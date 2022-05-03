Andria Tayeh’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, zodiac sign

Andria Tayeh is an upcoming Jordanian-Lebanese model, Instagram star, social media influencer, and actress whose fame skyrocketed following her role as Mariam in the 2021 Netflix mini-series, AlRawabi School for Girls.

The actress posing for a photo in a pink outfit. Photo: @andria_tayeh

Source: Instagram

Tayeh is a rising social media sensation who commands substantial fan bases across social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. In March 2022, she won the Arab Woman Award from Cosmo Middle East in the category Entertainment.

Profile summary

Full name: Andria Tayeh

Andria Tayeh Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 9 May 2001

9 May 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Amman, Jordan

Amman, Jordan Current residence: Beirut, Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon Nationality: Jordanian, Lebanese

Jordanian, Lebanese Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Islam

Islam Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Dominik

Dominik Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Ahliyyah School for Girls

Ahliyyah School for Girls University: Lebanese American University

Lebanese American University Profession: Model, Instagram star, actress, social media influencer

Model, Instagram star, actress, social media influencer Net worth: $1-2 million

$1-2 million Instagram: @andria_tayeh

@andria_tayeh TikTok: @andria.tayeh

Andria Tayeh's biography

What is Andria Tayeh's country of birth? The famous actress was born in Amman, Jordan. Her father's name is Dominik, and he is a hairstylist. She was raised alongside her brother.

The social media sensation posing for a photo in a maroon dress. Photo: @andria_tayeh

Source: Instagram

She graduated from Ahliyyah School for Girls. While in school, she enjoyed playing basketball, dancing and drawing.

Andria Tayeh is currently attending Lebanese American University, where she is studying Business Administration, specifically Management.

What is Andria Tayeh's ethnicity?

The social media sensation is of mixed ethnicity. She is a Jordanian and Lebanese national.

When was Andria Tayeh born?

The Lebanese actress was born on 9 May 2001. As of 2022, Andria Tayeh's age is 21 years old.

What is Andria Tayeh's zodiac sign?

Her birth sign is Taurus.

Rise to stardom

She started displaying a keen interest in acting in her childhood. During her school days, she would participate in drama competitions. However, she rose to fame in 2021 after playing the role of Mariam in the popular Netflix Arabic mini-series, AlRawabi School for Girls.

Although Andria Tayeh has not appeared in many movies, her role in AlRawabi School for Girls has attracted a significant following. As of 2022, she commands over 886k followers on Instagram and 756k followers on TikTok with 3 million views.

In addition to that, she works as a model, endorsing various brands on social media. She has also appeared on the cover pages of different Arabic magazines such as Elle, Haya and Laha.

What is Andria Tayeh's net worth?

According to Dreshare, the social media sensation has an estimated net worth of $1-2 million. This figure, however, is not from a verified source.

The Instagram model posing for a photo wearing a floral-inspired outfit. Photo: @andria_tayeh

Source: Instagram

What is Andria Tayeh's height?

The model is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and she weighs 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

Fast facts about the actress

How old is Andria Tayeh? The Instagram model is 21 years old. Where was Andria Tayeh born? The social media influencer was born in Amman, Jordan. What is Andria Tayeh's nationality? The actress is a Jordanian and Lebanese national. How tall is Andria Tayeh? The model is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Where does Andria Tayeh live? The social media influencer currently resides in Beirut, Lebanon. What is Andria Tayeh's zodiac sign? Her birth sign is Taurus.

Andria Tayeh is a model, Instagram star, social media influencer, and actress who notably rose to fame following her role in the Netflix series AlRawabi School for Girls.

