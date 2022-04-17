Ashly Schwan’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Who is Ashly Schwan? She is an American YouTuber and social media personality who became famous for sharing challenges, beauty, pranks, travel and lifestyle videos on her YouTube channel. She is also known for posting modelling photos on her Instagram account.

The influencer poses for a photo. Photo: @ashlyschwan

Source: Instagram

Schwan launched her self-titled YouTube channel in 2013. She has consistently uploaded diverse content on makeup, beauty, lifestyle, modelling and fitness tutorials on the channel.

Profile summary

Full name : Ashly Schwan

: Ashly Schwan Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 16 April 1997

16 April 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth: Orange, California, United States

Orange, California, United States Current residence : Las Vegas, California, United States

: Las Vegas, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5’ 4”

5’ 4” Height in centimetres: 162

162 Weight in pounds : 119

: 119 Weight in kilograms : 54

: 54 Body measurements in inches: 32-24-35

32-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-60-88

81-60-88 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend : Michael Trewartha

: Michael Trewartha Profession : Social media influencer, model, YouTuber

: Social media influencer, model, YouTuber Net worth : $1 million - $5 million

: $1 million - $5 million Instagram: @ashlyschwan

@ashlyschwan TikTok: AshlySchwan

AshlySchwan YouTube: Ashly Schwan

Ashly Schwan’s biography

American celebrity in a plane enjoying the aerial view. Photo: @ashlyschwan

Source: Instagram

Ashly Schwan was born in Orange, California, the United States. The social media influencer was raised by her parents in California, the USA before she relocated to Las Vegas with her family in her mid-teens. She was raised alongside her younger brother, Jayden.

When is Ashly Schwan's birthday?

The social media influencer was born on 16 April 1997, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Ashly Schwan's age?

The YouTuber is 25 years old as of 2022.

Career

After being a loyal YouTube viewer, she developed an interest in content creation. Ashly wanted to try vlogging since so many of her friends had started being famous for interacting with people through their social media pages.

She then created a self-titled YouTube channel on 11 April 2013, with her debut video, How I did my makeup in high school which she posted on 20 October 2017. She has since engaged her fans consistently by uploading makeup tutorials, modelling, beauty tips, travel vlogs, challenges and prank videos. She is best known for her ability to change her voice to that of a baby.

She has primarily used her YouTube channel to nurture and expand her love for makeup. Ashly has accrued a significant following across various social media platforms. Particularly, her YouTube channel currently has 393 thousand subscribers.

Aside from YouTube, she is a famous personality on Instagram, where she has more than 464k followers. She also has 233 thousand followers on her TikTok account with 1.3 million likes. Additionally, she has close to 4k followers

What is Ashly Schwan's net worth?

The YouTuber with her friend Imari Stuart. Photo: @ashlyschwan

Source: Instagram

According to Biography Mask, the famous YouTuber has a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, this value is not verified.

How does Ashly Schwan make money?

She pockets a good income through her social media career. She is reportedly earning between $287 to $821 every month from her YouTube channel.

Who is Ashly Schwan married to?

The TikTok star is not married. However, she has a boyfriend named Michael Trewartha. Ashly Schwan and Michael Trewartha have been dating since April 2018. Ashly Schwan's boyfriend is a popular music producer.

How tall is Ashly Schwan?

Ashly Schwan's height is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres). She weighs about 119 pounds (54 kilograms) and has blue eyes and blonde hair. Her body measurements are 32-24-35 inches (81-60-88 centimetres).

Fast facts about Ashly Schwan

Are Tana Mongeau and Ashly Schwan still friends? Yes, the two have been best friends since high school in Las Vegas. They both appeared on MTV's No Filter YouTube series, Tana Turns 21. The two have also been seen together in most of their Instagram photos. How tall is Ashly? She is 5 feet and 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall. Who is Ashly Schwan's boyfriend? She is currently dating Michael Trewartha, an American music producer. When is Ashly Schwan’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 16 April. Who is Ashly Schwan? She is an American YouTuber and social media influencer known for sharing her modelling photos on her Instagram page. What is Ashly Schwan’s age? The influencer is 25 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16 April 1997.

Ashly Schwan is a popular American YouTuber and social media influencer who started her social media career at a young age. Her commitment and dedication to her career have earned her many subscribers across various social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

