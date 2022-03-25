Hunter Rowland’s biography: age, height, birthday, siblings

Hunter Rowland is a popular social media influencer and YouTuber from the United States.Mostly, he is popularly recognized for his live streams on the broadcasting site YouNow.

The influencer poses for a photo. Photo: @hunterrowland

Source: Instagram

Hunter Rowland is popular on various social media platforms. He commands a massive following across social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Get to know more details about his personal and professional life in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Hunter Rowland

Hunter Rowland Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 5 April 2001

: 5 April 2001 Age : 21 years old (as of 2022)

: 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Florida, USA

: Florida, USA Current residence : Arizona, USA

: Arizona, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 10"

: 5' 10" Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds : 141

: 141 Weight in kilograms: 64

64 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother : Christine

: Christine Siblings : 4

: 4 Brothers: Brandon, Ashton, Tyler Gebhardt

Brandon, Ashton, Tyler Gebhardt Sister: Alexa Gebhardt

Alexa Gebhardt Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Social media influencer, YouTuber

: Social media influencer, YouTuber Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram : @hunterrowland

: @hunterrowland TikTok: @hunterrowland

Hunter Rowland's biography

Hunter with his brother. Photo: @hunterrowland

The influencer was born in Florida, USA, but later relocated to Arizona, where he was brought up alongside his two younger brothers, Brandon and Ashton Rowland. Hunter Rowland's brother, Brandon, is also a social media influencer.

Hunter Rowland's mom is a professional model and entrepreneur. Their dad abandoned them when he was at the age of five.

When is Hunter Rowland's birthday?

The social media star was born on 5 April 2001. What is Hunter Rowland's zodiac sign? The American Instagram star's zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Hunter Rowland?

Hunter Rowland's age is 21 years old as of 2022.

What is Hunter Rowland famous for?

Hunter is a social media personality and influencer. In 2015, his brother Brandon Rowland introduced him to the live broadcasting app YouNow. The app allowed him to meet and interact with people online.

In March 2015, he began posting on his YouNow account. Hunter and Brandon Rowland posted a video, #DontJudgeMeChallenge, while in Vegas. The video went viral, giving him a sizeable number of followers on his YouNow app.

Hunter is also famous on TikTok, where he always shares dance videos and other short videos. Currently, he has 3.2 million followers on his TikTok account. He is also active on Instagram, with over 2.5 million followers. Here he mainly shares photos of himself and short videos.

Additionally, he has a YouTube channel which he launched on 28 March 2015. Although he is active on Instagram and TikTok, he is not as active on YouTube. To date, he has only 198 thousand subscribers.

What is Hunter Rowland's net worth?

The American celebrity in black trousers and a t-shirt. Photo: @hunterrowland

No verified sources state how much Rowland is worth. However, according to Hoodochild, he has an estimated net worth of $1 million. He earns his income from his social media career.

Who is Hunter Rowland's girlfriend?

The social media star is currently single. He was previously in a relationship with Lea Elui Ginet, who is also a social media influencer. The two started dating in early 2018 but broke up in 2019. Prior to their separation, the ex-couple was always seen on their social media pages posting photos of themselves together.

What is Hunter Rowland's height?

He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall, and he weighs about 141 pounds (64 kilograms).

What happened to Hunter Rowland and his family?

Hunter and his brother Brandon Rowland were officially liberated from the legal custody of their mom through court before turning 18 years old. This is according to an Instagram post he shared on 27 March 2019.

The two had been living under the care of their mom after their dad abandoned them when they were still young.

Fast facts about Hunter Rowland

He has hazel eyes and dark brown hair.

The American influencer was featured as a special guest at VidCon 2015 in Anaheim, USA. He also attended TikTok booths at VidCon 2016.

The influencer is presently living in Arizona, the USA.

He has used his significant following on social media to promote brands such as Circle K Stores and Bear Walker.

The influencer also has a half-brother, Tyler Gebhardt and a half-sister, Alexa Gebhardt.

He was a member of his school wrestling team and also played basketball.

Hunter Rowland is a well-known social media influencer who has made it big on different social media platforms at a young age. His videos have earned him a significant following, especially on TikTok and Instagram.

