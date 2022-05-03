Andria Tayeh’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, zodiac sign
Andria Tayeh is an upcoming Jordanian-Lebanese model, Instagram star, social media influencer, and actress whose fame skyrocketed following her role as Mariam in the 2021 Netflix mini-series, AlRawabi School for Girls.
Tayeh is a rising social media sensation who commands substantial fan bases across social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. In March 2022, she won the Arab Woman Award from Cosmo Middle East in the category Entertainment.
Profile summary
- Full name: Andria Tayeh
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 9 May 2001
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Amman, Jordan
- Current residence: Beirut, Lebanon
- Nationality: Jordanian, Lebanese
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Islam
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 123
- Weight in kilograms: 56
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Father: Dominik
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Single
- School: Ahliyyah School for Girls
- University: Lebanese American University
- Profession: Model, Instagram star, actress, social media influencer
- Net worth: $1-2 million
- Instagram: @andria_tayeh
- TikTok: @andria.tayeh
Andria Tayeh's biography
What is Andria Tayeh's country of birth? The famous actress was born in Amman, Jordan. Her father's name is Dominik, and he is a hairstylist. She was raised alongside her brother.
She graduated from Ahliyyah School for Girls. While in school, she enjoyed playing basketball, dancing and drawing.
Andria Tayeh is currently attending Lebanese American University, where she is studying Business Administration, specifically Management.
What is Andria Tayeh's ethnicity?
The social media sensation is of mixed ethnicity. She is a Jordanian and Lebanese national.
When was Andria Tayeh born?
The Lebanese actress was born on 9 May 2001. As of 2022, Andria Tayeh's age is 21 years old.
What is Andria Tayeh's zodiac sign?
Her birth sign is Taurus.
Rise to stardom
She started displaying a keen interest in acting in her childhood. During her school days, she would participate in drama competitions. However, she rose to fame in 2021 after playing the role of Mariam in the popular Netflix Arabic mini-series, AlRawabi School for Girls.
Although Andria Tayeh has not appeared in many movies, her role in AlRawabi School for Girls has attracted a significant following. As of 2022, she commands over 886k followers on Instagram and 756k followers on TikTok with 3 million views.
In addition to that, she works as a model, endorsing various brands on social media. She has also appeared on the cover pages of different Arabic magazines such as Elle, Haya and Laha.
What is Andria Tayeh's net worth?
According to Dreshare, the social media sensation has an estimated net worth of $1-2 million. This figure, however, is not from a verified source.
What is Andria Tayeh's height?
The model is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and she weighs 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.
Fast facts about the actress
- How old is Andria Tayeh? The Instagram model is 21 years old.
- Where was Andria Tayeh born? The social media influencer was born in Amman, Jordan.
- What is Andria Tayeh's nationality? The actress is a Jordanian and Lebanese national.
- How tall is Andria Tayeh? The model is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.
- Where does Andria Tayeh live? The social media influencer currently resides in Beirut, Lebanon.
- What is Andria Tayeh's zodiac sign? Her birth sign is Taurus.
Andria Tayeh is a model, Instagram star, social media influencer, and actress who notably rose to fame following her role in the Netflix series AlRawabi School for Girls.
Source: Legit.ng