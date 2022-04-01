Coconut Kitty’s biography: age, height, real name, why is she famous?

Who is Coconut Kitty? She is an artist, poet, and social media personality from the United States of America. She is famously recognized for her paintings, poetry and selfies that she usually shares on her Instagram account.

A Photo of the Instagram star posing for a picture in a blue jeans coat and white top. Photo: @coconutkitty143

Source: Instagram

Coconut Kitty is a popular social media influencer in the United States. She has worked with numerous notable brands such as Fashion Nova and Manscaped.

Profile summary

Real name : Diana Deets

: Diana Deets Nickname : Coconut Kitty

: Coconut Kitty Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 15 September 1998

: 15 September 1998 Age : 23 years (as of 2022)

: 23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth : New York City, United States of America

: New York City, United States of America Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’6’’

: 5’6’’ Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 126

: 126 Weight in kilograms : 57

: 57 Body measurements in inches : 34-25-39

: 34-25-39 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-61-99

86-61-99 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Instagram star, social media influencer and model

: Instagram star, social media influencer and model Net worth: $450k

Coconut kitty's bio

She was born and raised in New York City, United States of America. Currently, she resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. She comes from a Christian background.

What is Coconut Kitty's real name?

The Instagram star's real name is Diana Deets. However, she prefers using her nickname, Coconut Kitty, across her social media platforms.

How old is Coconut Kitty?

The social media influencer posing for a selfie. Photo: @ coconutkitty143

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, Coconut Kitty's age is 23 years. She was born on 15 September 1998, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Coconut Kitty’s nationality?

The Instagram star is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

What is Coconut Kitty doing for a living?

She is an artist, poet, Instagram star and social media influencer. She became famous for her paintings, poetry and selfies that she regularly shares on the internet.

Her Instagram account, @coconutkitty143, boasts a massive following of over 3.1 million followers. She posts her pictures in bikinis and paintings.

She also has other four Instagram accounts, @cosmickitty143, @cocoart143, @nftsbycoconutkitty and @coconutsfarm. Her cosmickitty143 account has garnered over 1.2 million followers. Similarly, her @cocoart143 has acquired a substantial following. She majorly shares her paintings on the account.

The Instagram star is also active and famous on Twitter, with over 1.3 million followers. She is also on Onlyfans where she shares her exclusive photos and videos. She charges $10.99 per month and $49.46 for a six-month subscription.

The social media influencer also promotes different brands on her Instagram accounts, including Fashion Nova, Manscaped, Dolls Kill, Playboy and Wia collections.

What is Coconut Kitty’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, her net worth is estimated to be $450k. However, this information is not verified. She earns her income as an artist and social media influencer.

A photo of the Instagram star, Coconut Kitty posing for a photo in a black hat written her name on it. Photo: @coconutkitty143

Source: Instagram

How tall is Coconut Kitty?

Coconut Kitty's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres), and she weighs 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-25-39 inches (86-61-99 centimetres).

Fast facts about Coconut Kitty

She is is an artist, poet, Instagram star and social media influencer.

She is famous on Instagram with a considerable following. In total, she has five Instagram accounts.

She is 23 years old as of 2022.

She marks her birthday on 15 September each year.

Her height is 5 feet 6 inches and she weighs 126 pounds.

The Instagram influencer has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She loves painting and writing poems.

Coconut Kitty is an artist, model, Instagram star and social media influencer from the United States of America. Over time, she has gained immense popularity across her Instagram pages and other social media platforms because of her selfies, modelling photos in bikinis, and paintings.

Source: Legit.ng