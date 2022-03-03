Brooklyn Queen’s biography: age, zodiac sign, siblings, boyfriend

Brooklyn Queen is a prominent American rapper, dancer, model and social media celebrity. She has loved singing since she was a child, and at the age of eight, she recorded her first song. Her dancing and singing prowess have captured the attention of many. Her first single, Keke Taught Me, became viral in 2017.

Brooklyn Queen posing next to a white car. Photo: @brooklynqueen03

Queen is an accomplished songwriter who began writing songs at five. She is now one of the most well-known young rappers in the United States.

Profile summary

Full name : Brooklyn Queen

: Brooklyn Queen Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 3rd July 2005

: 3rd July 2005 Age : 16 years (as of 2022)

: 16 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, United States

: Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence : Detroit, Michigan, United States

: Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African- American

: African- American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'2"

: 5'2" Height in centimetres : 157

: 157 Weight in pounds : 105

: 105 Weight in kilograms : 48

: 48 Body measurements in inches : 28-23-34

: 28-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 71-58-86

: 71-58-86 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Light brown

: Light brown Mother : Nailtorious Kim

: Nailtorious Kim Father : Duke

: Duke Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Rapper

: Rapper Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million TikTok : @brooklynqueen3

: @brooklynqueen3 Instagram: @brooklynqueen03

Brooklyn Queen's biography

Brooklyn Queen posing in her Tesla model X carrying a Gucci bag. Photo: @brooklynqueen03

Brooklyn Queen was born on 3rd July 2005 in Detroit, Michigan, United States. Brooklyn Queen's siblings are Andrego, Deandre, and Dyson.

Brooklyn Queen's sister Deandre has appeared in most of her Tiktok videos.

Who is Brooklyn Queen's mom?

Brooklyn Queen's mom is named Nailtorious Kim, and her father is Duke. Nailtorious Kim is a social media personality and is currently her daughter's manager.

Is Brooklyn Queen of mixed ethnicity?

The singer is of African-American ancestry.

How old is Brooklyn Queen?

Brooklyn Queen's age is 16 years old as of 2022. According to astrology, Brooklyn Queen's zodiac sign is Cancer.

How did Brooklyn Queen become famous?

Brooklyn has been singing since she was a child. Her first single, Keke Taught Me, became viral in 2017, making her more famous. Following the footstep of her mum, she has managed to release several songs. She is now one of the most well-known young rappers in the United States.

She is currently contracted to BMB Entertainment and releases new music regularly. She has a large following on social media, particularly YouTube, with 1.22 million followers.

She is also a TikTok user with a 5.6 million-follower following. She primarily uploads music, cosmetic instructions, and dance videos with her family and friends.

Brooklyn Queen's songs

Below is a list of some of her popular songs.

Brooklyn Queen standing in front of a black car. Photo: @brooklynqueen03

Eyes on Me

Move Like This

CropEm Out

Poke it Out

Back In Time

Shoot Your Shot

Cali

Goat

Bring it Back

Amazing Life

D to the NYC

Da Dip

Live Life

Gimmie

Crazy

Things to Breathe

No Destination

Private Entrance

Undefeated

Shine

Bounce Back

Gucci Girl

@Me Den

Friendz

Can't Lose

Clap

Bet it Up

Dance Baby

Emoji

Cowboy Slide

Kash Doll Crazy

Boy Bye

Mama Mia

Deal With it

Lemonade

Run It

To The Top

Hooper Taught Me

Talk Is Cheap

Feeling So Wavy

Little Love

Keke Taught Me (dance mix)

Flossin

No Gimmicks

Appreciation

Pretty Girl Stuff

Beat the Baby

Keke Taught Me

Rich Girl Problems

Good Birthday

Friday Night

How much is Brooklyn Queen's net worth?

According to Idol Networth, her net worth is $2 million. She has acquired her wealth from her music career and endorsing some brands or products. Unfortunately, this information is not from a verified source.

Who is Brooklyn Queen's boyfriend?

The American singer is a very secretive person regarding her personal life. She has been silent about her current lover or previous relationships.

How tall is Brooklyn Queen?

Brooklyn Queen's height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) and weighs 105 pounds (48 kilograms). Brooklyn has light brown eyes and black hair. Her body measurements are 28-23-34 inches (71-58-86 centimetres).

Brooklyn Queen is a gifted singer and dancer. She has had a lot of support from her family, especially her mother, who is also in the music industry.

