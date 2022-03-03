Brooklyn Queen’s biography: age, zodiac sign, siblings, boyfriend
Brooklyn Queen is a prominent American rapper, dancer, model and social media celebrity. She has loved singing since she was a child, and at the age of eight, she recorded her first song. Her dancing and singing prowess have captured the attention of many. Her first single, Keke Taught Me, became viral in 2017.
Queen is an accomplished songwriter who began writing songs at five. She is now one of the most well-known young rappers in the United States.
Profile summary
- Full name: Brooklyn Queen
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 3rd July 2005
- Age: 16 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Current residence: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African- American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'2"
- Height in centimetres: 157
- Weight in pounds: 105
- Weight in kilograms: 48
- Body measurements in inches: 28-23-34
- Body measurements in centimetres: 71-58-86
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Light brown
- Mother: Nailtorious Kim
- Father: Duke
- Siblings: 3
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Rapper
- Net worth: $2 million
- TikTok: @brooklynqueen3
- Instagram: @brooklynqueen03
Brooklyn Queen's biography
Brooklyn Queen was born on 3rd July 2005 in Detroit, Michigan, United States. Brooklyn Queen's siblings are Andrego, Deandre, and Dyson.
Brooklyn Queen's sister Deandre has appeared in most of her Tiktok videos.
Who is Brooklyn Queen's mom?
Brooklyn Queen's mom is named Nailtorious Kim, and her father is Duke. Nailtorious Kim is a social media personality and is currently her daughter's manager.
Is Brooklyn Queen of mixed ethnicity?
The singer is of African-American ancestry.
How old is Brooklyn Queen?
Brooklyn Queen's age is 16 years old as of 2022. According to astrology, Brooklyn Queen's zodiac sign is Cancer.
How did Brooklyn Queen become famous?
Brooklyn has been singing since she was a child. Her first single, Keke Taught Me, became viral in 2017, making her more famous. Following the footstep of her mum, she has managed to release several songs. She is now one of the most well-known young rappers in the United States.
She is currently contracted to BMB Entertainment and releases new music regularly. She has a large following on social media, particularly YouTube, with 1.22 million followers.
She is also a TikTok user with a 5.6 million-follower following. She primarily uploads music, cosmetic instructions, and dance videos with her family and friends.
Brooklyn Queen's songs
Below is a list of some of her popular songs.
- Eyes on Me
- Move Like This
- CropEm Out
- Poke it Out
- Back In Time
- Shoot Your Shot
- Cali
- Goat
- Bring it Back
- Amazing Life
- D to the NYC
- Da Dip
- Live Life
- Gimmie
- Crazy
- Things to Breathe
- No Destination
- Private Entrance
- Undefeated
- Shine
- Bounce Back
- Gucci Girl
- @Me Den
- Friendz
- Can't Lose
- Clap
- Bet it Up
- Dance Baby
- Emoji
- Cowboy Slide
- Kash Doll Crazy
- Boy Bye
- Mama Mia
- Deal With it
- Lemonade
- Run It
- To The Top
- Hooper Taught Me
- Talk Is Cheap
- Emoji
- Feeling So Wavy
- Little Love
- Keke Taught Me (dance mix)
- Flossin
- No Gimmicks
- Appreciation
- Pretty Girl Stuff
- Beat the Baby
- Keke Taught Me
- Rich Girl Problems
- Good Birthday
- Friday Night
How much is Brooklyn Queen's net worth?
According to Idol Networth, her net worth is $2 million. She has acquired her wealth from her music career and endorsing some brands or products. Unfortunately, this information is not from a verified source.
Who is Brooklyn Queen's boyfriend?
The American singer is a very secretive person regarding her personal life. She has been silent about her current lover or previous relationships.
How tall is Brooklyn Queen?
Brooklyn Queen's height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) and weighs 105 pounds (48 kilograms). Brooklyn has light brown eyes and black hair. Her body measurements are 28-23-34 inches (71-58-86 centimetres).
Brooklyn Queen is a gifted singer and dancer. She has had a lot of support from her family, especially her mother, who is also in the music industry.
