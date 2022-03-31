Brady Potter’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, boyfriend

Brady Potter is a well-known YouTuber and social media star from the United States. He is active on a variety of social media platforms and is most known for his modelling shoots on Instagram and lip-sync videos on TikTok.

Brady is a young social media influencer known for his viral content. He has a sizable following on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Furthermore, he is well-known for his lip-sync and dancing videos.

Profile summary

Full name: Brady Ray Potter

Brady Ray Potter Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 14 April 2000

14 April 2000 Age: 22 years (as of 2022)

22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Italian-German

Italian-German Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Bisexual

Bisexual Height in feet: 5' 1"

5' 1" Height in centimetres: 154

154 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Social media influencer and model

Brady Potter's biography

The social media influencer was born in 2000 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He has a twin sister named Skylar Potter.

How old is Brady Potter now?

Brady Potter's age is 22 years as of 2022.

What is Brady Potter's zodiac sign?

His zodiac sign is Aries; he celebrates his birthday every year on the 14th of April.

What is Brady Potter's ethnic background?

The Instagram star hails from a mixed ethnic background. He has Italian-German roots.

How did Brady Potter get famous?

Larray's ex-boyfriend is a well-known figure who became famous thanks to his TikTok account, where he primarily posts lip-sync and sketch videos. As of April 2022, his account has about 2.2 million followers.

The entertainer also has a self-titled YouTube channel. He launched his YouTube channel on 2 June 2018. He has so far uploaded 26 videos. His famous video is I wore my boyfriend's clothes for a week which currently has more than 3.3 million views.

His channel currently has 673 thousand of subscribers. He is also an Instagram star with more than 588 thousand followers. He majorly uploads his modelling shoots. He also has an OnlyFans account, where he posts exclusive and personal content.

Is Brady Potter single?

The TikTok star is currently single. He, however, was in a relationship with a fellow social media influencer named Larray.

He also opened up about his sexuality mentioning that he is bisexual and was once in a relationship with a girl.

How did Larray and Brady Potter meet?

The two met at a Playlist Live party. They were later introduced to each other through a mutual friend. While leaving, Brady asked for Larry's number and they started texting each other on Snapchat. Larray shared a video on YouTube., explaining how he met him.

Did Larray and Brady break up?

According to Famous Birthdays, the couple broke up in 2021. They were private when it came to revealing details about their break-up.

How tall is Brady Potter?

Brady Potter's height is 5 feet 1 inch (154 centimetres), and he weighs 165 pounds (75 kilograms). He has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Fast facts about Brady Potter

Who is Brady Potter? He is a popular social media influencer. How old is Brady Potter? He is 22 years old as of 2022. Is Brady Potter in a relationship? The influencer is assumed to be single. He was in a relationship with a fellow social media star, but it ended. He has been tight-lipped about his current relationship status. What is Potter's birth sign? His birth sign is Aries. What is the name of Brady Potter's sister? The Tiktok star has a twin sister named Skylar. What is Potter's Instagram handle? His Instagram handle is @bradypotter, but it hasn't been verified yet.

Brady Potter has attained considerable fame across social media platforms. He also creates adult content on OnlyFans. Between 2019 and 2021, he was in a relationship with Larray, whose real name is Larri Merritt.

