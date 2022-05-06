Jermelle Simon’s biography: age, height, partner, net worth

Jermelle Simon is a renowned actor, movie producer and fitness coach from the United States. He is popularly known for his various roles in movies and TV series including The Upshaws, Tattoo Nightmares and Animal Kingdom.

Jermelle Simon has become famous for his various acting roles. He started his acting career in 2011 when he first appeared in a television show titled Why We Pray.

Profile summary

Full name: Jermelle Simon

Jermelle Simon Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 17 April 1989

17 April 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Florence, South California, United States

Florence, South California, United States Current residence: Florence, CA, US

Florence, CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’10”

5’10” Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 168

168 Weight in kilograms: 76

76 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Waddell

Waddell Mother: Carol

Carol Sibling: 2

2 Relationship status: Married

Married Spouse: Akia Simon

Akia Simon Children: 3

3 Education: Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University Profession: Actor, producer

Actor, producer Net worth: $200,000

$200,000 Instagram: @jermellesimon

Jermelle Simon's bio

The American actor was born in Florence, South California, the United States of America to Waddell and Carol. His dad works at a shipyard, and his mother is a nurse. He was brought up alongside his two brothers named Jermol Simon and Jermaine Frost.

The popular actor attended Norfolk State University.

How old is Jermelle Simon?

Jermelle Simon's age is 33 years old as of 2022. He was born on 17 April 1989. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Jermelle made his acting debut in 2011 when he was cast in the TV series Why We Pray as Chase Jones. He became more famous when he appeared in the film The Upshaws as Bernard. The American celebrity has also involved himself in production work. He is the producer of the movie Aged Out.

Apart from acting and doing production work, he is a gym fitness instructor. He offers Zoom gym classes on his website, and he sells branded resistance bands.

Jermelle Simon's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of his credits according to his IMDb profile:

2021: The Upshaws as Bernard

as Bernard 2019: A Rodee Film as Averill

as Averill 2018: Sojourn as Sojourn

as Sojourn 2018: Aged Out as Sa

as Sa 2017: Headspace as Marcus

as Marcus 2017: Animal Kingdom as Rico

as Rico 2016: Cocktails and Dreams as Rappers Entourage

as Rappers Entourage 2013: Tattoo Nightmare as Islam

as Islam 2011: Why We Pray as Chase Jones

What is Jermelle Simon's net worth?

According to Stars Offline, his net worth is estimated to be $200,000. This value is, however, not verified.

Is Jermelle Simon married?

Yes, Jermelle Simon's wife is reportedly called Akia Simon. They have three children together one son and two daughters named Jade, Jacob and Jordyn Simon. However, the actor prefers to keep his personal life under wraps, and he never talks about his partner online.

What is Jermelle Simon's height?

The famous actor is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall and weighs about 168 pounds or 76 kilograms.

Fast facts about the actor

Jermelle Simon is a popular actor and fitness instructor from the United states. When he is not busy starring in a new project, he offers online fitness classes via Zoom.

