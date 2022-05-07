Lala Baptiste’s biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend

Lala Baptiste is a famous American social media influencer and model. She is also known as the girlfriend of American rapper Lil Tjay. The social media celebrity has a popular Instagram account and YouTube channel.

The social media celebrity relaxing on a seat. Photo: @lalatheislandgal

Source: Instagram

Lala Baptiste came into the limelight after she started sharing her modelling pictures on Instagram and uploading lifestyle videos on YouTube. She is also popular on OnlyFans, where fans can find her exclusive content for a monthly fee of $25.

Profile summary

Full name : Nyela Baptiste

: Nyela Baptiste Nickname : Lala

: Lala Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 16 May 1999

: 16 May 1999 Age : 23 years old (as of 2022)

: 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Atlanta, Georgia, United States

: Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’8”

: 5’8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-40

: 34-26-40 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-101

: 86-66-101 Shoe size : 7 (US)

: 7 (US) Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Simone

: Simone Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Lil Tjay

: Lil Tjay Profession : Model, social media influencer

: Model, social media influencer Net worth: $3 million

Lala Baptiste’s biography

The social media star was born on 16 May 1999 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Her mother, Simone, is a YouTuber. She was raised alongside a younger sister.

What is Lalatheislandgal’s real name?

Her real name is Nyela Baptiste. Her younger sister pronounced her real name Nyela as Lala, and it caught on.

What is Lala Baptiste’s age?

The prominent model is 23 years old as of 2022.

The model posing for a photo in front of a fruit store. Photo: @lalatheislandgal

Source: Instagram

What is Lala Baptiste's nationality?

She is an American national. Lala Baptiste's ethnicity is mixed. Her mother is from Trinidad, and her father has a mixed ethnic background.

What does Lala Baptiste do for a living?

She is an Instagram model known for posting her modelling pictures. Her Instagram page has over 1 million followers. The celebrity uses her fame to endorse various brands such as Fashion Nova and Lounge Underwear. She is represented by Unruly Agency.

Baptiste is also a lifestyle and travel vlogger and has shared numerous videos on YouTube about tours and vacations to different destinations. Her self-titled YouTube channel was created in June 2017, and it has over 380K subscribers.

She is an entertainer on TikTok, where she shares videos about fashion, beauty tips, dance, vacation, and other relatable content. She has over 101k followers on the platform. Nyela is also on Twitter, where she has almost 12k followers.

What is Lala Baptiste’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, an unreliable source, her net worth is alleged to be $3 million. However, the social media personality herself has not confirmed this number.

Who is Lala Baptiste’s boyfriend?

The YouTube star is in a relationship with American rapper and singer Tione Jayden Merritt, popularly known as Lil Tjay. The two have allegedly been dating since 2019 after they appeared in the music video Mood Swings by Pop Smoke.

There have been online rumours circulating that the two have recently had called it quits after they unfollowed each on social media. However, the model dismissed the claims and told people to stay away from her private life.

The TikTok sensation strikes a pose for a picture. Photo: @lalatheislandgal

Source: Instagram

What happened between Lala and Rubi Rose?

Before Lala started dating Lil Tjay, she introduced him to her best friend Rubi Rose on his birthday. Rubi and Tjay got along for some time, and then, later, Lil Tjay and Lala made their relationship public. Rubi felt betrayed by her best friend and referred to her as a snake and backstabber, thus ending their friendship.

What is Lala Baptiste’s height?

She is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm) tall, and her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kg). Her are 34-26-40 inches (86-66-101 cm).

Fast facts about Lala Baptiste

What is Lala Baptiste famous for? She is known for being a model, as well as for dating Lil Tjay. Are Lil Tjay and Lala together? Yes, the two are still dating. What is the influencer’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Taurus. What is Lala Baptiste's background? She has a Trinidadian background on her mom's side and mixed roots on her dad's side. How tall is the model? She stands at 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm). What is Lala's Instagram? Her handle is @lalatheislandgal.

Lala Baptiste is a prominent TikTok star, YouTuber, and Instagram model. She has amassed a significant following across social media platforms due to her engaging content.

