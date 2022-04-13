Eddie Preciado’s biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend

Who is Eddie Preciado? He is an American social media personality who came into the limelight after posting lip-syncing and dance videos on TikTok. He is also a co-founder of a TikTok star group called Breezy House.

American influencer posing while squatting. Photo: @eddiepreciado

Source: Instagram

The influencer is a member of Vivid House Collective, a group of TikTok stars who have collaborated in many dance and lip-syncing videos.

Profile Summary

Full name: Edward Preciado

Edward Preciado Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21 April 2001

21 April 2001 Age: 21 years (as of 2022)

21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Ventura, California, United States of America

Ventura, California, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, US

Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’8’’

5’8’’ Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Shoe size: 9 (US)

9 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: TikTok star, social media influencer, actor

TikTok star, social media influencer, actor Net worth: $600 thousand

Eddie Preciado’s biography

Where is Eddie Preciado from? The social media influencer hails from Ventura, California, United States of America.

When was Eddie Preciado born?

Eddie Preciado’s birthday is on 21 April 2001.

How old is Eddie Preciado?

Eddie Preciado’s age is 21 years as of 2022.

What is Eddie Preciado’s zodiac sign?

The social media personality is a Taurus.

Does Eddie Preciado have siblings?

Yes, he has two siblings, a brother named Indiana and a sister. The American influencer is the eldest child in his family. Eddie Preciado’s sister occasionally appears in her brother’s TikTok videos. There is no information concerning Eddie Preciado’s parents.

What nationality is Eddie Preciado?

Eddie Preciado’s nationality is American, and his ethnicity is mixed.

What is Eddie Preciado’s religion?

The Internet influencer follows Christianity.

Why is Eddie Preciado famous?

He is well recognized as a TikTok star, actor, and online personality. Edward became famous thanks to his entertaining content, which has attracted a massive following on his TikTok account.

His first video was from his weight training class. The video was well-received on TikTok, which encouraged him to make more videos. He usually posts syncing, dance videos, and voice-overs. Presently, he has over 1.4 million followers.

He has worked with PMG, a talent company. These days, he is managed by MN2S.

He is also a founding member of The Breezy Boys, a group of TikTok stars created in 2021. Currently, he is a member of Vivid House, a group of content creators on TikTok.

The online influencer is famous on Instagram. He uses the platform to share his short videos and photos. He has over 190 thousand followers.

He has a self-titled YouTube channel that he launched in February 2019. His YouTube channel consists of shorts and Q&A videos. Presently, he has over 10.1 thousand subscribers.

Filmography

He is also an actor. Here is a list of films and shows in which he has appeared:

Pregame (2021) – Eric

(2021) – Eric Vibe Room (2021) – self

(2021) – self AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer (2021) – self

What is Eddie Preciado’s net worth?

It is alleged that he is worth $600 thousand as of 2022. However, this number has not been confirmed by official sources.

Who is Eddie Preciado dating?

Who is Eddie Preciado’s girlfriend? The influencer is single. He has not revealed any information on social media about his dating history.

How tall is Eddie Preciado?

Eddie Preciado’s height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres), and he weighs 123 pounds (56 kg).

Fast facts about Eddie Preciado

He is an actor, TikTok and social media star.

He lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Is Eddie Preciado Mexican? No, he is not.

He celebrates his birthday on the 21st of April each year.

He stands at 5'8'' and weighs 123 lbs.

He has a younger brother, Indiana, and a sister.

Eddie Preciado is a TikTok star, actor, and Internet sensation from the United States of America. He rose to stardom due to his entertaining content on his TikTok account. He posts lip-syncing, voice-overs and dance videos.

