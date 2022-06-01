Olusegun Oni’s bio: profile of SDP's Ekiti governorship candidate

Olusegun Oni is a well-known Nigerian politician, engineer and former governor of Ekiti State. He was the governor of Ekiti State from May 2007 to October 2010. The renowned politician is now back, and he is one of the candidates contesting the June 18 gubernatorial election under the Social Democratic Party (SDP). His running mate in the forthcoming elections is James Oladipo Owolabi.

Photo: @EngrSegunA.Oni on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Professionally, Olusegun Oni is an engineer. He became a corporate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in 1987. Later, he was promoted and became the General Manager of the same company in 1995.

Profile summary

Full name Olusegun Adebayo Oni Popular as Segun Oni Gender Male Date of birth 5 September 1954 Olusegun’s age 67 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Ifaki, Ekiti State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Comfort Ajayi Oni Father Hezekiah Adebomi Oni Relationship status Married Wife Olukemi Adetola Children 2 School Methodist Secondary Modern School, Ifaki Ekiti University University of Ife (now OAU) Profession Engineer, politician Net worth $1.5 million

Olusegun Oni’s bio

Olusegun Oni was born in Ifaki, Ekiti State, Nigeria. His full name is Olusegun Adebayo Oni, but many prefer calling him Segun Oni. The Nigerian politician was raised in a Christian family.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His father’s name is Hezekiah Adebomi Oni, and his mother is Comfort Ajayi Oni. Olusegun’s father passed away on 28 January 1981.

When is Olusegun’s birthday?

The Nigerian politician celebrates his birthday on September 5 each year, and his birth sign is Virgo. How old is Segun Oni? He is 67 years old as of June 2022.

Education background

Segun Oni joined Methodist School, Ilogbe, Ifaki, in January 1959. He completed his primary education in the same school in 1964. Between 1965 and 1968, he was a student at Methodist Secondary Modern School, Ifaki Ekiti, where he completed his high school studies.

In 1974, Olusegun joined the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Nigeria. There, he pursued Chemical Engineering. He graduated in June 1979 with a Second Class Upper-division.

In September 1980, Olusegun joined the University of Lagos, Akoka, where he earned his Master's in Business Administration (MBA).

Career

Olusegun is a renowned politician and registered chemical engineer. Upon completing his Master’s degree, he was offered a position at Delta Steel Company Ltd, Aladja, from 1982 to 1984.

Since then, the certified engineer has worked with various notable companies such as the Leventis Staff Development Centre of AG Leventis & Co. Ebute Metta, Public Finance and Management Consultants Ltd as the director, and Rank Xerox Nigeria Limited Company, among others.

Segun Oni on Ekiti politics

Segun Oni entered the political arena when he was voted in as the governor of Ekiti State on 29 May 2007 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). However, he did not serve his full term as he was thrown out of office by his opponent Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a court ruling delivered on 14 October 2010.

Which party is Segun Oni now?

Segun Oni’s new party is the Social Democratic Party (SDP). The Nigerian politician is vying for the Ekiti governorship seat. He is seeking the position with his running mate, James Oladipo Owolabi.

He earned a chieftaincy title in October 2010, a few days after he left the position of governor.

What is Olesegun’s net worth?

According to Famous Birthdays, Olesegun’s net worth is $1.5 million. Some sources, however, allege that he is worth as high as $200 million. However, it is significant to note that there is no official information about the matter yet.

Personal life

Who is the wife of Olusegun Oni? His wife is Olukemi Adetola. The couple has two children together; a boy and a girl.

FAQs about Segun Oni?

What is Segun Oni’s new party? The Nigerian politician’s new party is the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Who is Olusegun’s running mate? His running mate is James Oladipo Owolabi. How old is Olusegun Oni? He is 67 years old as of 2022. Who is Olusegun Oni’s wife? The Nigerian politician’s wife is Olukemi Adetola. What is Olusegun’s real name? His real name is Olusegun Adebayo Oni. When is Olusegun’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on September 5 each year.

Olusegun Oni is a Nigerian chemical engineer and politician. He will contest the June 18 Ekiti gubernatorial elections with his running mate James Oladipo Owolabi. The renowned politician will be vying for the political seat under the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

READ ALSO:

Legit.ng recently published Igbala Moses Olajide’s biography. He is a Nigerian pastor and politician vying for the governorship seat in Ekiti State. He ministers at the African Apostolic Church in Igede-Ekiti State.

Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide joined politics in 2016. He is set to contest the Ekiti governorship seat under The African Action Congress Party (AAC). His running mate is Oludele Oluwabunmi.

Source: Legit.ng