Geo Antoinette Kwan’s biography: age, height, parents, husband

Geo Antoinette Kwan is a lady who has mastered the art of diversifying her sources of revenue. She is a famous YouTuber, marketing specialist, powerlifter, producer, and model.

Geo Antoinette Kwan takes a selfie in the car. Photo: @Geovanna Antoinette

Source: Facebook

Besides being a career woman, Geo Antoinette Kwan is also a talented actress and a doting wife and mother. Here is all you need to know about her life.

Profile summary

Full name: Geovanna Antoinette Carreno-Kwan

Geovanna Antoinette Carreno-Kwan Other names: Geo Antoinette Kwan

Geo Antoinette Kwan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 3rd of October 1983

3rd of October 1983 Age: 38 years

38 years Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States of America

: Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ancestry: Mexican

Mexican Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilogrammes: 58

58 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Bart Kwan

Bart Kwan Sisters: 2

2 Brother: 1

1 Son: Taika Octavius Kwan

Taika Octavius Kwan Occupation: Youtuber, powerlifter, marketing specialist, producer, actress, and model

Youtuber, powerlifter, marketing specialist, producer, actress, and model Instagram: @geo_antoinette

@geo_antoinette Facebook: @Geovanna Antoinette

@Geovanna Antoinette Twitter: @Geo_Antoinette

Geo Antoinette Kwan's biography

Who is Geo Antoinette Kwan? She is a YouTuber who runs multiple channels with her spouse. She is quite an artistic person. Her creative side developed at an early age, mainly because she spent a lot of time indoors and had ample time to practice her art, especially music.

She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Therefore, her nationality is American.

Geo Antoinette's age

The actress and marketing specialist was born on the 3rd of October 1983, making her 38 years old as of 2021. Her Zodiac sign is Libra.

Who are Geo Antoinette's parents?

The YouTuber is yet to reveal the names of her parents. However, she has admitted that they were very strict and conservative. Her parents seldom allowed her to go out to play with other children. Instead, she spent a lot of time indoor working on her interest in art and music with her siblings.

She has three siblings. She has one older brother, an older sister, and a younger one. In her childhood years, she played the piano, guitar, flute, and mandolin.

Little is known of Geovanna Antoinette's sister or brother as they are very private people.

What is Geo Antoinette's ethnicity?

The YouTube star has stated in the past that she is of Mexican descent. On the 29th of January 2017, she broke down her ethnicity in a video. She revealed that she is 68.5% European/Iberian, 22.6% East Asian/Native American, 3.2% Sub-Saharan African, and 2.3% Middle Eastern/North African.

Geo Antoinette Kwan modelling the Barbell Brigade “Ethos” brand. Photo: @geo_antoinette

Source: Instagram

YouTube career

Before becoming a YouTube star, Geo was a bank teller. In 2010, she joined JustKiddingFilms, a YouTube platform owned by Bart and Joe Joe. The duo started the channel in 2007, and she first joined as an actress. Today, she is part of several channels, including JustKidding Party, JustKidding Gamer, and JustKidding News.

In the JustKiddingFilms channel, the videos primarily focus on adventures, cooking, hangouts with other celebrities, and other fun stuff. They also explore various social, superstition, and religious matters. The channel has over 1.55 million subscribers, and she works as the producer and marketing executive for the team.

She and Bart have a family channel known as Bart & Geo with over 815k subscribers. She and Bart use this channel to document their daily lives as a family of three.

Another channel she is associated with is Barbell Brigade, which has over 694k subscribers. The channel is dedicated to workouts and powerlifting.

Yet another channel she is associated with is JustKiddingParty. This one is dedicated to fun things, especially playing games and doing challenges. The channel has over 989k subscribers. She and her spouse are also linked to the JustKiddingGamer channel with over 181k subscribers. The channel is dedicated to playing video games.

What is Geo Antoinette's net worth?

While it is clear that Geo's primary source of income is her YouTube career, it is not known how much she makes from each of her YouTube channels. Therefore, her net worth is not known publicly.

How much does Bart Kwan make? Kwan's income is also not known, and neither has his net worth been established. Similar to his wife, his primary source of income is YouTube.

Are Bart Kwan and Geo Antoinette married?

Bart and Geo have been married since 2015. They exchanged their marital vows after dating for a long time. Close friends and family attended the couple's wedding ceremony.

How old is Kwan? Bart Kwan is 35 years old. He was born on the 18th of November 1985. He and his wife are blessed with a son who was born on the 1st of September 2017. His name is Taika Octavius.

How tall is Geo Antoinette?

Geo Antoinette's height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres, which is quite tall. In school, she played volleyball and basketball because her height was ideal for both sports. She played centre in basketball and admits she did not know how to play the game well.

The YouTuber weighs about 58 kg or 128 pounds. She has brown eyes and her natural hair colour is light brown. However, she often dyes her hair.

Geo Antoinette is a hardworking woman best known for her multiple YouTube channels. She is also a wife and mother to one little boy.

