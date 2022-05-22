Akin Ogunbiyi’s bio: profile of Accord's Osun governorship candidate

Akin Ogunbiyi is a renowned entrepreneur and politician from Nigeria. He is best known as the founder and chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc. He is currently a member of the Accord Party (AP), although he was previously a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was recently declared by the Accord Party (AP) to vie for the gubernatorial seat in Osun Estate on 16 July 2022.

Akin Ogunbiyi is a known philanthropist in Nigeria. He won the Achievers Merit Award in Business Frontline in recognition of his philanthropic contribution.

Profile summary

Real name Akinlade Ogunbiyi Famous as Akin Ogunbiyi Gender Male Date of birth 12 September 1962 Age 59 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Ile-Ogbo, Osun State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father James Ogilvy Mother Lady Isabel Hamilton Wife Adedotun Ogunbiyi Children 2 Education Ile-Ogbo Primary School, Ile-Ogbo Modern School, Luther King’s College, (IESE) Barcelona in Spain, OSCARS, UNILAG Profession Entrepreneur, politician, philanthropist Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Akin Ogunbiyi's biography

He was born Akinlade Ogunbiyi in Ile Ogbo, Osun State, Nigeria. His parents were farmers, and his father served as chairman of the Trade Association. He was raised alongside two siblings.

Educational background

The renowned entrepreneur attended Ile-Ogbo Primary School for his primary school education. Later, he proceeded to Ile-Ogbo Modern School, where he completed his high school learning. Much later, he went to Luther King’s College, Ile-Ogbo.

He sat for his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at Ile-Ife, which is currently known as Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). He enrolled in College of Art and Science, Ile-Ife (OSCARS) in preparation for the examination.

He obtained an Executive Master in Business Administration from the International Graduate School of Management, University of Navarra (IESE) Barcelona in Spain.

Akin graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a degree in History and an M.Sc. in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management. He also attended Lagos Business School and earned a PhD in Insurance and Risk Management.

What is Akin Ogunbiyi’s age?

As of 2022, the Nigerian politician is 59 years. He was born on 12 September 1962, and his birth sign is Virgo.

Career highlights

Akin Ogunbiyi is an established entrepreneur and politician. He is best recognized as the founder and chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc. He created the company on 2 October 1995.

Akin is a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute in London. He obtained the highest number of distinctions in the professional examination in two sittings. He took his lessons in Insurance in NICON. Later, he joined the finance and Insurance Experts Limited, a multi-disciplinary consultancy firm.

The Nigerian entrepreneur is also a member of the Institute Directors, Nigeria. In addition, he serves on the board of the Infrastructure Bank Plc.

Akinlade began his political career in 2018 and joined the People's Democratic Party (PDP). He contested for the Governor of Osun State. However, he did not win; instead, Ademola Adeleke emerged as the PDP candidate on 23 July 2018 after defeating him by seven votes.

Recently, Akin announced his exit from PDP to Accord Party. He declared his intention to vie for the 16 July 2022 governorship race in Osun Estate under the Accord Party (AP). His running mate is Jimoh Mukaila Adekunle, who is 61 years old.

What is Akin Ogunbiyi's net worth?

Akin is allegedly worth between $1 million and $5 million. However, no official source states how much the Nigerian entrepreneur is worth.

Who is Akin Ogunbiyi's wife?

The Nigerian politician is married to Adedotun Ogunbiyi, a businessperson and former teacher. Together, they reportedly share two children.

Fast facts about Akin Ogunbiyi

Who is Akin Ogunbiyi? He is a Nigerian politician and entrepreneur. Where is Akin Ogunbiyi from? The politician was born in Ile Ogbo, Osun State, Nigeria. What is Akin Ogunbiyi’s age? As of 2022, the Nigerian entrepreneur is 59 years old. What is Akin Ogunbiyi's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Virgo. Who is Akin Ogunbiyi’s wife? His wife is called Adedotun Ogunbiyi, a former teacher and businessperson. What is Akin Oginbiyi’s net worth? The entrepreneur’s net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $5 million.

Akin Ogunbiyi is a Nigerian politician and entrepreneur. He is well recognized as the founder and chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, a company he launched on 2 October 1995. He was recently declared by the Accord Party (AP) to vie for the goverbernatorial post in Osun Estate. Before he moved to AP, he was a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP)

