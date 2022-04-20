Andrea Chaparro’s biography: age, height, birthday, parents

Andrea Chaparro is a Mexican actress, singer, model and social media influencer best recognized for portraying M.J in Rebelde, a Netflix series. She is also famous for being the daughter of renowned actor and TV personality Omar Chaparro.

The actress takes a solo picture. Photo: @andreaxchaparro

Source: Instagram

Andrea Chaparro boasts a massive audience on Instagram, where she regularly shares her modelling pictures and promotes various brands. The model has also appeared on the front pages of reputable fashion magazines.

Profile summary

Full name : Andrea Chaparro

: Andrea Chaparro Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 26 January 2002

: 26 January 2002 Age : 20 years old (as of 2022)

: 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Chihuahua, Mexico

: Chihuahua, Mexico Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : Mexican

: Mexican Ethnicity : Latina

: Latina Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’6”

: 5’6” Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 52

: 52 Body measurements in inches : 32-26-32

: 32-26-32 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-66-81

: 81-66-81 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Lucia Ruiz de la Peña

: Lucia Ruiz de la Peña Father : Omar Chaparro

: Omar Chaparro Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actress, model, singer and social media influencer

: Actress, model, singer and social media influencer Net worth : $20 thousand

: $20 thousand Instagram: @andreaxchaparro

Andrea Chaparro’s biography

The actress was born in Chihuahua, Mexico and spent a significant part of her childhood in the city before moving to the United States to pursue her acting career. She was raised alongside two siblings, Omar Emiliano and Sofia.

Who are Andrea Chaparro’s parents?

M.J in Rebelde was born to Omar Rafael Chaparro Alvidrez and Lucia Ruiz de la Peña. Her father is a Mexican actor, comedian, singer, and TV personality. Her parents have been married for more than two decades and are blessed with three children.

When is Andrea Chaparro’s birthday?

The renowned model was born on 26 January 2002.

What is Andrea Chaparro’s age?

She is 20 years old as of 2022.

The Mexican singer enjoys an outdoor moment. Photo: @andreaxchaparro

Source: Instagram

What is Andrea Chaparro’s ethnicity?

The entertainer is Latina. Both of her parents are of Latin origin.

What is Andrea Chaparro’s profession?

Even though Andrea is best known as an actress, she is also a model, singer and social media influencer. At a young age, she thrives in multiple careers.

Andrea Chaparro’s movies and TV shows

The budding entertainer made her acting debut in 2021, and so far, she has 3 acting credits. Here is a list of films she has been featured:

Rebelde (2022) as M.J

(2022) as M.J No fue mi culpa: Mexico (2021) as Rosaura

(2021) as Rosaura The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021) as Ines

Modelling

Her modelling shots on Instagram have caught the attention of many netizens. Andrea has also appeared on fashion magazine covers such as Glamour, Mujer In Time, Meraak Magazine and In Style. The model is represented by Talent On The Road Management.

Social media influencer

She boasts a significant fan following on Instagram, and she has used her popularity on the platform to endorse beauty products such as Kerastase.

How much is Andrea Chaparro worth?

The Instagram celebrity’s exact net worth is unknown. However, News Unzip alleges that her net worth is approximately $20 thousand.

What is Andrea Chaparro’s height?

The young model stands at 5 feet and 6 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (52 kg). Her bust, waist and hips are 32-26-32 inches (81-66-81 cm). Moreover, she has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

The model strikes a pose during a photoshoot. Photo: @andreaxchaparro

Source: Instagram

Quick facts about Andrea Chaparro

Where does Andrea Chaparro live? She resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. Can Andrea speak English? Yes, the actress is bilingual. She speaks English and Mexican fluently. Can Andrea Chaparro sing? Yes, Omar Chaparro’s daughter is a singer. She has teamed up with various popular Mexican artists to release songs such as Me Rehuso, Lo Siento, and Si una Vez. What is Andrea Chaparro’s nationality? Omar Chaparro’s daughter is a Mexican national. Who is Andrea dating? She is seemingly single as she has not disclosed her love life details. Is Andrea Chaparro on social media? She is active on Instagram with over 800K followers, while her has only a few followers.

Andrea Chaparro is a young Mexican actress with a few acting credits. She is also an up-and-coming model, singer and social media influencer with a gradually growing number of followers on Instagram.

