That Vegan Teacher’s biography: age, real name, TikTok ban

That Vegan Teacher is a former elementary school teacher and nurse. She commands a vast following on various social media platforms due to her educative content on veganism. Recently, TikTok banned her because she violated its community guidelines.

Who is That Vegan Teacher? She is among the most famous Canadian vegan activists. That Vegan Teacher came into the limelight for calling out a few prominent people and organizations for promoting violence against animals. Some of them include Gordon Ramsey and the MacDonald's.

That Vegan Teacher’s profile summary

Real name: Kadie Karen Diekmeyer

Nickname: That Vegan Teacher, Karen Diekmeyer, Miss Kadie

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 24th September 1964

Age: 57 years old (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Libra

Place of birth: Montreal, Canada

Current residence: Lasalle, Quebec, Canada

Nationality: Canadian

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christian

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 5'5"

Height in centimetres: 165

Weight in pounds: 114.5

Weight in kilograms: 52

Hair colour: Salt and Pepper

Eye colour: Dark Brown

Marital status: Married

Husband: Unknown

Children: None

University: Concordia University

Profession: Animal activist, YouTuber, internet personality

Animal activist, YouTuber, internet personality YouTube: That Vegan Teacher

That Vegan Teacher’s biography

She was born in Montreal, Canada. Currently, there is no information about her parents or siblings, if any.

She attended Concordia University, majoring in English as the Second Language (ESL) course. She previously went to a nursing school. However, the name of the institution is not known.

What is the vegan teacher's name?

That Vegan Teacher’s real name is Kadie Karen Diekmeyer. Her other nicknames are Karen Diekmeyer and Miss Kadie.

How old is That Vegan Teacher?

She was born on 24th September 1964. Thus, as of 2021, That Vegan Teacher’s age is 57 years.

Career

She was a registered nurse. She quit her nursing job to become an elementary teacher. After graduating from Concordia University, she became an ESL educator in French Canadian schools.

Once more, The Vegan Teacher left the job when COVID-19 struck. Later, a friend introduced her to TikTok. So she joined the platform and started to create content on veganism.

The former TikTok star also owns a YouTube channel and Instagram account. She shares the same content on the platforms.

That Vegan Teacher’s Instagram account is yet to be verified. However, she enjoys a decent following on the platform; 20k followers at the time of writing.

She created the YouTube channel on 21st Jul 2018. At the time of writing, she has 117k subscribers and over 31.4 million views.

Who is That Vegan Teacher’s husband?

Miss Kadie is married but the name of her husband remains a mystery. She once shared a video of him together with their pet, Bella, on her YouTube channel.

Does That Vegan Teacher have a kid? She has not revealed if she has children or not. However, there is someone who has been posing as That Vegan Teacher’s son on the internet. There is no accurate and reliable information about the issue.

What happened to That Vegan Teacher?

Is That Vegan Teacher banned from TikTok? Yes. The platform banned her because she repeatedly violated its community guidelines.

The ban came after several users complained about her content being aggressive and offensive to some people, especially the LGBTQ community and people of colour.

The YouTube star had also repeatedly attacked McDonald’s and prominent people such as Gordon Ramsey and MrBeast.

Some people are opposed to her style of spreading her views. As a result, they have called her out for being insensitive, extremely aggressive, and controversial. As a result, more than 20,000 people signed a petition that saw her account deleted by TikTok.

Where does That Vegan Teacher live?

She lives in Lasalle, Quebec, Canada with her husband and dog.

That Vegan Teacher is a popular Canadian animal activist and social media personality. TikTok recently banned her account for violating its community guidelines. The former elementary teacher has since started publishing her content on YouTube and Instagram.

