Mark Sydney Davis' biography: Meet Sammy Davis Jr.'s son

At the height of his career, Mark Sydney Davis' father was a celebrated singer, dancer, instrumentalist, comedian and actor. His defiance of racial prejudice made him one of the most controversial figures of his time. After his passing, his family and fans were engulfed in a wave of emotions amid claims that Mark, his adopted son, might have been his biological child.

Profile summary

Full name Mark Sydney Davis Gender Male Date of birth 6 April 1960 Age 64 years as of 2024 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Sammy Davis Jr. Mother May Britt Ringquist Siblings 3 Children 2 Education George Whittell High School

Mark Sydney Davis' biography

Mark Sydney was born on 6 April 1960 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. His adoptive father, Sammy Davis Jr., and his wife, May Britt, finalised his adoption on 3 June 1963.

He was raised alongside two siblings, Tracey Hillevi and Jeff Nathaniel. His sister, Tracey, passed away on 2 November 2020. He has a third half-sibling, Manny, who was born during his father's third marriage to Altovise Joanne Gore, an American actress and dancer.

At the time of his adoption, young Mark Sydney was about three years old. While details of his biological parentage remain unknown, his birth certificate lists the couple as Mark Davis' parents.

A deathbed confession by Sammy cast doubt on the long-held belief that Mark was adopted. Recounting the details of the revelatory final exchange to Inside Edition, he said;

When I walked to the bedside, I bent over and gave him a kiss, and he grabbed me, and he said to me, 'You are my son.'

In an effort to reveal the truth about his parentage, Mark and his sister Tracey, Sammy's only biological child, agreed to a DNA test. The results showed that the two did not share any biological DNA.

He later spoke on the situation with The Daily Mail, saying:

I had been acknowledged publicly as his adopted son in the media and in interviews. But people who knew him had regularly told me, ' You know he is your real dad.'

I might never know what he meant. Was he confessing to being my real father? Was he thanking me for coming to see him as he was dying or was he trying to make it up to me in those last few moments and telling me he really loved me?

I do not have the answers. But two years ago, I was given my birth certificate, and it has my father's name on it. I do not know which way to look at it.

Mark Sydney's age

He is 64 years old as of 2024. According to his birth records, he was born on 6 April 1960. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

In the 1980s, his father, Sammy, employed him as an assistant stage manager while on his US tour. His roles included preparing props such as a glass of whisky, tap shoes, and autocue. In 2015, he worked as a clerk behind the photo counter at a Costco on the outskirts of Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Mark Sydney's net worth

At the time of writing, there is no verified source of information regarding his net worth. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth and citiMuzik, his father's net worth was allegedly about $5 million at the time of his death. Although his lifetime earnings are alleged to have been over $50 million, he reportedly died in $15 million debt.

Mark Davis' wife

Despite having two famous parents, he has lived a quiet life, opting to keep details of his life under wraps. At the time of this writing, it is unclear whether he is married.

According to The Daily Mail, Mark Sydney has been married three times. However, details of his former spouses have yet to be revealed.

Mark Sydney Davis' children

Mark has two children, Ryan and Andrew. His father, who performed with famous Rat Pack members such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford, spent most of his life away from the family. While recounting details of his childhood to the Daily Mail, he expressed his plans to parent differently. He said:

They (Ryan and Andrew Davis) are the joy of my life, and I try to be the father to them that Sammy was not to me. Parenthood is not perfect, but my father and I never communicated. I want to be different with my sons.

He added:

I do my best to be the best father to my sons and to make a living working at Costco. I want to look after my mother and brother. I have these people to love, and that is fine by me.

FAQs

Is Mark Sydney Sammy Davis Jr.'s biological child? DNA tests conducted by Identity Match revealed that he is not the entertainer's biological child. Is Mark Davis married? Information regarding his relationship or marital status is yet to be revealed. Did Sammy Davis Jr have a love child? Mark is believed to be the love child of The Candy Man hitmaker. Did Sammy Davis have any biological children? Tracey Davis is the entertainer's only biological child. Who are Sammy Davis Jr.'s grandsons? The American singer has six grandsons, including Ryan and Andrew, Mark Sydney's children, and four of Tracey's children. What caused Sammy Davis Jr.'s death? The multitalented entertainer reportedly died after battling laryngeal cancer.

From childhood, Mark Sydney Davis shared nourishing moments with his adoptive parents, Sammy Davis Jr. and May Britt. Despite having a famous background, he has successfully maintained a low profile. He has two sons, Ryan and Andrew Davis.

