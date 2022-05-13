Loey Lane’s biography: age, real name, husband, weight gain

Who is Loey Lane? She is a Georgian-born YouTube star, social media celebrity, and fashion model. She has a self-titled YouTube channel where she mainly publishes fashion and beauty related content. She has also collaborated with top-notch iconic brands such as Kohl's and Sephora as a fashion model.

The American YouTuber taking a selfie. Photo: @loeybug

Source: Instagram

Loey Lane loves discussing ghost tales on her channel. In 2015, the social media celebrity won the annual IT Girl Contest for her empowering videos on body positivity and overall confidence.

Loey Lane’s biography

Where is Loey from? The YouTuber was born in Georgia, the United States of America. She was raised in a Christian family, and her sexual orientation is straight. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is white.

The American YouTube star has one sibling named Christian. Both share a strong bond, and the YouTuber shared his picture on Instagram in January 2022, celebrating his birthday.

The American social media personality and YouTuber. Photo: @loeybug

Source: Instagram

What is Loey Lane’s real name?

The American YouTube star’s legal name is Lauren. But unfortunately, she has not revealed her full name to the public.

When is Loey Lane’s birthday?

The social media personality celebrates her birthday on 20 May each year, and her birth sign is Taurus.

How old is Loey Lane?

Loey Lane’s age is 29 years as of 2022, as she was born on 20 May 1993.

Career

How long has Loey Lane been on YouTube? The American social media personality started her YouTube channel in February 2013 when she was 19 years old. She had a strong passion for fashion, and so she started posting her lookbooks inspired by Disney, shopping hauls and makeup routines.

Like most celebrities, Loey Lane’s weight gain came with a handful of challenges while starting her YouTube channel, as some people criticized her for being overly fat. However, the YouTuber did not despair as she was working on her eating habits, and she posted a video titled Why Fat Girls Shouldn't Wear Bikinis to revisit that issue.

With time, the American YouTuber garnered fame and started receiving endorsements from top-notch companies such as Kohl's and Sephora to advertise their products.

In 2015, the American fashion model won the annual IT Girl Contest for her empowering videos that encouraged body positivity and overall confidence among many oversize women. In the same year, she was featured in Scorch Magazine for her contribution to eliminating negative stereotypes associated with chubby women.

Lane loves paranormal stories as she has always been impressed by ghost mysteries. In October 2017, Loey wrote a book titled Haunted in Hollywood: The Adventures of Loey Lane, where she considered herself the protagonist. Adaptive Studios published the book in partnership with StyleHaul.

What is Loey Lane’s net worth?

According to Stark Times, her net worth is approximately $1 million. However, this information is not official and is under review.

Who is Loey Lane’s husband?

The YouTuber tied the knot with an American guy named Tyler, a US army officer, in 2012. The duo started dating during their school days. Roughly, they dated for seven years before opting to move in together.

The Georgian-born YouTube star. Photo: @loeybug

Source: Instagram

Has Loey Lane broken up with her husband?

Is Loey Lane still married to Tyler? No, the couple separated due to personal reasons, and the YouTuber is currently single.

Body measurements

Loey Lane stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs 198 pounds (90 kgs), and her body measurements in inches are 38-34-40 (96-86-101 centimetres). She has grey eyes and brown hair.

FAQs

Loey Lane is a popular YouTuber who has made it big, thanks to her unique content. Her online audience keeps growing by the day. Currently, she is single even though she was previously married.

