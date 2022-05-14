Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun’s bio: profile of LP's Osun governorship candidate

Who is Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun? He is a famous Nigerian politician and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of the Representatives of Nigeria. He is presently vying for the governor seat in Osun State in Nigeria under Labour Party (LP).

Yusuf Lasun is a great politician who has dedicated his life to serving his country. He began his political career in 1983, and since then, he has worked with various political parties; his current one being the Labour Party (LP).

Profile summary

Real name Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun Gender Male Date of birth 4 October 1960 Age 61 years (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Ilobu, Osun State, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Islamic Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Education Obafemi Awolowo University Profession Politician and mechanical engineer Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun´s biography

The politician was born in Ilobu, Osun State, in the southwestern part of Nigeria. He comes from Alhaji Amuda Yussuff's family. He follows the Islamic religion.

How old is Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun?

Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun's age is 61 years as of May 2022. He was born on 4 October 1960, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Educational background

The Nigerian politician attended Ansar-Ud-Deen secondary school and later moved to Community High school in Ifon, both in Osun State between 1973 and 1979. After high school, he secured admission into the University of Ibadan in Oyo State, where he studied Mechanical Engineering.

Later, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the institution. He later joined Obafemi Awolowo University, where he earned a master's degree in mechanical engineering.

Political career

The Nigerian politician began his political career in 1983. This was when he started taking part in the active politics of the Unity Party of Nigeria, where he was a youth leader. In 1987, he was appointed the Public Relations Officer for Alliance for Democracy.

He was appointed as a member of the Osun water cooperation in September 1999. In 2003 he was the chairman of the Osun State Capital Territory Development Authority. Yusuf made his first shot in 2007 when he contested for the House of Representatives.

In 2011, he ran for a legislative seat in the 7th National Assembly as the representative of the Irepodun/Olorunda/Osogbo/Orolu federal constituency and won under Action Progressive Congress.

In the 2015 general election, he was appointed the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Water Resources. He was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives (2015 to 2019).

He resigned from the All Progressive Congress on 25 March 2022 and joined the Labour Party. The politician is now contesting the Osun State gubernatorial seat. His running mate is Adeola Adekunle Atanda.

What is Yusuf Lasun´s net worth?

No verified sources state how much the politician is worth. However, according to Popular Bio, his net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $5 million.

Quick facts about Yusuf Lasun

Who is Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun? He is a Nigerian politician who formerly served as the Deputy Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives. How old is Yusuf Lasun? He is 61 years old as of June 2022. When does Yusuf Sulaimon celebrate his birthday? He marks his birthday on 4 October every year. What is Yusuf Lasun's current political party? The politician is currently a member of the Labour Party (LP). What is Yusuf Lasun´s net worth? His net worth is allegedly around $1 and $5 million. How long has Yusuf Lasun been into politics? The Nigerian politician has been in politics for around 39 years. He started his political career in 1983.

Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun is a Nigerian politician who has a passion for serving his people. The former Deputy Speaker is seeking to be elected as the Osun State governor in the forthcoming elections.

