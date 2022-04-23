Mide Martins’ biography: age, siblings, husband, children, net worth

Mide Martins is a popular Nigerian actress, model and movie producer. She is popularly recognized for her roles in movies including Haunted Pleasures, Amerah and Onitemi. She is also known for her prestigious awards.

The actress sitting pretty. Photo: @mydemartins

Source: Instagram

Mide is married to a Nollywood actor and director, Afeez Owo, and they have two children together. Owo served as a manager to Mide Martins' mother while she was alive. Here is all you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Mide Funmi Martins

Mide Funmi Martins Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 12 April 1979

12 April 1979 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

43 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth : Lagos State, Nigeria

: Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion: Islamic

Islamic Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 5"

: 5' 5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Mother : Funmi Martins

: Funmi Martins Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status: Married

Married Spouse: Afeez Owo Abiodun

Afeez Owo Abiodun Children: 2

2 High school : Providence Heights Secondary School

: Providence Heights Secondary School Education : Olabisi Onabanjo University

: Olabisi Onabanjo University Profession : Actress, model, producer

: Actress, model, producer Net worth : $1 million - $5 million

: $1 million - $5 million Instagram: @mydemartins

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Mide Martins' biography

The Nigerian celebrity poses for a photo: @mydemartins

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian actress was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. She was born into a family of entertainers of black ethnicity and Yoruba origin. Who is Mide Martins' father? Mide Martins' father is unknown.

Even though many of her fans know Nigerian Juju musician Shina Peters as her father, the fact of the matter is that Shina is not her biological father. However, he is the biological father of the actress' younger brother Akanbi Ayomipo.

Her mother, Funmi Martins, died of cardiac arrest in 2002. She was a famous actress who appeared in elite Yoruba films in the 90s. Mide Martins' siblings are Akanbi Ayomipo Peters and Ayo. She also has a step-brother named Damilare Peters.

Information concerning Mide Martins' younger sister is currently not available. It is known that she only has two brothers as her siblings.

How old is Mide Martins?

Mide Martins' age is 43 years old as of 2022. She was born on 12 April 1979. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Education

The Nigerian actress completed her primary education at Community Grammar School before proceeding to Providence Heights Secondary School, Fagba Lagos. Later on, she enrolled at Olabisi Onabanjo University, where she graduated with a diploma in International Relations.

Career

Martins began her acting career in 2001 when she appeared in Mikan Je. She became more famous when she was cast in the movie Osas (Omoge Benin) as Pamilerin's Friend. She has 14 acting credits under her name.

Below is a list of Mide Martins' movies according to her IMDb profile.

2022: My Wife, My Trouble as Kofo

as Kofo 2022: 35 as Lizzy

as Lizzy 2022: Haunted Pleasures as Simi

as Simi 2022: Onitemi as Aramide

as Aramide 2021: Amerah as Oritoke

as Oritoke 2016: Omoge Lekki as Tina

as Tina 2012: Osas (Omoge Benin) as Pamilerin's Friend

as Pamilerin's Friend 2008: Amoye

2008: Ifé owó

2008: Ifé owó 2

2007: Kilebi Olorun

2005: Òréjomí

2003: Arewà

2001: Makan Je

The Nigerian actress has also involved herself in production work. She is the producer of movies such as Onitemi, Omo Oku O'run, and Eru' Ele'ru'.

Apart from acting, she is a famous model who has appeared in several modelling and fashion shows in Nigeria.

What is Mide Martins' net worth?

According to the Famous Info, her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not official.

Who is Mide Martins' husband now?

Afeez Abiodun has been married to the actress for over 17 years. Photo: @officialafeezowo

Source: Instagram

Mide Martins' husband is Afeez Abiodun, popularly known as Afeez Owo. He is a film producer and actor. The couple has been married for over 17 years now. The duo broke up in 2016 for nearly three months but they later solved their differences and got back together.

Who are Mide Martins' children?

The famous actress has two daughters named Anuoluwapo and Omotola Abiodun. Mide Martins' daughter, Anuoluwapo Abiodun, was born on 10 May 2008.

Is it true that Mide Martins gave birth to twins?

The famous actress does not have twins. Her husband jokingly posted photos of twins on his Instagram page, which many people believed were Mide Martins' twins. The photos attracted several congratulatory messages. However, her husband later stated that the twins were not his.

Fast facts about Mide Martins

How old is Mide Martins firstborn? Her firstborn, Anuoluwapo Kabirat, is 14 years old as of 2022. She was born on 10 May 2008. Who is Mide Martins husband now? She is married to Afeez Abiodun. The couple broke up in 2016, but they later got back together. Which state is Mide Martins from? The actress was born in Lagos State, Nigeria. Who is Mide Martins? She is a popular Nigerian actress, model and movie producer. Did Mide Martins give birth to twins? No, her husband's love for twin babies made him post photos of twins on his Instagram page. Later, he stated that the twins were not his. How old is Mide Martins? She is 42 years old as of 2022.

Mide Martins is a well-known actress, producer and model. She is best known as the wife of actor Afeez Abiodun, with whom she has two daughters. She currently lives with her husband in Lagos, Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Brooklyn Queen's biography: age, zodiac sign, siblings, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article about Brooklyn Queen's biography. She is a renowned rapper, dancer, model and social media celebrity from the United States. She developed an interest in music at a young age and recorded her first song at the age of eight.

Queen's first single, titled Keke Taught Me, became viral in 2017, earning her a significant following on social media. She has since released several songs, including Move Like This, Shoot Your Shot, Bring it Back and many more. Currently, she is contracted to BMB Entertainment and releases new music regularly.

Source: Legit.ng