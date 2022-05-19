Oluwole Oluyede’s biography: profile of ADC's Ekiti governorship candidate

Oluwole Oluyede is an Australian-based medical doctor and politician from Nigeria. He is the African Democratic Congress's candidate for the 18th June governorship election in Ekiti State. He is also a businessman with considerable investments in the hospitality and agricultural sectors across the southwest and Niger states.

Oluwole Oluyede is a member of Ekiti knowledge Zone, a think-tank set up by Dr Kayode Fayemi, the current governor of Ekiti State. The group is meant to develop a knowledge-based economy for Ekiti State.

Full name Oluwole Olumayokun Oluyede Gender Male Date of birth 4 June 1964 Age 57 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Ikere Ekiti, Nigeria Current residence Ekiti, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Folarin Joseph Mother Grace Ayolede Marital status Married Wife Olukemi Oludoyinsola Education University of Ilorin Profession Physician, politician

Oluwole Oluyede's bio

The Nigerian doctor was born in Ikere Ekiti and grew up in Ado Ekiti, Nigeria. He lived in Dallimore Street, the Ado Ekiti teacher's quarters, and Ado Ekiti's former State Hospital area with his parents. How old is Oluwole Oluyede? The Nigerian politician is 57 years old as of 2022. He was born on 4 June 1964. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

His father was Chief Folarin Joseph Oluyede, a retired teacher, businessman and a seasoned politician up to his death in 2013. Oluwole's mother was Grace Ayolede (nee Gbadebo), who retired as a headmistress.

During his early childhood, Wole used to work in his father's art shop located in Ereguru Street, Ado Ekiti. He became interested in arts, and he, therefore, managed to complete an apprenticeship training in graphic arts, printing and textile designs. He designs and creates signboards and logos for his businesses today.

Educational background

The medical doctor first attended Emmanuel Primary School in Ado Ekiti in 1970 before transferring to Christ's School in 1974. He later joined the Federal School of Arts and Science in Ondo State for his A levels.

He eventually enrolled at the University of Ilorin, where he earned his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) in 19886. After graduating in Medicine, Oluwole went for internship training at the State Hospital Akure from 1986 to 1987.

Career

Dr Wole started his medical career at the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Aro Abeokuta after completing his mandatory National Youth Service Corps in 1988. He also worked at the Comprehensive Health Centre Emure Ekiti and several private hospitals in Akure and Lagos.

The Nigerian businessman opened his first clinic, the Bethany, at Agege Pens Cinema in Lagos at the age of 27 years. Later, he opened another one at Iju Agege before moving Bethany clinic to Abesan Estate in Ipaja Lagos in 1994. He operated the clinic until 2001 when he relocated from Nigeria to the United States.

Oluwole went through a residency program at Upstate University, Syracuse, New York, USA and got certified by the Canadian Medical board. He later went for three years to practice Rural Emergency Medicine in the Caribbean. Furthermore, he went to Australia, where he received certification as a Fellow of the Australian Royal College.

In 2008, he was invited to work with Prince Edward Island and therefore, he moved to Canada. Though he did not leave Australia altogether, he went there at least four times a year. Finally, in 2011, he left Canada and returned to Australia, where he runs the Gnowangerup Shire Medical Practice in Gnowangerup, WA, Australia and Skye Medical Armadale in Perth, Australia.

Oluwole is also a businessman with many interests in the hotel and hospitality industry and mining in Australia, South Africa and Nigeria. One of his ventures is the Green Hills Hotel under construction along the Ikere-Ado Highway in Ikere-Ekiti. He is helping grow the economy of Ekiti State by creating employment for the people. He also has a hospital under construction in Ikere.

The Nigerian politician is seeking to become the governor of Ekiti State. He was a former member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) but dumped the party after being unsuccessful in obtaining the governorship ticket. He is now ADC's candidate and was elected through a voice vote at the primary election of the party held in Ado-Ekiti.

Is Oluwole Oluyede married?

Yes. He is Olukemi Oludoyinsola Oluyede (nee Kuforiji). The duo met at the university and got married in 1989. Together, they share 4 children.

Fast facts about Oluwole Oluyede

Who is Oluwole Oluyede? He is a Nigerian medical doctor, businessman, and politician vying for Ekiti State governorship under the ADC party. How old is Oluwole Oluyede? The Nigerian doctor is 57 years old as of 2022. What is Oluwole's nationality? He is a Nigerian citizen of black ethnicity. Who is Oluwole's running mate? His running mate is Popoola Hidiat Simbo. She is 47 years old. Who were Oluwole Oluyede's parents? His mom was Grace Ayolede, and his father was Folarin Joseph Oluyede. Who is Oluwole's wife? The ADC flag bearer's wife is Olukemi Oludoyinsola (nee Kuforiji).

Oluwole Oluyede is a medical doctor with interests in General Practice, Rural and Remote Medicine and Emergency Medicine. He is also a politician and a businessman. He is the ADC's flag bearer for the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election.

