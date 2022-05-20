Reuben Famuyibo’s bio: profile of Accord's Ekiti governorship candidate

Reuben Famuyibo is a Nigerian politician, lawyer and businessman. He is the Accord Party's candidate for the 18th June governorship election in Ekiti State. Apart from politics, he is a businessman and the Chief Executive Officer of defunct Frontage Satellite Television (FSTV).

Reuben Famuyibo is a dedicated politician and businessman with a desire to transform his state. He has reportedly been in politics since 1993 and recently dumped the All Progressive Congress party to vie for the Ekiti State governorship under the Accord Party.

Profile summary

Real name Otunba Reuben Famuyibo Gender Male Place of birth Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria Current resident Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Wife Erelu Sumbo Famuyibo Education Ibadan Boys High School University University of Ife Profession Politician, businessman, lawyer

Reuben Famuyibo's biography

The Nigerian politician was born in Ekiti State in Nigeria. He currently lives in Ado-Ekiti State, Nigeria, with his family. He is a Nigerian national and comes from a Christian background. As for his education, he went to Ibadan Boys High School in Ibadan, Nigeria and later joined the University of Ife.

What is Reuben Famuyibo's age? Based on the details he submitted to the INEC, the Nigerian politician's age is 63 years old as of 2022

Career highlights

Reuben is a well-known politician and top businessman from Nigeria. He is the Chief Executive Officer of defunct Frontage Satellite Television (FSTV).

He was the Social Democratic Party presidential aspirant in 1993. However, Reuben has recently dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC) and revealed that he would contest the 2022 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State under the Accord Party.

He said that the desire of the people and stakeholders within and outside the State made him dump the APC and pursue his ambition under the Accord Party.

Who is Reuben Famuyibo's wife?

The Nigerian politician's wife is Erelu Sumbo Famuyibo, a popular businesswoman. The couple is blessed with grown-up children and grandchildren.

Quick facts about Reuben Famuyibo

Who is Reuben Famuyibo? He is a Nigerian politician and businessman. What is Reuben Famuyibo's nationality? The famous businessman is a Nigerian national. Who is the politician's wife? The Nigerian politician's wife is Erelu Sumbo Famuyibo. How long have Reuben and Erelu been in marriage? The couple has been in marriage for 42 years as of 2022. Who is Reuben Famuyibo's running mate? His running mate is Olumide Ezekiel Falana. He is 67 years old. What is the politician's religion? He follows the Christian religion.

Reuben Famuyibo is a renowned politician and businessman. He has been in the political field for a long time. Hopefully, he will clinch the 2022 governor seat in Ekiti State under the Accord Party.

