Grant Savoy’s biography: what is known about Mickey Guyton’s husband?

Who is Mickey Guyton's husband? Grant is an investor at Biotech Equities. He recently made headlines after it turned out that he and Mickey had a baby.

Grant Savoy's bio

The famous lawyer was born in 1984. Is Grant Savoy Hawaiian? He was born in Kauai, Hawaii and this makes him a Hawaiian. He had had a tough childhood and was later adopted. Information about Grant Savoy's parents is not available.

Education

Savoy joined California State University in 2004. He graduated in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in Communications. He then joined Southwestern University School of Law and graduated in 2011 with a Juris doctorate in Criminal Law.

What is Grant Savoy's nationality?

The famous entrepreneur holds American citizenship. Furthermore, Grant Savoy's ethnicity is mixed.

What does Grant Savoy do?

Grant offers legal advice based in Los Angeles. He started his career during his college days. He was a clerk at the Office of the Ventura County Public Defender and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Besides, the prominent entrepreneur worked at the Law Offices of Bruce Margolin.

Before founding his firm, Savoy was a lawyer in the National Association for the Advancement of Multi jurisdiction. He was also an associate lawyer in a plaintiff firm. In 2012, he joined Solouki as a co-founder. He has been working as a professional in labour and employment law disputes. Grant is also a capitalist at Biotech equities.

What is Grant Savoy's net worth?

Grant earnings are from his legal profession. On the hand, his wife has earned a fortune from her singing career. According to Bio Gossip, he is worth $1 million while his wife is $1-2 million rich. However, this information is not verified.

Who is Mickey Guyton married to?

The famous singer is married to Grant Savoy. The two started dating in 2010. Three years later, they announced their engagement. In June 2017, they exchanged their marriage vows in Kauai, Hawaii. Three years later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. On 8 February, they welcomed their son, Grayson Clark.

Height and weight

Mickey Guyton's husband is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall, and he weighs 149 pounds (68 kg). His hair is black, and he has brown eyes.

Grant Savoy is a lawyer in Los Angeles. He came to the limelight because of his relationship with Mickey Guyton, an American country music artist. Although his wife is a celebrity, he avoids public attention.

