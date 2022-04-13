Brynley Arnold's biography: age, height, birthday, sisters

Brynley Arnold is a famous American dancer, YouTuber, model and social media influencer. She is popularly known as the younger sister of the famous professional dancer Lindsay Arnold. She co-runs a YouTube channel with her sisters Lindsay, Rylee and Jensen.

The famous dancer poses for a photo. Photo: @brynleyarnold

Source: Instagram

Brynley is famous on Instagram, where she occasionally shares photos of herself, her daily lifestyle and short videos. Find out more details about her personal and professional life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Brynley Arnold

Brynley Arnold Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25 April 2000

25 April 2000 Age: 22 years (as of 2022)

22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: Provo, Utah, United States

Provo, Utah, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5’ 4’’

5’ 4’’ Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds : 110

: 110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Father: Josh Arnold

Josh Arnold Mother : Mindy

: Mindy Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Married

Married Husband: Donny McGinnis

Donny McGinnis Education: Ameritech College of Healthcare

Ameritech College of Healthcare Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer, nurse, model

YouTuber, social media influencer, nurse, model Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

$1 million - $5 million YouTube: The Arnold Sisters

Brynley Arnold's biography

The influencer with her sisters. Photo: @brynleyarnold

Source: Instagram

The American model was born in the United States of America to Josh and Mindy. She was brought up alongside her siblings. The American nurse currently resides in Provo, Utah, United States.

How many Arnold sisters are there?

She has three sisters. Arnold's sisters are Lindsay, Rylee and Jensen. The older sister Lindsay is a professional dancer who has been featured in the Dancing with the Stars show. The other two sisters, Rylee and Jensen, are also dancers.

When is Brynley Arnold's birthday?

The dancer was born on 25 April 2000. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

How old is Brynley Arnold?

Brynley Arnold's age is 22 years old as of 2022.

Education

The American entertainer attended Ameritech College of Healthcare, where she graduated with an associate's degree in Nursing.

What does Brynley Arnold do for a living?

Brynley is a famous dancer, social media personality and nurse. In her dancing career, the American model and her three sisters have a YouTube channel, The Arnold Sisters, where they usually upload their dancing videos. Their channel currently has 142 thousand subscribers.

She also has an Instagram account, where she mainly posts her photos. Today, she has 126 thousand followers on her Instagram. Aside from that, she also has modelled for Nike.

Is Brynley Arnold a doctor?

She is a registered nurse with specialized skills in the aesthetic industry and has been certified in neurotoxin as well as dermal filler injections. She is currently working at Mountain Star Medical Group in the emergency room and at ALX Family Health. She is also the director of nursing at Chateau Recovery.

What is Brynley Arnold's net worth?

According to BuzzLearn, the Instagram star's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Is Brynley Arnold married?

The young celebrity with her husband. Photo: @brynleyarnold

Source: Instagram

Yes, she is married to Donny McGinnis, a marketing manager at a local solar company. The two got engaged in September 2020 and had their wedding in March 2021. They are now expecting their first child together.

How tall is Brynley Arnold?

Brynley Arnold's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall, and she weighs about 110 pounds (50 kilograms). She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Fast facts about Brynley Arnold

What does Brynley do for a living? She is a dancer, social media personality, model and nurse. Who is the oldest Arnold sister? The oldest sister is called Lindsay. She is currently 28 years old. She was born on 11 January 1994. How old is Brynley? She is 22 years old as of 2022. How many Arnold sisters are there? She has three sisters named Lindsay, Rylee and Jensen. Is Brynley married? Yes, the entertainer has been married to a guy named Donny McGinnis since March 2021. Where do the sisters live? They are all residing in Utah, United States.

Brynley Arnold is a well-known American dancer, YouTuber and social media influencer. She is also an established nurse currently working in the emergency room at Mountain Star Medical Group.

