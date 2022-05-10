Agnes Born’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Agnes Born is a popular Norwegian actress, singer, model and writer. She is widely known for her role in the movie Monster as Jani Van Gebert. She has also appeared in other movies and television shows such as Just A Thought.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Agnes Born found her way into the entertainment industry at an early age. The actress made her acting debut in 2017, and since then, she has become popular for her versatile acting skills. Aside from acting, she is also been a singer, and she specifically loves jazz.
Profile summary
- Full name: Agnes Agathe Born
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 17 May 1995
- Age: 27 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Mo I Rana, Norland, Norway
- Current residence: Oslo, Norway
- Nationality: Norwegian
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’ 3”
- Height in centimetres: 160
- Weight in pounds: 105
- Weight in kilograms: 48
- Body measurements in inches: 30-24-32
- Body measurements in centimetres: 70-60-81
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Blue
- Mother: Kaja
- Father: Ketil
- Sibling: 2
- Relationship status: Single
- Education: Kongsvegen Upper Secondary School, Mosjoen High School
- Profession: Actress, singer, model, producer
- Net worth: $1million-$2 million
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Agnes Born’s biography
The famous actress was born in Mo I Rana, Norland, Norway, to her father Ketil, who is a professional photographer and her mother, Kaja, an osteopath. The popular actress was raised alongside her sister named, Mathea Born. Born has Norwegian nationality and she is currently living in Oslo, Norway.
Regarding her educational background, Born first attended Kongsvegen Upper Secondary School for her basic studies before transferring to Mosjoen High School, where she eventually graduated.
How old is Agnes Born?
Agnes Born's age is 27 years old as of 2022. The Norwegian celebrity was born on 17 May 1995, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.
Career
Born is a well-known actress and model. She made her acting debut in 2017 when she appeared in the television series Monster as Jani Van Gebert. However, she became more prominent when she was cast in the 2021 television series the Witcher as Vereena. Her remarkable acting abilities and capabilities have won her many fans in the entertainment industry. The actress currently has 4 acting credits under her name.
Actress Agnes Born is also a writer and director. She is the writer and director of a film named Just a Thought. Additionally, she is a model who has worked for several photographers including her father. She is also active on Instagram with over 24 thousand followers as of now.
Agnes Born's movies and TV shows
Below is a list of movies and television shows she has played roles in, according to her IMDb profile.
- The Silence Of Mercy (Post-production) as Roslyn
- The Witcher (2021) as Vereena
- Just A Thought (2020)
- Monster ( 2017) as Jan Van Gebert
What is Agnes Born's net worth?
According to Newsunzip, Her net worth is alleged to be between $1million and $2 million. This value is, however, not verifiable. She has earned a fortune mainly from her acting career.
What is Agnes Born's height?
The Norwegian actress is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall and weighs about 105 pounds or 48 kilograms.
Additionally, she has blonde hair and blue eyes, and her body measurements are 30-24-32 inches or 70-60-81 centimetres.
FAQS
- Who is Agnes Born? She is a famous Norwegian actress, singer, model and writer.
- When was Agnes Born born? The young model was born on 17 May 1995 in Mo I Rana, Norland, Norway. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.
- How old is Agnes Born? The popular model is 27 years old as of 2022.
- Who is Vereena on The Witcher? Born is famously recognized for playing the role of Vereena in the television series The Witcher.
- What is Agnes Born’s height? The Norwegian singer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.
- What is Agnes Born’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $2 million as of 2022.
Agnes Born is a well-known Norwegian actress, singer, writer and model who has been passionate about acting from a tender age. She rose to fame following her role in the TV series The Witcher. She currently resides in Oslo, Norway.
READ ALSO: Almondmilkhunni’s biography: age, real name, pronouns, race, songs
Legit.ng recently published an article about Almondmilkhunni. She is a young singer and songwriter from the United States. She came to prominence following the release of her song Grapefruit in 2019.
Almondmilkhunni began her musical career in 2018 after dropping out of college. The famous singer launched her self-titled debut EP consisting of three songs after scoring a record deal with Electric Feel Records in March 2020. She has released other songs such as Samples Usher’s, U Remind Me and Mean To You. Check out the article to learn more about her.
Source: Legit.ng