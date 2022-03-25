Sulem Calderon’s biography: age, height, nationality, movies
Sulem Calderon is an American actress best known for portraying Gaby in Mayans M.C, but her most recent acting role was in 2021 in Jungle Cruise. She is also a fashion and beauty model and has worked with numerous renowned brands and agencies.
The entertainer is currently based in Los Angeles, California, where she pursues her acting career. She has worked with US entertainment bigwigs such as Dwayne Johnson and Jaume Collet-Serra.
Profile summary
- Full name: Sulem Calderon
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 22 August 1990
- Age: 31 years old (as of April 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Downey, California, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Latina
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’8”
- Height in centimetres: 173
- Weight in pounds: 110
- Weight in kilograms: 50
- Body measurements in inches: 34-27-36
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-69-92
- Dress size: 4 (US)
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actress, model
- Net worth: $1 million
- Instagram: @sulemcalderon
Sulem Calderon’s biography
The actress was born on 22 August 1990 in Downey, California, United States. She was brought up in the city before relocating to Los Angeles, California. She has a younger sister Abigail.
How old is Sulem Calderon?
Sulem Calderon’s age is 31 years as of March 2022. Her zodiac sign is Leo.
What is Sulem Calderon’s nationality?
She was born and raised in America, therefore, she is American. Where does Sulem Calderon live? The movie star currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.
Is Sulem Calderon black?
No, Sulem Calderon is Latina.
What does Sulem Calderon do for a living?
She is a professional model and actress. The Los Angeles-based entertainer is known for uploading her modelling pictures on Instagram.
What are Sulem Calderon's movies and TV series?
She made her acting debut in 2015 when she was cast in Tap Shoes & Violins. Her other appearances include;
- Jungle Cruise (2021) as Chief’s Daughter
- Mayans M.C (2019-2021) as Gaby
- One of the Good ones (2019) as Megan
- Nona (2017) as Nona
- Tap Shoes & Violins (2015) as Girl with Dog
Sulem Calderon won the Best Actress award for Nona at the 7th Richmond International Film Festival in April 2018.
What is Sulem Calderon’s net worth?
There is no reliable information about her net worth, but Popular Networth alleges that it is approximately $1 million.
Is Sulem Calderon married?
The American actress is not married. She keeps her love life away from the public and has not disclosed any information about her dating history.
What are Sulem Calderon’s body measurements?
Sulem Calderon’s height is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm), and she weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kg). Her measurements are 34-27-36 inches (86-69-92 cm).
Social media presence
She has an Instagram account with over 100K followers, while her Twitter account has slightly more than 3K followers. Sulem regularly posts pictures and videos about facial skincare routines, acting scenes, modelling and lifestyle on her Instagram page.
Fast facts about Sulem Calderon
- She has black hair and dark brown eyes.
- She is signed with Osbrink agency and Caroline Gleason management.
- She loves photography and has a dedicated Instagram page for it.
- Her pet cat is called Daisy.
- The actress’ parents are believed to be of Spanish origin.
- The model was featured in Chris Brown’s music videos, Anyway and Back to Sleep.
Sulem Calderon is an award-winning actress and model. So far, she has 5 acting credits to her name and works with reputable modelling agencies.
