Jackson O'Doherty’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Jackson O'Doherty is an Australian prankster and YouTube star well known for his self-titled YouTube channels. He has gained immense fame due to his diversified content, ranging from pranks, vlogs, and challenges.

The YouTuber posing for a photo while holding a kangaroo. Photo: @Jackson ODoherty

Source: Facebook

Jackson has worked with various YouTube celebrities like Shammi, Mike Majlak, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul. Find out more about him here.

Profile summary

Full name: Jackson O'Doherty

Jackson O'Doherty Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 24 April 1994

24 April 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Current residence: Gold Coast, Australia

Gold Coast, Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5' 8"

5' 8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 161

161 Weight in kilograms: 73

73 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Maddy Belle

Maddy Belle Profession: YouTuber, prankster

YouTuber, prankster Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @itsjackson

@itsjackson TikTok: @jackson.odoherty

@jackson.odoherty Twitter: @Jackson O'Doherty

@Jackson O'Doherty Facebook:

YouTube: Jackson O'Doherty ,Jackson O'Doherty Vlogs

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Jackson O'Doherty's biography

The YouTube star posing for a photo while carrying a monkey on his shoulders. Photo: @Jackson ODoherty

Source: Facebook

The social media influencer was born on 24 April 1994 in Sydney, Australia. In 2020, Jackson posted a photo with his mother on Facebook. Who are Jackson O'Doherty's siblings? He has two older sisters.

Jackson O'Doherty's sister has been featured in one of his YouTube challenge videos.

What is Jackson O'Doherty's age?

The Australian YouTuber is 28 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Jackson O'Doherty do for a living?

The YouTube star began his career by making memes on his Facebook account. As a result, his popularity increased immensely. Currently, he has 11 million followers.

He created his YouTube channel on 21 August 2011. He began uploading pranks, challenges and personal vlogs that attracted many subscribers to his YouTube channel. He is also known for compiling hilarious parts from his previous videos into a single video and posting them.

Aside from his primary channel, he has another YouTube channel, Jackson O'Doherty Vlogs, where he mainly uploads vlogs about his daily life. The YouTube channel has 538 thousand subscribers.

The Australian YouTuber is on Instagram, where he usually posts his photos and short hilarious clips. He has over 2 million followers. He is also active on TikTok and Twitter. His TikTok account has over 5 million fans and more than 65 million likes, while his Twitter has over 157 thousand followers.

How did Jackson O'Doherty make his money?

Jackson O'Doherty's net worth is estimated to be $3 million. He primarily makes his earnings through his social media accounts. O'Doherty and his girlfriend Maddy are on OnlyFans. They have earned millions of dollars from the platform.

The YouTube star has had several offers for brand deals, sponsorships and endorsements, such as apparel and gadgets brands.

Where is Jackson O'Doherty's house located?

After returning from Los Angeles, California, United States, the Australian social media sensation purchased an octagon-shaped mansion with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms worth $2.9 million in 2021. It is located in the northern Gold Coast suburb, and it is on 4232 sq m of land.

The mansion has a tennis court and a separate guest house on the site. The YouTuber renovated his Gold Coast home into a Playboy Mansion. He removed an indoor swimming pool and replaced it with a grand lounge and dining area, perfect for entertaining guests.

Despite removing the indoor pool, another 47m-tiled swimming pool is outside, which wraps around an entertaining outdoor pavilion with a granite bar.

Who is Jackson O'Doherty's girlfriend?

The social media personality with his girlfriend. Photo: @itsjackson

Source: Facebook

The YouTube star is currently dating Maddy Belle, an American model, actress and YouTuber. The couple has been dating since 2020, despite rumours of their break-up. They occasionally feature one another on their social media pages.

What is Jackson O'Doherty's height?

His height is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres, and he weighs 161 pounds or 73 kilograms.

Where does Jackson O'Doherty live now?

The social media influencer currently resides in Australia on the northern Gold Coast. He reportedly lives in his mansion with manager Lacclan Gotfried and videographer Harry McSoriley.

Fast facts about Jackson O'Doherty

Where does the social media star come from? He hails from Sydney, Australia. Does the Australian YouTuber love wild animals? Yes, he posted a video interacting with various animals like tigers, snakes and kangaroos. Is O'Doherty on OnlyFans? The YouTuber is active on OnlyFans, where he makes exclusive content with his girlfriend, Maddy. What is YouTuber's zodiac sign? His astrological sign is Taurus. Does he have a girlfriend? Yes, she is in a relationship with a YouTuber, Maddy Belle. Does O'Doherty have a tattoo? Yes, he has tattoos on his body.

Jackson O'Doherty is an Australian YouTuber and prankster who started his YouTube journey in 2011. He has become famous due to his entertaining content, including pranks, challenges and vlogs.

READ ALSO: Carys Zeta Douglas' biography: who is Michael Douglas' daughter?

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about Carys Zeta Douglas. She is an American model and social media influencer. She is best known for being the only daughter of the award-winning actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Carys Zeta Douglas made her modelling debut in September 2017 when she posed alongside her mother in New York Fashion Week. The model has an Instagram account where she mostly posts her modelling pictures.

Source: Legit.ng