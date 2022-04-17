Heir of Atticus’ biography: age, height, real name, allegations

Heir of Atticus is an American social media personality, model and TikTok star. His TikTok account has gained significant popularity due to his lip-syncs and fan-engaging videos. He is also an anime enthusiast.

The American model posing for a photo in a black jacket. Photo: @heir.of.atticus

Source: Instagram

Heir of Atticus is a model. He has appeared on the cover of various magazines like Vman. In 2020, he hit the headlines following a sexual misconduct allegation incident.

Profile summary

Full name: Gauge Burek

Nickname: Heir of Atticus

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 25 April 2000

Age: 22 years (as of 2022)

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Place of birth: Las Vega, Nevada, United States

Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christianity

Sexuality: Straight

Height in inches: 5' 8"

5' 8" Height in centimetres: 178

Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

Eye colour: Blue

Hair colour: Brown

Marital status: Single

Profession: TikTok star and social media influencer

TikTok star and social media influencer YouTube: Heir of Atticus

Heir of Atticus TikTok: heir.of.atticus

Heir of Atticus' biography

The TikTok star posing for a photo while sitting on the bed. Photo: @heir.of.atticus

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star was born in Las Vega, Nevada, United States and grew up in Henderson, United States.

What ethnicity is Heir of Atticus? The TikTok star is of white ethnicity, and he holds American nationality.

What is Heir of Atticus' real name?

His name is Gauge Burek. The name Atticus was inspired by a character named Atticus Finch in a Harper Lee novel, To Kill a Mockingbird.

How old is Heir of Atticus?

As of 2022, Gauge Burek's age is 22 years. He was born on 25 April 2000. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Is Heir of Atticus bi?

No. Gauge sexuality is straight.

Career

Gauge Burek is a social media influencer with a significant following on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. He currently has 2.3 million fans and over 68 million likes on TikTok. He conventionally posts lip-syncing, dance, transitions and fan-engaging videos.

Gauge is also famous on Instagram. The TikTok star uses the platform to post his photos and fashionable outfits. He has garnered over 700,000 followers since his debut in April 2017.

In addition, he has a self-titled YouTube channel, which he launched on 13 June 2020 and has uploaded three videos. The channel currently has over 33 thousand subscribers.

The American internet sensation is also a model. He has done a lot of photoshoots and has also appeared on the cover of various magazines like Vman and Wmag. In 2021, he appeared in the advertisement campaign of Saint Laurent and became the brand's new face. Gauge is associated with Elite Modelling Agency Network and The Society Management, the US division of Elite World.

What was Heir of Atticus' allegations?

The TikTok star was alleged to be grooming minors and committing sexual misconduct in 2020. However, he denied the allegations and posted a video on his YouTube channel apologizing, although he later deleted the video. However, there were a lot of reactions from his fans who felt he did not apologize.

Who is Heir of Atticus' boyfriend?

Heir of Atticus' gender is male, although he loves breaking gender norms by dressing like a female. His sexuality is straight and therefore, he does not have a boyfriend.

Who is Heir of Atticus' girlfriend?

The TikTok star is presumably single at the moment.

Heir of Atticus' height

The online personality posing for a photo in a red tie. Photo: @heir.of.atticus

Source: Instagram

The online personality is 5 feet 8 inches (178 cm), and his body weighs 143 pounds (65 kg).

Fast facts about Heir of Atticus

How old is Gauge Burek? The TikTok star is 22 years as of 2022. Which games does Gauge love? He loves Pokémon games, and his favourite game is Pokémon Platinum. Does Gauge have a tattoo? Yes, he is a tattoo lover. He has many of them on his arms. How tall is the social media influencer? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 178 centimetres. Where is the TikTok star living now? The online sensation currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Does Gauge have another nickname? He is also known by the name VMAN.

Heir of Atticus made it big on social media at a young age. His content has earned him a considerable following, mainly on Instagram and TikTok. He often engages his fans with eye-catching photos on his Instagram account.

