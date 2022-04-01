Coconut Kitty’s biography: age, height, real name, why is she famous?
Who is Coconut Kitty? She is an artist, poet, and social media personality from the United States of America. She is famously recognized for her paintings, poetry and selfies that she usually shares on her Instagram account.
Coconut Kitty is a popular social media influencer in the United States. She has worked with numerous notable brands such as Fashion Nova and Manscaped.
Profile summary
- Real name: Diana Deets
- Nickname: Coconut Kitty
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 15 September 1998
- Age: 23 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: New York City, United States of America
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in inches: 5’6’’
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 126
- Weight in kilograms: 57
- Body measurements in inches: 34-25-39
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-61-99
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Blue
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Instagram star, social media influencer and model
- Net worth: $450k
Coconut kitty's bio
She was born and raised in New York City, United States of America. Currently, she resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. She comes from a Christian background.
What is Coconut Kitty's real name?
The Instagram star's real name is Diana Deets. However, she prefers using her nickname, Coconut Kitty, across her social media platforms.
How old is Coconut Kitty?
As of 2022, Coconut Kitty's age is 23 years. She was born on 15 September 1998, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.
What is Coconut Kitty’s nationality?
The Instagram star is an American citizen of white ethnicity.
What is Coconut Kitty doing for a living?
She is an artist, poet, Instagram star and social media influencer. She became famous for her paintings, poetry and selfies that she regularly shares on the internet.
Her Instagram account, @coconutkitty143, boasts a massive following of over 3.1 million followers. She posts her pictures in bikinis and paintings.
She also has other four Instagram accounts, @cosmickitty143, @cocoart143, @nftsbycoconutkitty and @coconutsfarm. Her cosmickitty143 account has garnered over 1.2 million followers. Similarly, her @cocoart143 has acquired a substantial following. She majorly shares her paintings on the account.
The Instagram star is also active and famous on Twitter, with over 1.3 million followers. She is also on Onlyfans where she shares her exclusive photos and videos. She charges $10.99 per month and $49.46 for a six-month subscription.
The social media influencer also promotes different brands on her Instagram accounts, including Fashion Nova, Manscaped, Dolls Kill, Playboy and Wia collections.
What is Coconut Kitty’s net worth?
According to Popular Bio, her net worth is estimated to be $450k. However, this information is not verified. She earns her income as an artist and social media influencer.
How tall is Coconut Kitty?
Coconut Kitty's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres), and she weighs 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-25-39 inches (86-61-99 centimetres).
Coconut Kitty is an artist, model, Instagram star and social media influencer from the United States of America. Over time, she has gained immense popularity across her Instagram pages and other social media platforms because of her selfies, modelling photos in bikinis, and paintings.
