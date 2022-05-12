Lindsay Watson’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, boyfriend

Lindsay Watson is an up-and-coming American actress, singer and writer. She came into the limelight following her notable role as Hana in the Netflix movie Finding ‘Ohana. The entertainer is also a social media personality with an ever-growing audience.

The American actress in a blue denim outfit. Photo: @lindsayyywatson

Source: Instagram

Lindsay Watson is a relatively new name in the entertainment industry. Prior to her breakout role in her first feature film, she only had a few short film credits. Apart from acting, she is also fond of singing and writing.

Profile summary

Full name : Lindsay Watson

: Lindsay Watson Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 3 March 1995

: 3 March 1995 Age : 27 years old (as of 2022)

: 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Kula, Hawaii, United States

: Kula, Hawaii, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’6”

: 5’6” Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Body measurements in inches : 32-27-33

: 32-27-33 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-69-84

: 81-69-84 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Mia Harrington

: Mia Harrington Father : Bradley P. Watson

: Bradley P. Watson Siblings : 2

: 2 School : Kamehameha Schools Maui

: Kamehameha Schools Maui Profession : Actress, singer, writer

: Actress, singer, writer Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram : @lindsayyywatson

: @lindsayyywatson TikTok: @lindsayyywatson

Lindsay Watson’s biography

The actress was born on 3 March 1995 in Kula, Hawaii, USA, to Mia Harrington and Bradley P. Watson. Her father is a prominent businessperson. She was raised alongside her two siblings, Kylie and Erik.

Her family members are football enthusiasts, and she started playing the game when she was 4 until she completed her high school education. She attended Kamehameha Schools Maui and completed her studies in 2013.

How old is Lindsay Watson?

Lindsay Watson’s age is 27 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

The entertainer sitting on rocks. Photo: @lindsayyywatson

Source: Instagram

What is Lindsay Watson’s ethnicity?

The Hawaii native is of mixed ethnicity. She has a diverse ethnic background attributed to Hawaiian, Chinese, Spanish, Irish and Filipino roots.

What is Lindsay Watson’s nationality?

She is an American national, and currently, she resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Can Lindsay Watson sing?

Yes. The Los Angeles based entertainer has been passionate about singing ever since she was young. However, she had self-doubts and thought she was not good at it until recently when she sang Meghan Trainor’s All The Ways in Finding ‘Ohana. Occasionally, she shares her singing videos on social media.

What are Lindsay Watson’s movies?

She first came into the acting scene in 2015, and since then, she has landed a few acting roles. Here is a list of her movies:

One Million Dolla (TBA) as Leilani

(TBA) as Leilani The Wind & the Reckoning (TBA) as Pi’ilani

(TBA) as Pi’ilani Finding ‘Ohana (2021) as Hana

(2021) as Hana Disney Princess Last Day of School (2018) as Pocahontas

(2018) as Pocahontas The Sure Shot (2015) as Lily

What is Lindsay Watson’s net worth?

It is alleged that the actress is worth approximately $1.5 million. However, there is no reliable information regarding the movie star’s exact net worth.

Is Lindsey Watson married?

No, she is not married. Who is Lindsay Watson’s boyfriend? The actress has not disclosed any details about her love life.

Does Lindsay Watson have tattoos?

Yes. The American entertainer recently had her first tattoo on her right hand. The tattoo has five lines, each representing a member of her family.

The movie star lying on a surface while displaying a tattoo on her hand. Photo: @lindsayyywatson

Source: Instagram

What is Lindsay Watson’s height?

The Finding ‘Ohana actress Lindsay Watson stands at 5 feet and 6 inches (168 cm) tall, and she weighs about 132 pounds (60 kg). Her measurements are 32-27-33 inches (81-69-84 cm).

Social media presence

The emerging movie star is active on Instagram and has a verified account with over 74K followers. She is also on TikTok, where she has garnered 31K followers. However, despite having a Twitter account, she is not a regular user and only has a few followers.

Quick facts about Lindsay Watson

Who is Lindsay Watson? She is an actress, singer and writer from the US. How old is Lindsay Watson? As of 2022, she is 27 years old. Where is Lindsay Watson from? She hails from Kula, Hawaii, but lives in Los Angeles, California. Is Lindsay Watson Filipino? She is American, but she has Filipino roots. Who are Lindsay Watson’s parents? Her father is Bradley P. Watson, and her mother is Mia Harrington. How tall is Lindsay Watson? Her height is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Lindsay Watson is famous as an actress and singer. She is best known for her role in the Netflix movie Finding ‘Ohana. Additionally, she is a writer.

