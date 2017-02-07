University of Ibadan courses and requirements in 2021/2022

The University of Ibadan, commonly abbreviated UI, is a public research university in Nigeria. It was founded in 1948 as part of the constituent colleges of the University of London. In 1963, it began operating as an independent institution. Since then, UI has played a significant role in Nigeria’s economic, cultural, political, and industrial growth. What are the various University of Ibadan courses and their respective requirements?

Students can gain admission through direct entry or through the conventional UMTE way. Direct entry candidates typically have NCE, ND, HND, BSc. JUPEB, or IJMB certificates and are looking to further their studies.

University of Ibadan courses

Here is a look at the University of Ibadan courses and requirements.

Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry

Here is a look at the programs and course requirements under UI’s Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry.

Agriculture

Under the department of agriculture, students can choose to specialize in animal science, crop protection and environmental biology, agronomy, crop production, and crop and soil science.

Direct entry: One A-level pass in geology, geography, physics, economics, zoology, agricultural science, botany, or biology and 2 A-Level passes in chemistry.

UTME: 6 O-level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects must include mathematics, chemistry, biology, and agricultural science and one subject among economics, physics, and geography.

Special consideration: The campus accepts HND, OND, and NCE in related fields.

Aquaculture and Fisheries Management

Direct entry: One A-level pass in geology, geography, physics, economics, zoology, agricultural science, botany, or biology and 2 A-level passes in chemistry.

UTME: 6 O-level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects must include mathematics, chemistry, biology, and agricultural science and one subject among economics, physics, and geography.

Special consideration: The university accepts Diploma and NCE in Fisheries and Agriculture, provided the required O-level requirements are met.

Forest Resources Management

Direct entry: Two A-level passes in agricultural science, zoology, botany, biology, or chemistry.

UTME: 6 O-level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects must include mathematics, chemistry, biology, and agricultural science, or Economics.

Special consideration: The university accepts NCE in fisheries as well as related diplomas as long as the required O-level requirements are met.

Wildlife & Ecotourism Management

Direct: One A-Level passe in mathematics, geography, physics, economics, agricultural science, zoology, botany, and 2 passes in chemistry.

UTME: Five O-Level subjects in a single sitting or 6 subjects in two sittings. The subjects should include mathematics, chemistry, biology, agricultural science, English, and physics, economics, or geography.

Special consideration: UI will accept diplomas and NCEs in ecotourism management, hospitality management, and animal health courses.

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts at Ibadan University is among the widest ones in terms of the number of courses. Here is a look at the various courses and the entry requirements.

Linguistics

Direct entry: One needs to have at least 2 A-Level passes, with one preferably being an African language. The other can be a social science or arts subject.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include two arts subjects, English, and any other from science, social science, or the arts.

Special consideration: An NCE that includes an African language can be accepted.

Yoruba

Direct entry: One needs to have at least 2 A-Level passes, with one being the Yoruba language. The other can be a social science or arts subject.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include two arts subjects: Yoruba, English, and any other from science, social science, or the arts.

Special consideration: An NCE that includes Yoruba can be accepted.

Igbo

Same as the Yoruba program above but with Igbo instead of Yoruba.

Arabic studies

Direct entry: 2 A-Level passes, one in Arabic and the other chosen from the social sciences or arts.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include English, Arabic, and any other social sciences or arts subjects.

Special consideration: The university accepts NCE in the arts, social sciences, and merit in Arabic. Diplomas in Islamic and Arabic studies from Ibadan University and other accredited Nigerian universities are also acceptable.

Anthropology

Direct entry: 2 A-Level passes in two subjects from the arts.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include Hausa/Yoruba/Igbo, biology, economics, religious studies, government, history, English, or literature.

Special consideration: The university accepts sociology, government, economics, and geography at an advanced level.

Archaeology

Same as anthropology.

Archaeology: (Combined degrees in Religious Studies, Classics, or History)

Same as archaeology.

Classics

Direct entry: Applicants must have 2 A-Level passes that must include literature or history. Holders of NCE certificates are also eligible for admission.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include English, literature, history, and one subject from the social sciences or arts.

Communication & Language Arts

Direct entry: Applicants must have 2 A-Level passes that must include literature. The other can be from social science or arts.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include English, two arts subjects, and 3 or 4 subjects chosen from the sciences, social sciences, or arts. Keep in mind that economics and government are not considered arts subjects.

Special consideration: The university accepts OND holders of mass communication courses as long as they have passed in literature.

English Language & Literature

Direct entry: Applicants must have 2 A-Level passes that must include literature.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include English, two arts subjects, and 2 or 3 subjects chosen from the sciences, social sciences, or arts. Keep in mind that economics and government are not considered arts subjects.

Special consideration: UI accepts merit passes in two NCE teaching-related subjects.

European Studies: French

Direct entry: 2 A-Level passes that must include French. The other pass can be from the social sciences or arts.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include literature and can have any other subjects from the social sciences or arts.

Special consideration: UI accepts NCE merit passes in French and other arts or social science subjects.

French Combined Honours (German, Russian, or another subject)

Same as the European Studies: French

German

Direct entry: Two ‘A’ level passes in German and any other subject in Arts and Social Science subjects.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include literature and other social sciences, arts, or sciences.

History

Direct entry: Two NCE or A-Level passes in social sciences or arts subjects.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include history, government, and any other arts and social sciences.

History B.A Combined Honours (History and Political Science)

Direct entry: Two NCE or A-Level passes in social sciences or arts subjects.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include history, economics, government, religious studies, and any other arts and social sciences.

Islamic Studies

Direct entry: Applicants must have two ‘A-Level passes, one in Arabic studies and the other in a social science or arts subject.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include English, Islamic studies, and 3 or 4 other social sciences or arts subjects.

Special consideration: Applicants with diplomas in Islamic and Arabic studies will receive special consideration.

Music

Direct entry: Applicants must have an A-Level pass in music in addition to two other A-Level passes.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include English and 4 or 5 subjects chosen from the sciences, social sciences, or arts.

Special consideration: Holders of a diploma in music from a recognized institution are also eligible to apply. NCE holders are also eligible if they have a music major with credit or merit honours.

Philosophy

Direct entry: Two passes in an art subject and a social science subject or a second one from the arts

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects should include English, one art subject, and 3 or 4 subjects chosen from the sciences, social sciences, or arts.

Religious Studies

Direct entry: One must have two passes that must include CRK or religious studies.

UMTE: UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in a single sitting or 6 passes in two sittings. The subjects should include English literature and English language, and subjects from the social sciences and arts.

Special consideration: The institution accepts its own diplomas in religious studies as well as others from accredited universities. To be eligible, the diploma holder must have merit in religious studies.

Theatre Arts

Direct entry: Applicants need to have 2 A-Level passes in subjects related to science, social science, or the arts.

UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in a single sitting or 6 passes in two sittings. The subjects should include English literature, English language, and subjects from the social sciences and arts.

Special consideration: The institution accepts diplomas in theatre arts with credits in English.

Faculty of Education

There are 11 courses under UI’s Faculty of Education. Here is a look at them and their respective entry requirements.

Adult Education

Direct entry: NCE with passes in at least two subjects. One is also eligible for admission if they have two A-Level passes.

UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in a single sitting or 6 passes in two sittings. The subjects should include the English language and any other subjects taken from the sciences, social sciences, or arts.

Special consideration: The institution accepts diploma holders from Ibadan University. A credit pass in Mathematics is mandatory for all science-related combinations of the course.

Educational Management

Same as Adult Education.

Guidance & Counselling

Direct entry: NCE or A-Level passes in two subjects.

UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in a single sitting or 6 passes in two sittings. The subjects should include the English language and any other subjects related to the arts, sciences, or social sciences.

Human Kinetics

Direct entry: Applicants need to have a diploma in physical health with a score of 60% and above.

UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in a single sitting or 6 passes in two sittings. The subjects should include the English language, mathematics, and at least one science.

Special consideration: Those with NCE in relevant fields or a Diploma with a final score of 60% and above are also eligible for consideration.

Health Education

Same as Human Kinetics.

Teacher Education

Direct entry: NCE or merit-level passes in two subjects in two subjects approved by the University of Ibadan.

UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in a single sitting or 6 passes in two sittings. The subjects should include the English language and any other subjects related to the arts, sciences, or social sciences.

Science

UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in a single sitting or 6 passes in two sittings. The subjects should include the English language and any other 4 or 5 subjects from the sciences.

Special considerations: All applicants must have a credit pass in Mathematics.

Social Sciences

UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in a single sitting or 6 passes in two sittings. The subjects should include the English language and any other subjects related to the arts, sciences, or social sciences.

Pre-Primary and Primary Education

Direct entry: NCE or merit-level passes in Pre-Primary/Primary Education in addition to a UI-approved teaching subject.

UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in a single sitting or 6 passes in two sittings. The subjects should include the English language and any other four or five subjects related to the arts, sciences, or social sciences.

Special Education

Direct entry: One must have 2 A-Level social sciences or arts passes. Alternatively, applicants can be holders of NCE with merit level passes in science, social science, or arts subjects.

UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in a single sitting or 6 passes in two sittings. The subjects should include the English language and any other four or five subjects related to the arts, sciences, or social sciences.

Library Studies

Direct entry: NCE or merit-level passes in two subjects in two subjects approved by the University of Ibadan.

UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in a single sitting or 6 passes in two sittings. The subjects should include the English language and any other four or five subjects related to the arts, sciences, or social sciences. The university also requires a pass in mathematics.

Special consideration: The institution accepts its own Diploma with a score of at least 60%.

College of Medicine

Here is a look at the UI courses under the College of Medicine.

Medicine & Surgery

Direct entry: Applicants to the Medicine & Surgery program must have three A-Level passes in biology or zoology, chemistry, and physics. Holders of Bachelor of Science degrees in relevant fields are also eligible for admission.

UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, and the English language.

Pharmacy

Same as Medicine & Surgery.

Biochemistry

Same as Medicine & Surgery but with only two A-Level passes required for direct entry.

Physiology

Same as biochemistry.

Dentistry

Same as Medicine & Surgery

Human Nutrition

Direct entry: One must have 2 A-Level passes in chemistry, physics, or biology.

UTME: 5 O-Level passes in physics, biology, chemistry, mathematics, and English.

Special consideration: The university will give preference to holders of OND in nutrition and dietetics, food science, and agriculture, with a minimum of upper credit. Holders of a Nigeria Registered Nurse certificate are also eligible.

Nursing

Direct entry: One must have 2 A-Level passes in chemistry, physics, or biology.

UTME: 5 O-Level passes in physics, biology, chemistry, mathematics, and English.

Special considerations: Applicants must possess one of the professional qualifications among midwifery, psychiatric nursing, general nursing and be registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

Physiotherapy

Direct entry: Applicants to the physiotherapy program must have three A-Level passes in biology or zoology, chemistry, or physics in addition to one other science subject.

UMTE: UMTE: One must have 5 O-Level credit passes in biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, and the English language.

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science at UI has several degree programs.

Archaeology [Single Honours]

Direct entry: Applicants must have two A-Level subjects, including zoology/biology, physics, mathematics, chemistry, or geography.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 in one sitting. The subjects should include mathematics and English and three subjects among physics, geography, chemistry, and biology.

Special consideration: Holders of OND/HND Computer Science or other Mathematics-based courses with upper credit.

Anthropology

Direct entry: Applicants must have two A-Level subjects, including biology, botany, or zoology.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 in one sitting. The subjects should include biology, mathematics and English and three subjects among physics, geography, chemistry, and agricultural science.

Botany

Direct entry: Two A-Level subjects, including botany/biology, botany, or chemistry.

UTME: Same as anthropology.

Chemistry

Direct entry: Those with two A-Level subjects, including chemistry, and one other chosen among biology, mathematics, and physics gain direct entry.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 in one sitting. The subjects should include biology, physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, and any other subject.

Computer Science

Direct entry: Applicants must have two A-Level subjects in pure or applied mathematics and physics.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 in one sitting. The subjects should include physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, and other science.

Special consideration: Holders of OND/HND Computer Science or other Mathematics-based courses with upper credit.

Geography

Direct entry: One should have two A-Level subjects, including one science subject and geography.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 in one sitting. The subjects should include geography, mathematics, English and two or three other subjects among further mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology.

Geology

Direct entry: Two A-Level subjects including geography, mathematics, or chemistry and one from any other science subject.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 in one sitting. The subjects should include biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, English, and one from technical drawing, economics, and further mathematics.

Mathematics

Direct entry: Candidates should have two A-Level subjects, including mathematics or science. NCE holders with merit in mathematics are also accepted into the program.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 in one sitting. The subjects should include mathematics and English as well as science subjects such as geography, further mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology.

Microbiology

Direct entry: Candidates should have A-Level passes in chemistry and biology/botany.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 in one sitting. The subjects should include mathematics and English, biology, chemistry, and any other subject from the sciences.

Physics

Direct entry: Candidates should have A-Level passes in mathematics and physics. Holders of OND and NCE certificates are also eligible to apply.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 in one sitting. The subjects should include mathematics and English, physics, and one or two subjects from further mathematics, geography, biology, and chemistry.

Statistics

Direct entry: Candidates should have 2 A-Level passes in mathematics or a professional diploma in statistics from the University of Ibadan.

UTME: 6 O-Level subjects in two sittings or 5 in one sitting. The subjects should include mathematics and English and any other three subjects from geography, further mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. For the statistics course, economics is considered the 6th subject.

Special consideration: When one passes a diploma unit included in the degree, the diploma credit is considered and forms part of the degree.

Zoology

Direct entry: One must have 2 ‘A’ Level science subjects; zoology and biology.

UTME: 6 ‘O’ Level subjects in two sittings or 5 in one sitting. The subjects should include English, biology, chemistry, and any other subject from the sciences.

Faculty of Social Science

There are 5 programs under the Faculty of Social Science.

Economics

Direct entry: One must have ‘A-Level passes in economics and one subject among agricultural science, chemistry, history, government, statistics, geography, or mathematics.

UTME: 5 or 6 ‘O’ Level subjects in one or two sittings, respectively. The subjects must include economics, mathematics, English, and two or three subjects from the sciences, social sciences, or arts.

Special consideration: Holders of a diploma in statistics from the University of Ibadan will be considered provided they have two years’ worth of working experience.

Political Science

Direct entry: One must have two ‘A-Level passes in history and government.

UTME: 5 or 6 ‘O’ Level subjects in one or two sittings, respectively. The subjects must include English, history, government, and any other 3 or 4 subjects.

Psychology

Direct entry: One must have ‘A-Level passes in economics and one subject among agricultural science, chemistry, history, government, statistics, geography, or mathematics.

UTME: 5 or 6 ‘O’ Level subjects in one or two sittings, respectively. The subjects must include English, mathematics, biology, and any other science or social sciences.

Geography

Direct entry: Applicants should have 2 ‘A’ level passes in geography, history, government, or economics.

UTME: 5 or 6 ‘O’ Level subjects in one or two sittings, respectively. The subjects must include geography, English, and any other subjects from the sciences or arts.

Sociology

UTME: 5 or 6 ‘O’ Level subjects in one or two sittings, respectively. The subjects must include the English language and any other subjects from the social sciences, sciences, or arts.

Faculty of Technology

The faculty of technology has eight tech-related degree programs. Here is a look at the entry requirements.

Agricultural & Environmental Engineering

Direct entry: Candidates should have two A-Level passes in Mathematics and Physics plus UME requirements.

UTME: 6 O-level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects must include English, physics, chemistry, and mathematics in addition to one or two of the following subjects; woodwork, metalwork, geography, economics, technical drawing, further mathematics, agricultural science, and biology.

Special consideration: Holders of OND/HND with upper credit passes of 65% and above are accepted up to levels 200 and 300. Knowledge in the field of further mathematics is considered an added advantage in the university’s faculty of technology.

Here is a look at the rest of the courses under the faculty. The direct entry, UTME, and special considerations for the courses are like those of Agricultural & Environmental Engineering.

Civil Engineering

Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Food Technology

Industrial & Production Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Wood Products Engineering

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

This faculty is home to the veterinary medicine program. Here is a look at the direct entry, UTME, and special considerations for admission to the faculty.

Direct entry: Candidates should have A-Level passes in mathematics/physics, zoology/biology, and Chemistry.

UTME: 6 O-level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects must include English, biology, physics, chemistry, mathematics, or any other science subject.

Special consideration: HND/OND in animal health and husbandry is acceptable as long as the applicant has graduated with a distinction or upper credit, has sufficient practical experience, and has five 0-Level credit passes.

Faculty of Law

The faculty only has a single program, degree in Law.

Direct entry: Candidates should have two A-Level papers plus credit passes in 5 or 6 O-Level subjects that must include English. One can also gain direct entry by having a good first degree with a credit pass in English.

UTME: 6 O-level subjects in two sittings or 5 O-Level subjects in a single sitting. The subjects must include literature in English, English language, and any other from the sciences, social sciences, or arts.

How can I get admission in UI?

What are the requirements for the University of Ibadan? Like other institutions of higher learning, UI has several requirements that prospective students must meet to be considered for admission. Here is a look.

Complete results for your NABTEB, NECO, WAEC, SSCE, or O-Level studies.

A duly filled JAMB form in favor of the University of Ibadan.

Select UI as your first-choice university.

Choose a course, register for the post-UTME exam, and sit for the same.

Ensure you get 200 and above in the post-UTME exam to be considered for admission.

The University of Ibadan is not only the oldest university in Nigeria but also one of the best. The numerous University of Ibadan courses are spread throughout the various faculties and departments. The fact that it is a government-owned facility makes it relatively affordable compared to most privately operated universities in Nigeria.

