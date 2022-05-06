Nicolette Gray’s biography: what is The Beverly Hills Brat up to now?

Nicolette Gray is an American YouTuber, model, and social media influencer. She is best known for posting content related to fashion, beauty, and vlogs on her daily life on her self-titled YouTube channel. Nicolette, also known as the Beverly Hills Brat, has also appeared in reality TV shows such as Dr. Phil and The World Changing Conspiracy Theories.

The Beverly Hills Brat modelling for the Modelist magazine. Photo: @nicolettegray

Source: Instagram

Nicolette Gray has made a name for herself by sharing content related to her opulent lifestyle. She has shared content showcasing her expensive vacations, clothes, cars, and gadgets. Although she lives an almost perfect lifestyle, some people have chastised her for flaunting her parents' money on YouTube.

Profile summary

Full name : Nicolette Gray

: Nicolette Gray Nickname : Beverly Hills Brat

: Beverly Hills Brat Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 15 April 2002

: 15 April 2002 Age : 20 years old (as of 2022)

: 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Beverly Hills, California, United States

: Beverly Hills, California, United States Current residence : New York City, New York, US

: New York City, New York, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Non-religious

: Non-religious Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'7"

: 5'7" Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 35-27-34

: 35-27-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 88-68-86

88-68-86 Shoe size : 6 (US)

: 6 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Nina

: Nina Siblings : 1

: 1 Sister: Blair

Blair Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : YouTuber, model, social media influencer

: YouTuber, model, social media influencer Net worth : $1.6 million

: $1.6 million Instagram : @nicolettegray

: @nicolettegray YouTube: Nicolette Gray

Nicolette Gray TikTok: @nicolettegray

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nicolette Gray’s bio

Nicolette Gray, also known as The Beverly Hills Brat, was born in Beverly Hills, California. She was raised in a family of two children. Nicolette has a younger sister named Blair.

Who is Nicolette Gray's mom?

The Beverly Hills Brat's mom is Nina Gray. She is an entrepreneur, dentist, and social media influencer in Beverly Hills. Nina is the founder and CEO of her practice Dental Plus California. She has found fame on social media like her daughter, vlogging about her life.

What is Nicolette Gray's ethnic background?

She has a mixed ethnic background. Her mom is Persian and hails from Iran. Gray is an American national born and raised in the US. The YouTuber comes from a Muslim family, but she has not expressed an affiliation to any religion herself.

How old is Nicolette Gray?

As of 2022, Nicolette Gray's age is 20 years. She was born on 15 April 2002 in Beverly Hills, California. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Childhood

Gray was raised in Beverly Hills by her parents. She was raised in a well-off family that provided her with everything. Although she has claimed that she has always been grateful and content with everything her mother gave her, in 2018, she appeared on the Dr Phil show. She appeared alongside her mother in an episode where she requested her not to reduce her monthly allowance from $5,000 to $1,000.

The Beverly Hills Brat with her mother Nina and sister Blair. Photo: @nicolettegray

Source: Instagram

As for her education, she dropped out of public school during her freshman year. She was home-schooled for the rest of her high school.

Career

Nicolette is best known as a YouTuber and social media personality. She has stated that her career as an influencer and a social media personality began when she was 11. She would create and post videos online.

She gained fame after appearing on the Dr Phil show in 2018. At the time, she was only 15 years old. Nicolette Gray\s appearance on Dr Phil propelled her career in the mainstream media. However, she did receive a lot of hate from the internet and has stated that it was during this time that she thought of capitalising on her newfound fame.

Gray started her YouTube channel on 13 July 2016. However, she did not upload any content until 24 May 2018. Her first video on the platform was COME SHOPPING WITH ME AND BRADLEE.

She has also found fame on Instagram. The YouTuber has over 521 thousand followers. Gray posts most of her modelling pictures and daily activities on the platform. In addition to this, she has modelled for the Modelist magazine.

In 2020, she launched a jewellery brand called Ni Clé D’Or alongside her friend who is also named Nicolette.

How much is Nicolette Gray worth?

As of 2022, Nicolette Gray's net worth is alleged to be $1.6 million. However, this information has not been confirmed by the influencer herself.

What happened to Nicolette Gray?

Nicolette has not uploaded a video for over a year at this point. Her last video on YouTube came out on 9 September 2020, titled Rest in Peace Ethan.. On 14 February 2022, the YouTube channel Spill Plug published a video titled The DOWNFALL Of Nicolette Gray *Beverly Hills Brat*, in which they tried to shed light on why Gray no longer posts on YouTube.

The influencer showcasing some of her jewellery designs. Photo: @nicolettegray

Source: Instagram

The channel speculates that the main reason why she no longer posts videos is that her mom stopped funding her. The channel speculates that she only created videos to earn a paycheck to fund her lifestyle. However, it is not known what happened as she is yet to explain her side of the story.

What is Nicolette Gray's height?

The influencer is 5 ft 7 in, or 170 cm tall, and she reportedly weighs 120 lbs, or 55 kg.

Fast facts about the Beverly Hills Brat

How old is she? As of 2022, her age is 20 years. When is Nicolette Gray's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 15 April. How much is she worth? She is allegedly worth $1.6 million. Who are Nicolette Gray's parents? Her mother is a dentist with her own practice, and her father's identity is unknown. Where is Nicolette Gray's house? She currently lives in New York City. How tall is she? Nicolette Gray's height is 5 ft 7 in or 170 cm.

Nicolette Gray, commonly known as The Beverly Hills Brat, has made a name for herself by posting and sharing content on her life. She gained fame after appearing on Dr Phil in 2018. Gray, who had amassed a considerable following on YouTube, no longer posts content on the platform. However, she is active on Instagram, where she posts most of her pictures.

READ ALSO: Winter Blanco’s biography: age, height, real name, parents

Legit.ng recently published an article about Winter Blanco. She is an American rapper, model, social media influencer, and reality television celebrity. Winter is best known for her appearance in the 16th season of Bad Girls Club on NBC's Oxygen reality TV show.

Winter Blanco, whose real name is Kaila Wilkey, was born in Los Angeles, California, on 24th April 1993. She has released songs such as You Were Very Lucky, Ratchet P**sy, Obsessed, Made of Glass, Doin It and Temporary.

Source: Legit.ng