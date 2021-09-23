Luna Blaise’s biography: age, parents, movies and TV shows

Luna Blaise is an outstanding actress best known for her role in the drama series titled Manifest. Her acting skills have made her famous, and her future career is very promising. Her fans are eager to see the shows and films she will star in next.

Many people know her as Olive, the Manifest actress, but her real name is Luna Blaise. She is a beautiful, young and hardworking actress, and here are all the details you should know about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Luna Blaise Boyd

Luna Blaise Boyd Nickname: Lu Lu

Lu Lu Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1st October 2001

1st October 2001 Age: 20 years (as of 2021)

20 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in kilogrammes: 51

51 Weight in pounds: 113

113 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-34

34-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-86

86-71-86 Dress size: 4 (US) or 36 (EU) or 8 (UK)

4 (US) or 36 (EU) or 8 (UK) Marital status: Single

Single Father: Paul Boyd

Paul Boyd Mother: Angelyna Martinez

Angelyna Martinez Brother: River Boyd

River Boyd Occupation: Actress and singer

Actress and singer Luna Blaise's Instagram: @lunablaise

@lunablaise Twitter: @lunablaise

@lunablaise Facebook:

Luna Blaise's bio

Lu Lu, as her peers and friends commonly know her, is a talented actress and singer. She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, and her nationality is American.

How old is Luna Blaise?

The actress was born on the 1st of October 2001. This means that Luna Blaise's age as of 2021 is 20 years, and her Zodiac sign is Libra.

Who are Luna Blaise's parents?

Lu Lu's father is Paul Boyd, while her mother's name is Angelyna Martinez. Boyd is a music video director, while Martinez is an actress. She also has an older brother named River Boyd.

The actress has mixed ethnicity. Her father is originally from Glasglow, Scotland and has Scottish roots. On the other hand, her mother has Hispanic ancestry.

Educational background

The talented actress was homeschooled from the age of 13 years. Her parents chose to homeschool her to allow her more time to work on her music and acting career.

Luna Blaise's movies and TV shows

Lu Lu made her debut on the screens at a very young age. She has starred in several movies and television series, as listed below.

Movies and videos

Konflooent (2008) as Victoria Santos.

(2008) as Victoria Santos. Vicious Circle (2009) as Chloe, who was Danyi's sister.

(2009) as Chloe, who was Danyi's sister. The Breakdown (2013) as Loonz.

(2013) as Loonz. Memoria (2014) as Nina.

(2014) as Nina. Jacob Sartorius: Sweatshirt (2016) as the love interest.

(2016) as the love interest. Luna Blaise: Over You (2017) as herself.

(2017) as herself. Surviving Theater 9 (2018) as Eileen.

(2018) as Eileen. Concrete Kids (2018) as Luna.

(2018) as Luna. Detach as Sophia.

as Sophia. We Are Gathered Here Today as Sussie.

as Sussie. Deltopia as Hannah.

What shows is Luna Blaise in?

E.W.C. - Express Written Consent (2012) as herself.

(2012) as herself. Q N' A with Mikki and Shay (2015) as herself.

(2015) as herself. Fresh Off the Boat (2015-2018) as Nicole.

(2015-2018) as Nicole. TinaQ's Celebrity Interviews (2016) as herself.

(2016) as herself. Noches con Platanito (2017) as herself.

(2017) as herself. Manifest (2018-2022) as Olive Stone.

(2018-2022) as Olive Stone. Today (2019) as herself.

(2019) as herself. The Kelly Clarkson Show (2021) as herself.

Music career

Besides acting, the young actress is also a singer. She released her debut single, Over You, on the 23rd of February 2017. The video for the song is available on her YouTube channel, which is yet to be verified.

She has also uploaded two more music videos titled Camera Roll and Secrets. Her inspiration is Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Bieber is her celebrity crush.

What is Luna Blaise's net worth?

The young actress is yet to disclose her salary to the public. Neither has she disclosed her net worth. Even so, it is evident that she makes a good amount of money from her acting career as she has featured in a few shows that have been very successful.

Who is Luna Blaise's boyfriend?

The actress has kept her dating life off the media, so there is no information about her boyfriend. She was rumoured to be dating singer Jacob Sartorius a while back.

Is Luna related to Kylie Jenner?

Many fans say that Luna Blaise looks like Kylie Jenner. This is indeed true because she has some physical features that resemble Kylie's. Even though the two are somewhat look-alikes, they are not related.

Body measurements

The actress has an average height. She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs about 51 kilogrammes or 113 pounds. She has dark brown hair, and her eye colour is hazel.

Her body measurements are 34-28-34 inches or 86-71-86 centimetres for her bust, waist, and hips, respectively. The actress' dress size is 4 (US) or 36 (EU), or 8 (UK).

Luna Blaise is a talented singer and actress. The young actress has a very promising future in the entertainment industry.

