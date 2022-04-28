Biography of Maria from BBNaija: age, parents, state of origin

Maria from BBNaija is a famous reality TV star, former air hostess, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and model from Nigeria. She is prominent in the country for working as an air hostess in Dubai. Presently, she is working as a realtor.

The former air hostess endorsing a tooth whitening kit. Photo: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria Chike Agueze gained public attention after participating in the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2021. She is also popular across social media platforms.

Profile summary

Full name: Maria Chike Agueze

Maria Chike Agueze Gender: Female

Female Year of birth: 3 May 1992

3 May 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Owerri, Imo, Nigeria

Owerri, Imo, Nigeria Current residence: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Education: Trinity High School, MANACAT college, UK; City College, Manchester; and The University of Salford, UK

Trinity High School, MANACAT college, UK; City College, Manchester; and The University of Salford, UK Profession: Realtor, former air hostess, TV personality

Realtor, former air hostess, TV personality Net worth: $50,000 – $80,000

$50,000 – $80,000 Instagram: @mariachikebenjamin

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Maria from BBNaija's biography

Maria Chike Agueze, popularly known as Maria from BBNaija, was born in 1992 to a Nigerian father and a white mother. Although Maria from BBNaija's parents are from different ethnicities, she insists she is a regular Nigerian. She comes from a Christian family.

Which state is Maria from BBN from?

Maria from BBNaija posing for a photo in a long white dress. Photo: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Where is Maria from BBN from? She is from Owerri, Imo, Nigeria.

Educational background

Although she is a native of Imo State, Nigeria, the famous reality TV star did not undertake all her studies in Nigeria. She went to Trinity High School and later MANCAT College in the UK. She also studied Performing Arts at City College Manchester. She later enrolled in The University of Salford, UK, where she studied Media and Performing Arts.

How old is Maria from BBN?

As of 2022, Maria from BBNaija's age is 30 years. She was born on 3 May 1992.

What does Maria from BBNaija do for a living?

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is an air hostess dabbling as a real estate agent. Her career began in the United Kingdom when she served as the front of the house representative at Grosvenor Casinos between 2006 and 2011.

In 2012, she held the position of Administrative Assistant at Goderough College, UK. She has also worked as human resources assistant in KCB financial services, Inc. In addition, the model was a personal assistant to the CEO of Deloitte, United Kingdom.

Moving on with her life and changing career paths, the popular social media celebrity joined Emirates, one of the leading airlines in Dubai, as a cabin crew. Throughout her career, she has travelled across all continents except Antarctica. She later quit her air hostess job to concentrate on real estate. To date, she is a real estate realtor. In 2021, she participated in the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

What happened to Maria in Big Brother Naija?

She was banned from the Head of House lounge for two weeks in one instance. According to Big Brother, she broke the rule of the Head of the House room by inviting Liquorose and Peace into the room. On 29 August 2021, she was evicted from the show.

Who is Maria's boyfriend?

The realtor posing for a photo in a black dress. Photo: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

The model is in a relationship with Kelvin Anene. Hopefully, Maria BBNaija's husband-to-be is a businessman based in Dubai.

What is Maria from BBNaija's net worth?

According to Gist Lover, the model is worth between $50,000 and $80,000 thousand. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Height and weight

The prominent entrepreneur is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Maria from BBNaija? She is a former air hostess, reality TV star, entrepreneur, social media personality, and model. What is Maria from BBN's real name? The reality TV star's real name is Maria Chike. Is Maria Chike biracial? Yes, she was born to a Nigerian father and a white mother, but she insists she is a regular Nigerian. Where was Maria from BBN born? The realtor was born in Owerri, Imo, Nigeria. What colour are Maria from BBNaija's eyes and hair? She has dark brown eyes and black hair. What does Maria from BBN enjoy doing? Besides travelling, she enjoys cooking, acting, exercising, hiking, and dancing. What happened to Maria from BBN? The BBN’s housemate tested positive for Coronavirus in Ghana. She shared the reports on Twitter on 8 December 2021 and revealed that she was in quarantine and receiving treatment.

Maria from BBNaija is a former air hostess and presently a realtor. As an air hostess, she has travelled to most parts of the world. She became popularly recognized as Maria from BBNaija after participating in season 6 of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

READ ALSO: Kassius Lijah Marcil Green's bio: who is Brian Austin Green's son?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kassius Lijah Marcil Green. He is an up-and-coming American actor. He rose to stardom as the son of Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil. Brian is an actor prominently known for his roles in Beverly Hills, 90210.

Kassius is a YouTube personality, and he uploads gaming content on his channel. He is also active on Twitter and Instagram and is building his following day by day.

Source: Legit.ng