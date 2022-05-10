Agnes Born’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Agnes Born is a popular Norwegian actress, singer, model and writer. She is widely known for her role in the movie Monster as Jani Van Gebert. She has also appeared in other movies and television shows such as Just A Thought.

The actress in a black outfit. Photo: @agnes.born

Source: Instagram

Agnes Born found her way into the entertainment industry at an early age. The actress made her acting debut in 2017, and since then, she has become popular for her versatile acting skills. Aside from acting, she is also been a singer, and she specifically loves jazz.

Profile summary

Full name: Agnes Agathe Born

Agnes Agathe Born Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 17 May 1995

17 May 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Mo I Rana, Norland, Norway

Mo I Rana, Norland, Norway Current residence: Oslo, Norway

Oslo, Norway Nationality: Norwegian

Norwegian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 3”

5’ 3” Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 105

105 Weight in kilograms: 48

48 Body measurements in inches: 30-24-32

30-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres: 70-60-81

70-60-81 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Kaja

Kaja Father: Ketil

Ketil Sibling: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Kongsvegen Upper Secondary School, Mosjoen High School

Kongsvegen Upper Secondary School, Mosjoen High School Profession: Actress, singer, model, producer

Actress, singer, model, producer Net worth: $1million-$2 million

Agnes Born’s biography

The actress poses for a photo. Photo: @agnes.born

Source: Instagram

The famous actress was born in Mo I Rana, Norland, Norway, to her father Ketil, who is a professional photographer and her mother, Kaja, an osteopath. The popular actress was raised alongside her sister named, Mathea Born. Born has Norwegian nationality and she is currently living in Oslo, Norway.

Regarding her educational background, Born first attended Kongsvegen Upper Secondary School for her basic studies before transferring to Mosjoen High School, where she eventually graduated.

How old is Agnes Born?

Agnes Born's age is 27 years old as of 2022. The Norwegian celebrity was born on 17 May 1995, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Born is a well-known actress and model. She made her acting debut in 2017 when she appeared in the television series Monster as Jani Van Gebert. However, she became more prominent when she was cast in the 2021 television series the Witcher as Vereena. Her remarkable acting abilities and capabilities have won her many fans in the entertainment industry. The actress currently has 4 acting credits under her name.

Actress Agnes Born is also a writer and director. She is the writer and director of a film named Just a Thought. Additionally, she is a model who has worked for several photographers including her father. She is also active on Instagram with over 24 thousand followers as of now.

Agnes Born's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of movies and television shows she has played roles in, according to her IMDb profile.

The Silence Of Mercy (Post-production) as Roslyn

(Post-production) as Roslyn The Witcher (2021) as Vereena

(2021) as Vereena Just A Thought (2020)

(2020) Monster ( 2017) as Jan Van Gebert

What is Agnes Born's net worth?

The famous model holding a fish. Photo: @agnes.born

Source: Instagram

According to Newsunzip, Her net worth is alleged to be between $1million and $2 million. This value is, however, not verifiable. She has earned a fortune mainly from her acting career.

What is Agnes Born's height?

The Norwegian actress is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall and weighs about 105 pounds or 48 kilograms.

Additionally, she has blonde hair and blue eyes, and her body measurements are 30-24-32 inches or 70-60-81 centimetres.

FAQS

Who is Agnes Born? She is a famous Norwegian actress, singer, model and writer. When was Agnes Born born? The young model was born on 17 May 1995 in Mo I Rana, Norland, Norway. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. How old is Agnes Born? The popular model is 27 years old as of 2022. Who is Vereena on The Witcher? Born is famously recognized for playing the role of Vereena in the television series The Witcher. What is Agnes Born’s height? The Norwegian singer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. What is Agnes Born’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $2 million as of 2022.

Agnes Born is a well-known Norwegian actress, singer, writer and model who has been passionate about acting from a tender age. She rose to fame following her role in the TV series The Witcher. She currently resides in Oslo, Norway.

