Content creator King Mitchy addressed trending allegations of being a drug addict

The chef was dragged into a heated online feud with Verydarkman and BBNaija winner Phyna

The controversy started after the online activist accused Mitchy of having an irresponsible lifestyle

Brand influencer Mukoro Ereremena Michelle, better known as King Mitchy, has spoken out after being drawn into a heated online controversy involving social media critic VeryDarkMan and former BBNaija winner Phyna.

The drama reportedly began when Phyna accused VeryDarkMan of allegedly trying to take advantage of her during the period surrounding her late sister’s case with the Dangote Group.

King Mitchy finally speaks out on viral drug accusations. Credit: @kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

According to claims circulating online, Phyna made the allegation during a phone conversation with King Mitchy, which later surfaced on social media.

In response, VeryDarkMan not only denied Phyna’s claims but also turned his attention to King Mitchy, accusing her of substance use and insisting he had evidence to back it up.

King Mitchy, however, dismissed the allegations and went public with what she described as her hospital test results. In a now‑viral video, she showed documents from Grandville hospital and declared:

“I’m still at the hospital. Look at the name Grandville, this is my test result. I don’t do cocaaine, I don’t do marijuanna. I’m negative about all the substance allegations; everything here is negative. Verydarkman, you lie too much. You lie on people’s names and try to destroy them.”

She further accused the critic of deliberately spreading false information about people he is not on good terms, warning that such actions could damage reputations.

Watch her speak below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that King Mitchy had cried out over the tax amount she was charged by the Lagos State government.

A few months ago, during her feud with Martins Vincent Otse, she lost her Instagram page and bragged about how much she earns daily

According to her, she makes N1 million daily from her eatery and also earns from brand-influencing jobs.

A few months later, she received a N12 million tax notice from the state government.

Reacting, King Mitchy said all the money she makes from her business goes to charity.

She added that she supports the less privileged in the state and does not have any money left. The posts were shared on her Instagram story.

King Mitchy’s response to drug allegations has everyone talking. Credit: @kingmitchy, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to King Mitchy's medical result

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chi_me_zie_ said:

"If you don’t do crack, you don’t need to prove it wereý."

miss_goldilocks

"My love, WE DON’T CARE. What we care about is getting APC out."

mskillz_wiz said:

"Dem fit fake the result na😂."

big___ojore said:

"If you believe @verydarkblackman , hit the like button >> ❤️❤️."

edafe_painter said:

"In VDM voice... "Alright, as una see am now, Mitchy don go bring her results. Now...! President Bola Ahmed Tinubu! Where is yours? All the promises u made, where are the results? 😂 Peace and Love."

preshy6115

"Big yansh for nothing..no sensê."

mela_nwa5 said:

"He just commented, “crack” why have you been so restless?"

collins_israel_the_truth said:

"VDM ONLY SAID CRACK.....AND NOTHING MORE THEN YOU STARTED EXPLAINING ."

Smart BM shares an update about King Mitchy

Legit.ng had reported that Smart BM shared a video about King Mitchy following the announcement of her alleged demise a few hours ago.

Smart BM had visited the brand influencer after hearing about her demise, and he met her in a pitiable state.

He shared the condition she was in and asked her fans to cease fire on her over her feud with VDM.

Source: Legit.ng