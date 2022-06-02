Updated Legit.ng news app is super quick to download

Legit.ng updated news app brings you up to speed with trending news in Nigeria, across the continent and the globe respectively

The updated Legit app puts at your fingertips Breaking News, Personalized News, Politics, Entertainment, Business, Features, Dedicated content and more.

The updated news app lets you use less mobile data to consume more news content and is super quick to download

Legit.ng, Nigeria’s leading digital media and news platform has updated its news app. In 2014, the media company launched an Android mobile app that soon became number one in its category in Nigeria. The app which hit 500,000 installs in 10 months of launch soon multiplied, reaching an all-time record breaking downloads that was over five million in downloads.

In a bid to ensure that its readers’ stay up to date and enjoy top Nigerian news in real time, Legit.ng has further innovated on easing the delivery of news to its over 10 million unique users and readers across the world by updating its news app.

Currently the Legit.ng App is available on almost every mobile device. Its user-friendly design is primed to allow users to stay in the loop, catering to the increasingly growing needs of Nigeria's news enthusiasts and the general reading public with current news events, both domestic and international.

The digital media and news platform which won Best News Website or Mobile Device at the 2021 Africa Digital Media Awards due to the innovative ways the publication platform interacts with its online audience and the mobile app’s introduction into the company’s news content distribution strategy is relentless in its pursuit at being a guide that leads the way through news.

Updating your Legit.ng news app

Updating your news app should come very easy if you follow these steps:

1. Go to Google Play and find the app “Legit.ng”

Search for Legit.ng on your Google Play to begin updating

2. Click on ‘Update’ button

Update your app by clicking on the 'Update' button

3. Get the latest news directly to your phone

Enjoy reading latest news in real-time

Update now!

The Legit.ng News App Advantage

Beyond this new reading style update, users can now download the app at the speed of light and spend less on data usage with the Legit.ng data saving feature that guarantees less use of data.

As a reader on Legit.ng, you can now get updates on all your important news and catch up with great content from your favourite editorial desks in one place, and in real time.

Search not too far for verified news. The updated Legit.ng app pays extra attention to Fact-checked news from trusted sources. You can rest assured that you will be getting this when you update your Legit.ng app.

Receive real-time notification about breaking news, the ongoing Nigerian pre-election proceedings and access exclusive reports and interviews.

You can now update your Legit.ng news app on Google Play and Apple Store

In 2021, agility and design had proven to be key factors in the decision-making process for the jury members of the Digital Media Awards who judged Legit.ng’s App as lightning fast and an app developed with a very intuitive layout.

With technology and accessibility being at the forefront and core of Legit.ng’s philosophy, it is no surprise that the media company keeps raking in awards and recognition for its innovation in media and for leading the way in quality news.

Source: Legit.ng