Nick Hounslow’s biography: age, height, partner, movies and TV shows
Сelebrity biographies

by  Maina Evans

Nick Hounslow is a British model, actor, fitness expert and celebrity trainer. He is best known for his modelling, and he has been featured in different print and digital magazines, including Bello Mag, Men’s Fitness, L’Uomo Vogue, Runner’s World and Zooey Magazine. Nick has also been featured on different adverts with Crest, Taco Bell, Fiat, Cadillac, and L’Oreal.

Nick Hounslow
Nick Hounslow arrives at the Accelerate4Change charity event presented by Dr. Ben Talei & Cinemoi on August 29, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rochelle Brodin
Source: Getty Images

Nick Hounslow has a developing acting career. He is best known for his appearance in movies and TV shows such as Christmas with a Prince: Becoming Royal (2019), Good Behavior (2016), and The Catch (2016).

Profile summary

  • Full name: Nick Hounslow
  • Gender: Male
  • Date of birth: 25 February 1980
  • Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)
  • Zodiac sign: Pisces
  • Place of birth: Lincolnshire, London, England, United Kingdom
  • Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Nationality: British
  • Ethnicity: White
  • Religion: Christian
  • Sexuality: Gay
  • Height in feet: 6'1"
  • Height in centimetres: 185
  • Shoe size: 11 (US)
  • Hair colour: Brown
  • Eye colour: Blue
  • Mother: Liz
  • Father: Bob
  • Siblings: 1
  • Relationship status: Single
  • Profession: Actor, model, fitness expert, trainer
  • Net worth: $1.5 million
  • Instagram: @nickhounslow

Nick Hounslow's biography

Is Nick Hounslow British? Yes, he is. He was born and raised in Lincolnshire, London, England, United Kingdom. Nick is the son of Liz and Bob Hounslow. His father was a military man who worked as a pilot and flew FX15 Fighter Jets (Tornados) in the Royal Air Force.

Nick Hounslow’s biography
Actress Julie Benz (L) and actor/model Nick Hounslow attend 'The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Hosts HIV Testing' at The Abbey on June 27, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images

He was raised in a family of four. Who is Nick Hounslow's sister? His sister's name is Charlie. She works as makeup and prosthetic artist. She has worked as a hair and makeup artist in Wonder Woman 1984, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: The Dark World and Bohemian Rhapsody.

When is Nick Hounslow's birthday?

He was born on 25 February 1980. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

How old is Nick Hounslow?

As of 2022, Nick Hounslow's age is 42 years.

Career

Hounslow is best known as a model, actor, fitness expert, and trainer. He started his career as a model at the age of 16. He was spotted by a modelling agency while in London. He has stated that he had no idea what modelling entailed and never thought of it as something he would do.

He landed his first photoshoot when he was 17 years old. This was quickly followed by an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. He has had a successful modelling career and has been featured in different magazines such as Bello Mag, Men’s Fitness, Runner’s World and Zooey Magazine. In addition to this, he has also appeared in songs such as Radar by Britney Spears and Stranger by Hilary Duff.

Nick has also made a name for himself as a fitness expert and trainer. He got into fitness early on in his life. As a teen, he struggled with his weight and has stated that he was bullied because of it. Hounslow started to educate himself on the human body and different regiments. He qualified as a trainer at the age of 17.

He currently offers lessons in CycleHouse in West Hollywood. In addition, Nick offers lessons to A list celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Gal Gadot, Claire Holt, and Julie Benz.

Nick has also made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in a few movies and TV shows. The star made his acting debut in a short movie in 2008. He would later star in the TV series Con Man in 2016.

Nick Hounslow’s age
Model Nick Hounslow attends the Wanderlust Hollywood Grand Opening on July 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner
Source: Getty Images

He has stated that getting roles was not easy and had this to say about his experience in the movie industry:

It wasn’t easy, that’s for sure. It still isn’t. When I first got here, I was modeling jobs, screen testing for various projects and then all of sudden it just stopped. It is definitely not for the faint of heart. LA can be a very tough place and you have to keep pushing forward and enjoy the process.

Nick Hounslow's movies and TV shows

According to IMDB, he has 10 credits to his name. Here is a list of his on-screen appearances:

  • Moon Lake Casіno (2009) - Jack/Young Dancing Gentleman
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (2010-2013) - Sketch Actor
  • Nocturnal Animals (2016) - Party Attendee
  • Con Man (2016) - Auditioner
  • The Catch (2016-2017) - Jamison
  • Good Behavior (2017) - Jefferson
  • Christmas with a Prince (2018) - Prince Alexander
  • Christmas with a Prince: Becoming Royal (2019) - Prince Alexander
  • Christmas with a Prince: The Royal Baby (2021) - Prince Alexander
  • Young Again (post-production) - Parker

Who is Nick Hounslow's partner?

Is Nick Hounslow married? He is currently single and is not dating anyone. However, he sometimes appears in the company of Oleksandr Kalinovskyi, a model from Ukraine. Neither have discussed the relationship publicly, but Alex is close with Nick's family.

Is Nick Hounslow gay? Yes, he is openly gay. He was previously linked to fellow fitness trainer Brandon Mills. The two worked together in the CycleHouse.

Reports about their alleged relationship emerged in 2015 in an episode of the reality show Hollywood Cycle. In the episode, Mills confronted Hounslow about their battered friendship.

How tall is Nick Hounslow?

Nick Hounslow's height is 6 ft 1 in (185 cm).

Nick Hounslow is an LA-based British model and fitness trainer. He has built a name for himself in the entertainment industry, training A list celebrities, as well as starring in several movies, TV shows, ads and music videos.

