds a grade 8 music theory certificate from the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music, London.

Political career

Busuyi Ayowole first ventured into the political arena in 2019, when he unsuccessfully vied for the senatorial seat of Osun East on the Action Democratic Party ticket. Currently, he is contesting for the governorship of Osun State on the People Redemption Party (PRP) ticket. He is one of the youngest contestants for the Osun State governorship position.

Fast facts about Busuyi Ayowole

What is Busuyi Ayowole’s real name? He was born Ayowole Olubusuyi Adedeji. How old is Busuyi Ayowole? He was born in 1984, and he is currently 38 years old. What is Busuyi Ayowole’s nationality? He is a Nigerian national. Which state is Busuyi Ayowole from? His hometown is Ilesa, Osun State, Nigeria. What is Busuyi Ayowole’s profession? The Ilesa native is a mechanical engineer, teacher, music producer, and politician. What position is Busuyi Ayowole vying for? He is the People’s Redemption Party’s candidate for the Osun State governorship.

Busuyi Ayowole is a professional mechanical engineer, artistic producer, and politician. He is currently contesting for the Osun State gubernatorial seat after being declared the People’s Redemption Party candidate.

