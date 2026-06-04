Wilfred Ndidi says Nigeria dominated large parts of the international friendly match against Poland despite a 2-2 draw

The Super Eagles twice took the lead but were denied victory by a late equaliser in Warsaw

Eric Chelle’s side extended their unbeaten run in regulation time to 23 matches under the Malian tactician

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has delivered a frank assessment of Nigeria’s 2-2 draw with Poland, insisting the team controlled much of the game despite failing to secure victory in Warsaw.

Nigeria led twice in an entertaining international friendly at the PGE Narodowy Stadium on Wednesday, June 3, but were forced to settle for a draw after conceding a late equaliser.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi completed the full 90 minutes as Nigeria played out a 2-2 draw against Poland. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Ndidi, who returned to the starting lineup after missing the Unity Cup in London, led the Super Eagles out and completed the full 90 minutes in a match that saw both sides enjoy strong spells.

The Besiktas midfielder did not hold back in his post-match reflections, pointing to Nigeria’s strong first-half performance as evidence of their dominance.

Nigeria start bright but fail to hold advantage

The Super Eagles began confidently against Poland in Warsaw, creating early chances and moving the ball with purpose.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was called into action before the break, producing key saves to keep Nigeria ahead at crucial moments.

Wilfred Ndidi played a crucial role in creating Nigeria's opening goal against Poland. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria had taken control early in the contest, with Ndidi involved in the build-up to the opening goal.

His forward run from midfield created space for Moses Simon, whose low cross was finished by Terem Moffi to give the Super Eagles a deserved lead, per Sofascore.

Tochukwu Nnadi also came close to doubling the lead, only to be denied by a sharp stop from the Polish goalkeeper.

Despite their dominance in spells, Nigeria were punished in first-half stoppage time when a defensive lapse allowed 18-year-old Kacper Potulski to level the score from close range.

Eric Chelle responded at halftime with multiple substitutions, bringing on fresh legs including Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Raphael Onyedika and Paul Onuachu.

The changes helped Nigeria regain control, and they eventually restored their lead in the 80th minute after VAR awarded a penalty for handball. Onuachu stepped up and calmly converted from the spot.

Late drama denies Super Eagles victory

Nigeria looked set to secure a statement win against a strong European opponent, but the closing stages delivered another twist.

Goalkeeper Okoye produced two important saves to protect the lead, including a sharp stop to deny Robert Lewandowski.

However, Poland found a way back into the game late on when Przemyslaw Wisniewski unleashed a powerful strike from distance that beat Okoye and levelled the match at 2-2 in additional time.

Ndidi reacts after Poland draw

Speaking after the game, Ndidi gave a straightforward verdict on how the match unfolded.

“It was a good game, it was a brilliant,” Ndidi said as per Ubuntu Pitch.

“We dominated the game. First half was an amazing game and second half we tried to sit back a bit, to defend a bit and then press. Entirely, it was a good game.”

The Besiktas midfielder added that Nigeria’s focus remains on winning matches regardless of the circumstances.

“We always try as much as possible to get a win in every game. With our philosophy, with our vision and most importantly is to try and give a good game, try to be at our best and try to see if we win the game.”

Despite the disappointment of conceding so late, Nigeria extended their impressive unbeaten run in regulation time under Eric Chelle to 23 matches.

The result leaves mixed emotions for the Super Eagles, with strong attacking moments balanced by defensive lapses that ultimately proved costly in Warsaw.

Super Eagles denied victory against Poland

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria were denied victory in dramatic fashion after Poland scored with virtually the last kick of the game to secure a 2-2 draw in an international friendly played in Warsaw.

The Super Eagles looked on course for an impressive away win after goals from Terem Moffi and Paul Onuachu handed Eric Chelle’s side the advantage, but the hosts fought back twice to ensure both teams shared the spoils.

Source: Legit.ng