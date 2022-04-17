Winter Blanco’s biography: age, height, real name, parents

Winter Blanco is a rapper, model, social media influencer, and reality television celebrity from the United States. She rose to fame after featuring in the 16th season of Bad Girls Club on NBC's Oxygen reality TV show.

The American model posing for a photo in a grey outfit. Photo: @wiintrr

Source: Instagram

Winter Blanco started her social media journey in December 2013. Since then, she has earned a significant fan base on her Instagram account.

Profile summary

Real name: Kaila Wilkey

Kaila Wilkey Nickname: Winter Blanco

Winter Blanco Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24 April 1993

24 April 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Melissa

Melissa Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Rapper, social media influencer and TV reality star

Rapper, social media influencer and TV reality star Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million YouTube: Winter Blanco

Winter Blanco Instagram: @wiintrr

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Winter Blanco's biography

The rapper posing for a photo holding her white handbag. Photo: @wiintrr

Source: Instagram

The social media personality was born in 1993 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She was brought up in California before relocating to San Francisco.

Who are Winter Blanco's parents? The name of her mother is Melissa.

What is Winter Blanco's real name?

The model's real name is Kaila Wilkey.

How old is Winter Blanco?

Winter Blanco's age is 29 years as of 2022, and she marks her birthday on 24 April every year.

What is Winter Blanco's ethnicity?

The rapper identifies herself as white. However, she has mixed descent. Winter Blanco's dad is from Trinidad, while her mother is from the United States.

Why is Winter Blanco famous?

She is best known as a rapper, model, TV reality star and social media sensation. Winter from BGC began her career in Las Vegas and Los Angeles as an exotic dancer in pubs and clubs. Later, she got a chance to appear in the 16th series of Bad Girls Club in NBC's Oxygen Reality TV series.

After leaving BGC, the rapper began recording music though it was not his first time in the profession. She used to be a member of a hip-hop group, White Girl Mob, before appearing on BGC. The group's famous song is The Hundreds.

Songs

The up-coming-rapper has released several raps songs, some of which include:

You Were Very Lucky

Ratchet P**sy

Obsessed

Made of Glass

Doin It

Temporary

Get Around

Disappointment

On My Mind

Homesick

Static

Next Lifetime

Find A Way

Letters

She also performed several cover versions for some popular rap songs, such as rapper Tink's track Home.

Winter from Bad Girls Club launched her YouTube channel on 31 July 2013. Currently, the channel has 393 thousand subscribers. She frequently uploads fashion, personal vlogs, make-up tutorials, and cooking videos.

The TV reality celebrity is also an author. On 27 June 2021, published a book by the title See, I Was Right.

Kaila is also an entrepreneur. She owns an online store, The Frost Collection, that deals in jewellery and accessories. They also sell clothes; tops, bodysuits, and dresses.

What is Winter Blanco's net worth?

Even though her exact net worth is unknown, All Famous Birthday, an unverified source, alleges that it is approximately $1.5 million.

Who is Winter Blanco's boyfriend?

Currently, she is single. However, she was rumoured to be dating an American rapper and TV host, Shad Moss, commonly known as Bow Wow. The duo was spotted in Atlanta's Club Opium. Kaila and Shad Moss also attended the premiere of the TV show Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta together.

Are Justin Combs and Winter Blanco still together?

No. Kaila Wilkey became famous for dating Justin Combs. He is the son of the famous hip-hop star Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The two dated for almost two years before breaking up.

The American rapper also dated Eugene Sims, an American football defensive player. They began dating in 2016 but the two later broke up after a couple of months. When breaking up, Winter Blanco's ex-boyfriend called the police who used pepper spray to remove her from his car.

Winter Blanco's height

Kaila posing for a photo in a black dress. Photo: @wiintrr

Source: Instagram

The American model is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Winter Blanco

How old is Kaila Wilkey? She is 29 years as of 2022. What is the rapper's real name? Her real name is Kaila Wilkey. Did Winter complete her education? She left the school in 10th grade with her parent's permission so that she could concentrate on acting. How tall is Winter? She is 5 feet 5 inches tall. What is the rapper's nationality? She is an American national. Does Kaila have a tatoo? She has tattoos on her right arm and left leg.

Winter Blanco enjoys a flourishing career as a rapper, reality TV star and social media influencer. Her songs are on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

READ ALSO: Lil Esco's biography: age, height, real name, net worth, what happened?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lil Esco. He is a rapper and social media personality from the United States. He became famous after his video titled Ight Imma F*** went viral on Twitter.

Lil was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States. His real name is Gavin Kennedy. On 28 April 2021, the American rapper was shot three times in Atlanta, United States.

Source: Legit.ng