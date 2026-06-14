A former Nigerian soldier who left the Army willingly in 2019 has opened up about how much he was paid monthly at the time

The ex-military personnel disclosed his Nigerian Army monthly pay as he celebrated making N5.3 million from a single US client

The man stated that it would have taken him over nine years with his Nigerian Army salary to match what he made from a single online job he did for a client in the US, which did not take up to a month

A Facebook user, known on the platform as Elephchild Pen Master, has revealed the monthly salary that the Nigerian Army paid him when he was in the military as he celebrated making N5.3 million from a single US client.

The former soldier had publicly stated that he joined the Nigerian Army in 2015, left willingly in 2019 and started learning ER-Copywriting in 2021.

A former Nigerian soldier recounts his monthly salary in the Army. Photo Credit: Elephchild Pen Master

Source: Facebook

And by 2022, the ex-soldier made his first million.

Ex-Nigerian soldier's salary when he served

In a Facebook post on June 13, the former soldier stated that he was paid N48k monthly when he served in the Nigerian Army.

Doing his calculation, he noted that it would take him over nine years to match the N5.3 million he got from a single gig if he was still working in the Nigerian Army and earning N48k monthly. His Facebook post partly read:

"Thank you, Raenest for the swift payment. Roughly ₦5,300,000 for a single client's job in the US. When I served in the Nigerian Army, I was earning ₦48,000 monthly salary (this figure is not a typo).

"Meaning? It would take me about 9 years and 3–4 months of continuous work at ₦48,000 per month to match what I received this afternoon for a job that won't even last a month.

"Most times, I get tired of reminding people that money is not as “extremely hard” to get in today’s world if you understand how value actually flows online..."

A soldier who left the Nigerian Army willingly in 2019 reveals that he was paid N48k monthly. Photo Credit: Elephchild Pen Master

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Ex-soldier's testimony generates reactions on Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former soldier's testimony below:

Aloysius Ifechukwu said:

"48k Omo.

"Congratulations bro."

Akunna Concilia Asonye said:

"This is huge.

"Congratulations boss."

Blackout Stories said:

"Money is hard to get! My first 10m takes time… it’s lucky.

"People that are more consistent than we are still poor… I am not dragging you over your post but to get money is hard. Don’t corrupt people."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported the list of Nigerian Army salaries in 2026 from private to major general.

Tinubu approves new salary structure for military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu had approved a new salary structure for the military.

Speaking at the interfaith iftar, President Tinubu assured the armed forces and Nigerians at large of the commitment of his administration to eradicate terrorism and other security threats to the peace of the country and promised an ultimate victory over the disruptive elements.

The news of the event, which was shared by Dada Olusegun, the president's special assistant on social media, has generated comments from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng