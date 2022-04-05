Michelle Chin’s biography: what is known about ZHC’s girlfriend?

Who is Michelle Chin? She is a famous American YouTuber, model and social media personality popularly known as Munchie Michelle. She is also known for dating a fellow YouTuber ZHC.

The influencer in a pink hoodie. Photo: @munchie.michelle

Source: Instagram

Chin started her YouTube career journey in 2019. She has gained fame and recognition through her YouTube channel called MsMunchie, where she posts her vlogs and cooking videos.

Profile summary

Full name: Michelle Chin

Michelle Chin Known as : Munchie Michelle

: Munchie Michelle Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 19 April 1998

19 April 1998 Age : 24 years (as of 2022)

: 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : United States

: United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 117

: 117 Weight in kilograms : 53

: 53 Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Zach Hseih

Zach Hseih Education: The University of California Santa Cruz

The University of California Santa Cruz Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer, model

YouTuber, social media influencer, model Net worth: $1 million-$5 million

$1 million-$5 million YouTube: MsMunchie

MsMunchie TikTok: @munchie.michelle

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Michelle Chin's biography

The YouTuber with an icy backsplash. Photo: @munchie.michelle

Source: Instagram

The American model was born in the United States. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, the USA, with her family.

The YouTuber attended the University of California Santa Cruz.

When is Michelle Chin's birthday?

The social media influencer was born on 19 April 1998, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Michelle Chin's age?

The social media star is 24 years old as of 2022.

What is Michelle Chin's nationality?

The YouTuber has an American nationality and is of Asian ethnicity.

Career

She is a famous social media influencer, model and YouTuber. She first gained significant popularity on her Instagram account, where she mainly posts short videos and modelling photos. Today, she has amassed over 483 thousand followers on Instagram.

The American model also has a YouTube channel titled MsMunchie, created on 19 November 2019. The channel currently has over 1.89 million subscribers. She mostly posts cooking videos and vlogs.

Aside from posting her content on Instagram and YouTube, the American content creator also uploads her content on TikTok, where she has a massive following of more than 8.1 million followers and over 111.4 million likes.

What is Michelle Chin's net worth?

According to Buzzlearn, the social media influencer's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, this figure is not from a verified source.

Who is Michelle Chin dating?

Chin with her boyfriend ZHC. Photo: @munchie.michelle

Source: Instagram

The American model is currently dating the famous YouTuber Zach Hseih. He is popularly known on social media as ZHC. Her relationship with ZHC has also contributed to her immense fame on social media. Michelle Chin and ZHC often share their photos on their social media pages when hanging out together.

What is Michelle Chin's height?

The YouTuber is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs about 53 kilograms or 117 pounds.

Fast facts about Michelle Chin

Who is Michelle Chin? She is a well-known American YouTuber, model and social media personality. How old is Michelle Chin? She is 24 years old as of 2022. She was born on 19 April 1998. Is ZHC married to Michelle? No, the two are not married but are currently dating. What is Chin's net worth? ZHC's girlfriend has an estimated net worth of $1 million-$5 million. What is Chin's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. What is Michelle Chin's nationality? She has an American nationality and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, the USA.

Michelle Chin is an American social media influencer and YouTuber with a significant following on various social media platforms, especially on TikTok. She also has a YouTube channel whose content mainly includes vlogs and cooking videos.

READ ALSO: Kesley LeRoy's biography: age, height, family, boyfriend, TikTok

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the biography of Kesley LeRoy. Kesley Jade LeRoy is a popular YouTuber, dancer and social media influencer from America. Her fame began after she was featured in one of her family's YouTube videos, Meet The LeRoys.

She began her social media career as a YouTuber in 2016. She initially had no plans to go popular on social media. However, after her appearance on the family's channel, she developed an interest in content creation and later decided to launch her own self-titled YouTube channel.

Source: Legit.ng