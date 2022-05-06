Jermelle Simon’s biography: age, height, partner, net worth
Jermelle Simon is a renowned actor, movie producer and fitness coach from the United States. He is popularly known for his various roles in movies and TV series including The Upshaws, Tattoo Nightmares and Animal Kingdom.
Jermelle Simon has become famous for his various acting roles. He started his acting career in 2011 when he first appeared in a television show titled Why We Pray.
Profile summary
- Full name: Jermelle Simon
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 17 April 1989
- Age: 33 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: Florence, South California, United States
- Current residence: Florence, CA, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’10”
- Height in centimetres: 178
- Weight in pounds: 168
- Weight in kilograms: 76
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- Father: Waddell
- Mother: Carol
- Sibling: 2
- Relationship status: Married
- Spouse: Akia Simon
- Children: 3
- Education: Norfolk State University
- Profession: Actor, producer
- Net worth: $200,000
- Instagram: @jermellesimon
Jermelle Simon's bio
The American actor was born in Florence, South California, the United States of America to Waddell and Carol. His dad works at a shipyard, and his mother is a nurse. He was brought up alongside his two brothers named Jermol Simon and Jermaine Frost.
The popular actor attended Norfolk State University.
How old is Jermelle Simon?
Jermelle Simon's age is 33 years old as of 2022. He was born on 17 April 1989. His zodiac sign is Aries.
Career
Jermelle made his acting debut in 2011 when he was cast in the TV series Why We Pray as Chase Jones. He became more famous when he appeared in the film The Upshaws as Bernard. The American celebrity has also involved himself in production work. He is the producer of the movie Aged Out.
Apart from acting and doing production work, he is a gym fitness instructor. He offers Zoom gym classes on his website, and he sells branded resistance bands.
Jermelle Simon's movies and TV shows
Below is a list of his credits according to his IMDb profile:
- 2021: The Upshaws as Bernard
- 2019: A Rodee Film as Averill
- 2018: Sojourn as Sojourn
- 2018: Aged Out as Sa
- 2017: Headspace as Marcus
- 2017: Animal Kingdom as Rico
- 2016: Cocktails and Dreams as Rappers Entourage
- 2013: Tattoo Nightmare as Islam
- 2011: Why We Pray as Chase Jones
What is Jermelle Simon's net worth?
According to Stars Offline, his net worth is estimated to be $200,000. This value is, however, not verified.
Is Jermelle Simon married?
Yes, Jermelle Simon's wife is reportedly called Akia Simon. They have three children together one son and two daughters named Jade, Jacob and Jordyn Simon. However, the actor prefers to keep his personal life under wraps, and he never talks about his partner online.
What is Jermelle Simon's height?
The famous actor is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall and weighs about 168 pounds or 76 kilograms.
Fast facts about the actor
- Who is Jermelle Simon? He is a famous actor, movie producer and fitness coach.
- How old is Jermelle Simon? The American actor is 33 years old as of 2022.
- Who is Jermelle Simon's partner? He is married to Akia Simon.
- What is Jermelle's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.
- What is Jermelle’s net worth? His net worth is estimated to be $200 thousand.
- Is Jermelle Simon gay? It is unclear if he is gay or not as he has not disclosed any information concerning his sexuality. It does not seem that Jermelle Simon has a boyfriend.
Jermelle Simon is a popular actor and fitness instructor from the United states. When he is not busy starring in a new project, he offers online fitness classes via Zoom.
