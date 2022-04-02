Nina Ivy’s biography: age, son, net worth, is she married?

Who is Nina Ivy? She is a Nigerian reality TV star, entrepreneur, model and social media influencer. She rose to prominence as a contestant on the third season of the Nigerian television series Big Brother Naija, which premiered in 2018.

Nina Ivy was in Biggie's house for 85 days. She became a finalist in Big Brother Naija but finished in the fifth position. After exiting the show, she went on to become a favourite for many. At the moment, she has over two million on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name: Nina Ivy Chinonso Onyenobi

Nina Ivy Chinonso Onyenobi Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 31 May 1995

31 May 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of April 2022)

27 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria

Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 1”

5’ 1” Height in centimetres: 155

155 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 5

5 Relationship status: Married

Married Husband: Anthony Ifeanyi Anoliefo

Anthony Ifeanyi Anoliefo University: Imo State University

Imo State University Profession: Reality TV star, model, entrepreneur, social media influencer

Reality TV star, model, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth: $1.6 million

$1.6 million Twitter: @Ninaivy_

@Ninaivy_ Instagram: @nina_ivy_

Nina BBNaija's biography

The social media influencer was born in Owerri, Nigeria, as Nina Ivy Chinonso Onyenobi. She was raised alongside five siblings. She is the lastborn daughter among her siblings. Her dad passed away in October 2019.

How old is Nina Ivy?

Nina Ivy's age is 27 years old as of April 2022. She was born on 31 May 1995, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Nina is a well-known reality TV star, model and social media influencer. She rose to stardom after participating in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija as one of the housemates in its third season. Some of her fellow contestants were Cee-C, Tobi, Miracle and Alex.

She was a housemate in BBNaija for 85 days, winning 37 nominations. She won two challenges and became a finalist on Big Brother Naija. However, she finished in the fifth position and gave victory to her fellow contestant, Miracle.

Even though she did not emerge as the winner in the show, she was not discouraged. She went on to sign some good deals immediately after the show. For instance, she received an endorsement deal with the beauty supply store known as Flawless By Mimi.

What is Nina Ivy's net worth?

According to Idol Networth, her net worth is estimated to be $1.6 million. This value is, however, not verified.

Is Nina Ivy married?

Who is Nina Ivy's boyfriend? Nina does not have a boyfriend. She is married to a guy named Anthony Ifeanyi Anoliefo, famously known as Tony. Nina BBNaija's husband is a real estate developer as well as a car dealer in the USA.

The couple got married in February 2020 through a traditional wedding. They have one child together named Denzel Kelechukwu. Nina Ivy's son was born on 13 July 2020.

Fast facts about Nina Ivy

The famous reality TV star took part in IMSU Most Beautiful Face contest in 2015. However, she lost to Sandra Joseph.

Ivy underwent plastic surgery in 2021 to have her behind enlarged. She did this to get a perfect body shape. She seemed happy with her new look and even shared a photo with the cosmetic surgeon that did the procedure.

She was previously in a romantic relationship with her Big Brother co-star, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe.

co-star, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe. The Nigerian reality TV star is widely recognized for being the CEO of the hair extension company called Nina Hair Empire.

The influencer is presently living in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States, with her husband.

She has worked with designers such as Toyin Lawani in her modelling career.

Nina Ivy is a successful entrepreneur and CEO of her own hair extension company. She is also a social media star with a massive following on Instagram.

