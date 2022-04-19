Carys Zeta Douglas’ biography: who is Michael Douglas’ daughter?

Carys Zeta Douglas is an up-and-coming model and Instagram personality from the United States of America. She is best known as the youngest child and only daughter of the award-winning actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Carys Zeta Douglas is a known young model in the United States. She has been featured on the covers of top magazines such as Town & Country and Vanity Fair Spain. She is also a social media personality. She also has worked with famous brands like Chanel and Versace.

Profile summary

Real name : Carys Zeta Douglas

: Carys Zeta Douglas Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 20 April 2003

: 20 April 2003 Age : 19 years (as of April 2022)

: 19 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States of America

: Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States of America Current residence : Westchester County, New York, United States of America

: Westchester County, New York, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’ 5’’

: 5’ 5’’ Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 33-27-34

: 33-27-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 84-69-86

: 84-69-86 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Father : Michael Douglas

: Michael Douglas Mother : Catherine Zeta-Jones

: Catherine Zeta-Jones Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Model and Instagram personality

: Model and Instagram personality Net worth : $1 million - $2 million

: $1 million - $2 million Instagram: @carys.douglas

Carys Zeta Douglas’ biography

The up-and-coming model was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, the United States of America, to Michael and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The model grew up alongside her elder brother named, Dylan and her half-brother named, Cameron. Her religion is Christianity.

Interestingly, the model was named after her great grandparents. Carys Zeta Douglas' great-grandparents are named Catherine Fair and Zeta-Jones.

The American model recently graduated from high school, and her parents were overwhelmed with joy.

Her mom took to Instagram to congratulate her; she wrote,

Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you.

On the other hand, her father posted a family photo with the following caption:

Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much, and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! Dad

How old is Carys Douglas?

She was born on 20 April 2003. Therefore, as of 2022, Carys Zeta Douglas' age is 19 years. Her birth sign is Taurus.

What is Carys Zeta Douglas’ nationality?

She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Where is Carys Douglas going to college?

Michael's daughter proceeded to college three months after graduating high school. Her mother posted on Instagram the day she was packing to leave for school. However, she did not reveal the name of the institution.

How did Carys Zeta Douglas become famous?

She came into the limelight as the daughter of the famous American actor and producer Michael Douglas and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. Both of her parents are popular in the American entertainment industry.

Is Michael Douglas' daughter an actress?

No. She does not have any acting credits. However, she has appeared on popular news and talk shows such as Extra with Billy Bush and Entertainment Tonight.

She is also a rising model; she made her modelling debut in September 2017 when she posed alongside her mother in New York Fashion Week.

In addition, she danced at the Westchester Dance Academy in the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation Gala. She also danced alongside her mother during the Fendi’s Peekaboo bag campaign.

Besides being a model, she is also an Instagram personality. She has a verified Instagram account where she usually shares her modelling pictures. Currently, Carys Zeta Douglas’ Instagram account has over 171k followers.

What is Carys Zeta Douglas' net worth?

According to Celeb Networth, her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. However, the source of information is not official.

The model poses for a photo in a black and white striped top and a white denim skirt. Photo: @carys.douglas

Who is Carys Zeta Douglas' boyfriend?

The American model is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed to be single. She has also not mentioned anything regarding her previous and current relationships if any.

What is Carys Zeta Douglas' height?

She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall, and she weighs about 121 pounds (55 kg). Her body measurements are 33-27-34 inches (84-69-86 cm). She has brown hair and eyes.

Fast facts about Carys Zeta Douglas

Who is Carys Zeta Douglas? She is an American actress, model, dancer and Instagram personality. When was Carys Zeta Douglas born? She was born on 20 April 2003 in Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States of America. What is Carys Zeta's zodiac sign? The model’s zodiac sign is Taurus. Does Carys Zeta have siblings? Yes, she has an older brother named Dylan and a half-brother named Cameron. What is Carys Zeta's height? She has a height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm). What is Carys Zeta Douglas' net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million.

Carys Zeta Douglas is an American model and Instagram star. She is widely known for being the daughter of the award-winning actor and film producer Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, a renowned Welsh actress. She has been featured on the covers of top fashion magazines alongside her mother.

