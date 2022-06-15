Helena Seger’s biography: who is Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s wife?

Helena Seger is a prominent Swedish businesswoman and model. She is best known for her relationship with AC Milan professional footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Wife of Zlatan Ibrahimovic attends the French Cup Final between PSG and AJ Auxerre at Stade de France Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Before meeting the football star, Helena Seger was a known personality in the world of business and modelling. She has been a long-term partner of the Swedish striker and has also thrived in her endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name Helena Seger Gender Female Date of birth 25 August 1970 Age 51 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Lindesberge, Sweden Current residence Milan, Italy Nationality Swedish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Margareta Father Ingemar Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Zlatan Ibrahimovic Children 2 Profession Businesswoman, model Net worth $1-5 million

Helena Seger’s biography

She was born in Lindesberg, Sweden to Margareta (mother) and Ingemar (father). She has younger siblings called Karin and Henrik.

She has an undergraduate degree after studying a course in pattern design and fabric embroidery, and economics.

How old is Helena Seger?

She is 51 years old as of June 2022. The model was born on 25 August 1970. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Helena and sons look on before the Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa CFC. Photo: Marco Luzzani

Source: Getty Images

What is Helena Seger’s profession?

She is a renowned businesswoman and model. Before fame, she worked as a bartender at Slagthuset in Malmo. Later, she became a store manager at JC and Yellow & Blue while also doing part-time modelling jobs. She also worked for MalacoLeaf before joining Flyme Airlines.

Seger is also an actress and was featured in the TV series Cozmoz in 1989.

What is Helena Seger’s net worth?

According to an online source, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s partner has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, the information source is not verified and, therefore, unreliable.

How did Helena Seger and Zlatan meet?

Their first encounter was at a parking lot in Malmo, Sweden, in 2002. The football striker had parked his Ferrari car wrongly, thus blocking the model’s Mercedes from coming out of the parking lot. She told him to make way for her car, marking the beginning of their interaction.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his partner cheer for Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Are Helena Seger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic still together?

They are still partners and have been together for more than 15 years. Despite their long-term relationship, the couple has not tied the knot. They have two children, Maximilian (2006) and Vincent Ibrahimovic (2008).

What is Helena Seger’s height?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's wife stands at 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Helena Seger

What is Helena Seger’s age? The prominent businesswoman is 51 years old as of June 2022. Where is Helena Seger from? Her hometown is Lindesberg, Orebro County, Sweden. Is Helena Seger Swedish? Yes, she was born and raised in Sweden. Is Helena Seger married to Zlatan Ibrahimovic? The two celebrities are not officially married, but they have been together for over a decade and have two sons. How much is Helena Seger worth? Her net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $5 million. How tall is Helena Seger? The model’s height is 5 feet and 5 inches or 165 centimetres.

Helena Seger is best known as Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s partner. However, she has made a name for herself as a businesswoman and model.

